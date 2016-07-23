India this week

Supporters of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) shout slogans as they are detained by police during a protest demanding the arrest of Dayashankar Singh, a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who the supporters said made derogatory comments against its...more

Supporters of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) shout slogans as they are detained by police during a protest demanding the arrest of Dayashankar Singh, a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who the supporters said made derogatory comments against its party chief Mayawati, in Ahmedabad, India, July 21, 2016. The supporters were also protesting against the flogging of four members of Dalit community accused of skinning a cow. REUTERS/Amit Dave

