India this week
Some of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 look out from a police van outside the court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto after they gave a speech, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann before talks in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann (R) speaks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool
A salesman hangs religious pictures for sale ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kolkata, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A salesman carries a prayer timetable to display it for sale ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kolkata, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses CEOs of Swiss companies during a conference with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Amman in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 cry outside a court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 react outside the court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim women walk at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after spotting the crescent moon in the sky, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accompanied by U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (L) during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan attends a news conference after their bimonthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Muslim men offer prayers at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Nissan's Datsun Redi-GO compact hatchback car is displayed during its launch in Mumbai, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Muslim man prays before his iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan in India, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their remarks to reporters following a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A scientist monitors the current climatic conditions at the main observation centre at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in New Delhi, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) 41st annual Leadership Summit in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A man prepares vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a factory in Kolkata, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man reads the Koran inside his shop of iron plates used in water pumps during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the House Chamber prior to addressing a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man walks on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man transports cabbage on his bicycle as it rains in Chandigarh, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Musafir, a pet monkey, eats a Jalebi sweet on a pavement in Kolkata, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A young boy offers sweets to his pet monkey named Musafir on a pavement in Kolkata, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers sharpen scissors inside a workshop in Kolkata, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man convicted for the gang rape of a Danish woman tries to hide his face as he is escorted by a policeman at a court in New Delhi, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen escort men convicted for the gang rape of a Danish woman, at a court in New Delhi, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, waves from inside a police van outside of a court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, is escorted by a policeman at a court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Newly recruited policemen stand to attention during their passing out parade in Agartala, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, looks out from a police van outside of a court before a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, look on outside of a court during a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Former French soccer player and current Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane arrives at the airport in Mumbai, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Former French soccer player and current Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane arrives at the airport in Mumbai, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Musafir, a pet monkey, eats a Jalebi sweet on a pavement in Kolkata, on June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
