Pictures | Sat May 21, 2016 | 5:15pm IST

India this week

Supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrate after learning the initial poll results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, India May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman gets a drink of water from an earthenware pot at a public water station in Ahmedabad, India May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Supporters of the moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat (freedom) Conference attend a rally to mark the death anniversaries of chief cleric of Kashmir, Moulana Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone, a Kashmiri separatist leader, in Srinagar, India May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman splashes water on her face to cool down at a public water station in Ahmedabad, India May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman shields her face from the sun as she rides her scooter in Ahmedabad, India May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man carries an air cooler on the back of a motorbike in Ahmedabad, India May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu devotee takes a holy dip in the Shipra river at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A priest applies a "tika" on the portrait of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in New Delhi, India May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the Shipra river at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A roadside currency exchange vendor counts money at his stall in Agartala, India May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A woman walks along a road during heavy rains in Agartala, India May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

People sleep under a bridge on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A shepherd covers himself with a scarf as he walks next to his buffalo on a hot summer days on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A shepherd tries to control his buffalo in a pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman combs her daughter's hair after taking a dip in the Shipra river at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A homeless boy Kanish Rana, 6, looks out from a shade as he studies outside a closed shop on a pavement in Kolkata, India May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Women from various villages carry steel pots on their heads during a protest rally demanding equal rights of water distribution, according to a media release, in Mumbai, India May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Women from various villages carry steel pots on their heads during a protest rally demanding equal rights of water distribution, according to a media release, in Mumbai, India May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor R. Gandhi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at RBI head office in Mumbai, India May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Wrestlers exercise at a traditional Indian wrestling training centre on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the Bengal mud wrestling championships, in Kolkata, India May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A wrestler applies mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, at a traditional training centre on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the Bengal mud wrestling championships, in Kolkata, India May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A laundryman washes a shirt inside an open air laundry in New Delhi, India, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A labourer marks the sacks filled with pulses before loading them into a truck as others wait in a queue to load at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourer carry sacks filled with sugar to load them onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A labourer (L) and a shopkeeper read newspapers during morning hours at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

