Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 10, 2016 | 4:05pm IST

India this week

Some of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 look out from a police van outside the court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Some of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 look out from a police van outside the court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Some of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 look out from a police van outside the court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 41
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto after they gave a speech, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto after they gave a speech, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto after they gave a speech, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
2 / 41
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann before talks in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann before talks in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann before talks in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
3 / 41
Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann (R) speaks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool

Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann (R) speaks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann (R) speaks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool
Close
4 / 41
A salesman hangs religious pictures for sale ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kolkata, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A salesman hangs religious pictures for sale ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kolkata, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A salesman hangs religious pictures for sale ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kolkata, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
5 / 41
A salesman carries a prayer timetable to display it for sale ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kolkata, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A salesman carries a prayer timetable to display it for sale ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kolkata, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A salesman carries a prayer timetable to display it for sale ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kolkata, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
6 / 41
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses CEOs of Swiss companies during a conference with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Amman in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses CEOs of Swiss companies during a conference with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Amman in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses CEOs of Swiss companies during a conference with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Amman in Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
7 / 41
Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 cry outside a court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 cry outside a court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 cry outside a court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 41
Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 react outside the court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 react outside the court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002 react outside the court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 41
Muslim women walk at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after spotting the crescent moon in the sky, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslim women walk at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after spotting the crescent moon in the sky, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Muslim women walk at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after spotting the crescent moon in the sky, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 41
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accompanied by U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (L) during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accompanied by U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (L) during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accompanied by U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (L) during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 41
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan attends a news conference after their bimonthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan attends a news conference after their bimonthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan attends a news conference after their bimonthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 41
Muslim men offer prayers at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslim men offer prayers at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Muslim men offer prayers at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
13 / 41
Nissan's Datsun Redi-GO compact hatchback car is displayed during its launch in Mumbai, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Nissan's Datsun Redi-GO compact hatchback car is displayed during its launch in Mumbai, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Nissan's Datsun Redi-GO compact hatchback car is displayed during its launch in Mumbai, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
14 / 41
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 41
A Muslim man prays before his iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan in India, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man prays before his iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan in India, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A Muslim man prays before his iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan in India, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 41
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their remarks to reporters following a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their remarks to reporters following a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their remarks to reporters following a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 41
A scientist monitors the current climatic conditions at the main observation centre at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in New Delhi, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A scientist monitors the current climatic conditions at the main observation centre at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in New Delhi, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A scientist monitors the current climatic conditions at the main observation centre at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in New Delhi, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
18 / 41
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) 41st annual Leadership Summit in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) 41st annual Leadership Summit in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) 41st annual Leadership Summit in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
19 / 41
A man prepares vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a factory in Kolkata, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man prepares vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a factory in Kolkata, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A man prepares vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a factory in Kolkata, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
20 / 41
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 41
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
22 / 41
A Muslim man reads the Koran inside his shop of iron plates used in water pumps during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man reads the Koran inside his shop of iron plates used in water pumps during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A Muslim man reads the Koran inside his shop of iron plates used in water pumps during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
23 / 41
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the House Chamber prior to addressing a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the House Chamber prior to addressing a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the House Chamber prior to addressing a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
24 / 41
Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
25 / 41
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man walks on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man walks on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man walks on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
26 / 41
A man transports cabbage on his bicycle as it rains in Chandigarh, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A man transports cabbage on his bicycle as it rains in Chandigarh, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A man transports cabbage on his bicycle as it rains in Chandigarh, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
27 / 41
Musafir, a pet monkey, eats a Jalebi sweet on a pavement in Kolkata, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Musafir, a pet monkey, eats a Jalebi sweet on a pavement in Kolkata, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Musafir, a pet monkey, eats a Jalebi sweet on a pavement in Kolkata, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
28 / 41
A young boy offers sweets to his pet monkey named Musafir on a pavement in Kolkata, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A young boy offers sweets to his pet monkey named Musafir on a pavement in Kolkata, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A young boy offers sweets to his pet monkey named Musafir on a pavement in Kolkata, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
29 / 41
Workers sharpen scissors inside a workshop in Kolkata, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Workers sharpen scissors inside a workshop in Kolkata, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Workers sharpen scissors inside a workshop in Kolkata, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
30 / 41
A man convicted for the gang rape of a Danish woman tries to hide his face as he is escorted by a policeman at a court in New Delhi, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man convicted for the gang rape of a Danish woman tries to hide his face as he is escorted by a policeman at a court in New Delhi, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A man convicted for the gang rape of a Danish woman tries to hide his face as he is escorted by a policeman at a court in New Delhi, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
31 / 41
Policemen escort men convicted for the gang rape of a Danish woman, at a court in New Delhi, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Policemen escort men convicted for the gang rape of a Danish woman, at a court in New Delhi, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Policemen escort men convicted for the gang rape of a Danish woman, at a court in New Delhi, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
32 / 41
A man convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, waves from inside a police van outside of a court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, waves from inside a police van outside of a court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A man convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, waves from inside a police van outside of a court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
33 / 41
A man convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, is escorted by a policeman at a court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, is escorted by a policeman at a court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A man convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, is escorted by a policeman at a court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
34 / 41
Newly recruited policemen stand to attention during their passing out parade in Agartala, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Newly recruited policemen stand to attention during their passing out parade in Agartala, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Newly recruited policemen stand to attention during their passing out parade in Agartala, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
35 / 41
A man convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, looks out from a police van outside of a court before a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, looks out from a police van outside of a court before a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A man convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, looks out from a police van outside of a court before a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
36 / 41
Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, look on outside of a court during a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, look on outside of a court during a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Relatives of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, look on outside of a court during a hearing in Ahmedabad, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
37 / 41
Former French soccer player and current Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane arrives at the airport in Mumbai, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Former French soccer player and current Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane arrives at the airport in Mumbai, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Former French soccer player and current Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane arrives at the airport in Mumbai, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
38 / 41
Former French soccer player and current Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane arrives at the airport in Mumbai, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Former French soccer player and current Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane arrives at the airport in Mumbai, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Former French soccer player and current Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane arrives at the airport in Mumbai, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
39 / 41
Musafir, a pet monkey, eats a Jalebi sweet on a pavement in Kolkata, on June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Musafir, a pet monkey, eats a Jalebi sweet on a pavement in Kolkata, on June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Musafir, a pet monkey, eats a Jalebi sweet on a pavement in Kolkata, on June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
40 / 41
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
41 / 41
View Again
View Next
Tokyo toy show

Tokyo toy show

Next Slideshows

Tokyo toy show

Tokyo toy show

Tech toys are at the top of the list at the Tokyo International Toy Show.

09 Jun 2016
PM Modi on five-nation tour

PM Modi on five-nation tour

Highlights from PM Narendra Modi's trip to Afghanistan, Qatar, Switzerland, the U.S. and Mexico.

09 Jun 2016
Candidate caricatures

Candidate caricatures

America's best impressions of the presidential candidates.

09 Jun 2016
Nightscapes

Nightscapes

The world's metropolises are illuminated in the evening hours.

09 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast