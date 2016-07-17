India this week
A man rides a pony during a curfew in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People, who were evacuated from South Sudan, walk after disembarking from an Indian Air Force aircraft after their arrival at an airport in New Delhi, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man, who was evacuated from South Sudan, gestures after disembarking from an Indian Air Force aircraft after their arrival at an airport in New Delhi, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People, who were evacuated from South Sudan, walk after disembarking from an Indian Air Force aircraft after their arrival at an airport in New Delhi, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man, who was evacuated from South Sudan, is garlanded by a government official after his arrival at an airport in New Delhi, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer Friday prayers on a road during a curfew in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
School children offer prayers to pay tribute to the victims of the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice, at a school in Ahmedabad, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl holds up a placard during a prayer meet to show solidarity with the victims of the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice, at a school in Ahmedabad, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People board a train at a railway station during heavy rains in Kolkata, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man uses an umbrella as he walks on a railway track during heavy rains in Kolkata, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man holds a book featuring Zakir Naik, an Indian Islamic preacher and founder of Islamic Research Foundation, before a video conference by Naik, in Mumbai, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Zakir Naik, an Indian Islamic preacher and founder of Islamic Research Foundation, speaks to the media via a video conference in Mumbai, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A boy holds an umbrella as he travels on a scooter with his mother during rains in Chandigarh, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An artist dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna checks his mobile phone as he waits to perform on the last day of the week-long celebration of Lord Jagannath's "Rath Yatra", or the chariot procession, in Kolkata, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian policemen wearing ceremonial dress carry wreaths during an event at the Martyrs Graveyard to mark "Martyrs Day" in Srinagar July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People look out of the windows of a house as Indian police (unseen) attend an event at the Martyrs Graveyard to mark "Martyrs Day" in Srinagar July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Syed Ali Shah Geelani (C), chairman of the hardline Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference group is detained during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
School children travel to school on a packed auto-rickshaw in Ahmedabad, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman holds a placard as she attends a protest against what they say are the recent killings of Kashmiri civilians, in New Delhi, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian policeman stands guard in front of closed shops painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man performs yoga in a pond during the religious festival of "Kharchi Puja" at Khayerpur on the outskirts of Agartala, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Indian men hockey team members, who will participate in the Rio 2016 Olympics, pose for a selfie during an introduction ceremony of the team, in New Delhi, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sushila Chanu (C) reacts after she was named as Indian women hockey team captain, who will participate in the Rio 2016 Olympic, during a ceremony in New Delhi, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker welds together iron plates to make a cauldron at a factory in Kolkata, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian policemen patrol a deserted road during a curfew in Srinagar July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) greets Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta after they addressed a joint news conference during his official welcoming ceremony at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People react during a protest against what they say are attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh, in Kolkata, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An employee checks a tag on a new scooter at a stock yard during a media tour to the newly inaugurated second assembly line of a Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India manufacturing plant at Vithalapur in the western state of Gujarat, India June 29, 2016....more
A Kashmiri vegetable vendor sits in his boat as he waits for customers during a curfew in Srinagar July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
