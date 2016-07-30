India This Week
Workers of Congress party hide from rain under placards during a rally for the upcoming assembly elections, in Lucknow, India July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Rahul Gandhi, vice-president of Congress party, waves to his party workers as he arrives to attend a rally for the upcoming assembly elections, in Lucknow, India, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
People wade through a waterlogged street next to a highway after heavy rains in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged highway after heavy rains in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers remove scaffolding from a replica of planet earth after repairs at Science City in Ahmedabad, India, July 29, 2016.REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker paints the exterior of an under construction residential building on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artisan carries an idol of Hindu god Shiva to a workshop through an alley in Kolkata, India, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Bank employees shout slogans as they attend a strike opposing the government's proposal to merge SBI's (State Bank of India) associate banks with SBI, and against the government's proposed move to privatise IDBI Bank, in Mumbai, India, July 29, 2016....more
Policemen guard a fuel station during a protest against petrol crisis caused by damaged section of the Assam-Tripura national highway after incessant rains, in Agartala, India, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A family rests at a temporary shelter outside Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman is reflected in a mirror as she buys decorations for her home at a market in the old quarters of Delhi, India July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy jumps from one pontoon to another as he plays on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest organised by a Muslim minority forum against terrorism in Kolkata, India, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A demonstrator carrying a placard sits on a pavement as he waits to participate in a protest organised by a Muslim minority forum against terrorism in Kolkata, India, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A demonstrator hurls a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Men take a morning walk as it drizzles along the coast of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Members of an acrobatic group practice at a pedestrian underpass in Mumbai, India, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People attend a protest against what they say are attacks on the Dalit community in Mumbai, India, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy rows his makeshift raft in the weed covered Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, India July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A salesman checks a customer's iPhone at a mobile phone store in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man dives to catch the ball during a soccer practice in a public park in Kolkata, India, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A policeman uses his shield to cover himself from rain as he patrols a deserted road during a curfew in downtown Srinagar July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Cranes lift a damaged construction metro pillar after it collapsed in Ahmedabad, India, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man fishes on the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Demonstrators run as Indian police vehicles chase them away during a protest in Srinagar against recent killings in Kashmir, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man repairs a streetlight on a rainy day in New Delhi, India, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children take shelter under a tree as it rains in New Delhi, India, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Duvvuri Subbarao, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, India, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A vendor selling dates and candy waits for customers at a market in Mumbai, India, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People push a stranded truck in a waterlogged highway after heavy rains in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man carrying his belongings holds hand of his son as they wade through a waterlogged highway in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man directs the vehicles in a waterlogged highway after heavy rains in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People shout slogans as they attend a protest against what they say are attacks on India's low-caste Dalit community in Mumbai, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman directs the vehicles in a waterlogged highway after heavy rains in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman walks during heavy rains in Allahabad, India, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man directs the vehicles in a waterlogged highway after heavy rains in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People provide cookies to the stranded truckers after heavy rains in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Customers shop at an open air evening vegetable and fruit market in Ahmedabad, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor selling electronic goods reads a newspaper as he waits for customers at a roadside market in the old quarters of Delhi, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest organised by a Muslim minority forum against terrorism in Kolkata, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A labourer works at the site of an under construction residential building in Mumbai, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of an acrobatic group practice at a pedestrian underpass in Mumbai, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People use a plastic sheet to take cover from the rain as they travel in the back of an auto rickshaw in Srinagar July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Smoke billows from a tear gas shell fired by Indian police as demonstrators run for cover during a protest in Srinagar against recent killings in Kashmir, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Children ride a merry-go-round at a neighbourhood in New Delhi, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
