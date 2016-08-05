India this week
A man carries schoolchildren through a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rooster is tied to a brick outside its temporary shelter on a road divider in New Delhi, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu woman carrying religious offerings walks past a Kalpavriksha tree, believed to be a divine wishing tree, during a festival on the outskirts of Ajmer, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Gudiya, 13, breaks away pieces of mica from rocks in an illegal open cast mine in Koderma district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 29, 2016. Picture taken June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
Kashmiri women react as they watch the body of Riyaz Ahmad Shah, a civilian, who according to local media was killed on Tuesday night by pellets fired by Indian police, being carried away for his funeral in Srinagar August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy wearing a plastic mask walks in an industrial area in Mumbai, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Kanwariya or a devotee of the Hindu Lord Shiva arrives to fill his pots with holy water from the river Ganga, for the betterment of his family and the society, in Allahabad, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A masked protester shouts slogans during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, India August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman carries a sack outside a market during heavy rains in Chandigarh, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Children play on an improvised swing in Allahabad, India, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man gets a shave inside a barber shop at a slum in Mumbai, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
