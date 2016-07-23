India This Week
Protesters hold sticks as they shout slogans during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), attends a news conference in Mumbai, India, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Hungary Formula One - F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix 2016 - Hungaroring, Hungary - 22/7/16 Force India's Nico Hulkenberg during practice REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A boy stands next to a wall painted with graffiti as a policeman stands guard during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A fan with his body painted with an image of actor Rajinikanth poses outside a movie theatre showcasing the Tamil film "Kabali" in Bengaluru, India, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A farmer sprays herbicide in her vegetable field in Kolkata, India, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cinemagoers watch Tamil film "Kabali" inside a movie theatre in Mumbai, India, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers from India leave the site of a hotel under construction during lunch time in Havana, Cuba, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People attend a rally to commemorate the July 21, 1993 event where according to Trinamool Congress (TMC) party leaders, 13 political party workers were killed by the police, in Kolkata, India, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl places offerings on Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) on the last day of Jaya Parvati Vrat festival at a temple in Ahmedabad, India, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) shout slogans as they are detained by police during a protest demanding the arrest of Dayashankar Singh, a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who the supporters said made derogatory comments against its...more
People attend a rally to commemorate the July 21, 1993 event where according to Trinamool Congress (TMC) party leaders 13 political party workers were killed by the police, in Kolkata, India, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Kanwariya or devotee of Lord Shiva leaves after filling his pot with holy water from the river Ganges, for the betterment of their family and society, in Allahabad, India, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man casts a fishing net in a flooded salt pan in Mumbai, India July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A policeman walks next to a parked train on a deserted platform at Budgam railway station during a curfew in Srinagar, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman searches for lice in her daughter's hair outside their makeshift home under a flyover in Kolkata, India, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy sits on a handmade boat outside his makeshift home under a railway bridge over the river Yamuna in the old quarters of Delhi, India, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man carries a bag containing pigeon feed as he walks amidst a flock of pigeons at a promenade in Mumbai, India, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Hindu devotees put their hands on their heads as they pray to seek blessings from their spiritual leader during the annual festival of "Guru Purnima" inside an ashram in Ahmedabad, India, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People shout slogans as they attend a protest organized by Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, in Jammu, against Pakistan's call to observe a "black day" on Wednesday against the killings in Kashmir, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man shows his tooth to Indian policemen as he seeks permission to see a doctor after he was stopped during a curfew in Srinagar July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen stand next to a burning handcart set on fire by demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, India, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man holds an umbrella as he travels on a scooter during rains in Mumbai, India, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against Zakir Naik, an Islamic preacher and founder of Islamic Research Foundation, in New Delhi, India, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the monsoon session in New Delhi, India, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
