Pictures | Fri Aug 5, 2016 | 2:15pm IST

India this week

A man carries schoolchildren through a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
A rooster is tied to a brick outside its temporary shelter on a road divider in New Delhi, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
A Hindu woman carrying religious offerings walks past a Kalpavriksha tree, believed to be a divine wishing tree, during a festival on the outskirts of Ajmer, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Gudiya, 13, breaks away pieces of mica from rocks in an illegal open cast mine in Koderma district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 29, 2016. Picture taken June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Kashmiri women react as they watch the body of Riyaz Ahmad Shah, a civilian, who according to local media was killed on Tuesday night by pellets fired by Indian police, being carried away for his funeral in Srinagar August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Kashmiri women react as they watch the body of Riyaz Ahmad Shah, a civilian, who according to local media was killed on Tuesday night by pellets fired by Indian police, being carried away for his funeral in Srinagar August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A boy wearing a plastic mask walks in an industrial area in Mumbai, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A Kanwariya or a devotee of the Hindu Lord Shiva arrives to fill his pots with holy water from the river Ganga, for the betterment of his family and the society, in Allahabad, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A masked protester shouts slogans during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, India August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A woman carries a sack outside a market during heavy rains in Chandigarh, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Children play on an improvised swing in Allahabad, India, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A man gets a shave inside a barber shop at a slum in Mumbai, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
