India This Week
A labourer works inside the manufacturing unit of iron parts at a factory on the outskirts of Kolkata, September 11, 2015. India's annual industrial output growth slowed to 4.2 percent in July compared with an upwardly revised 4.4 percent growth a...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a public rally in Chandigarh, September 11, 2015. Opinion polls show Modi faces a close election battle in the country's third-most populous state, Bihar, where defeat would dent his chances of consolidating power...more
An accused man (face covered), surrounded by Indian policemen, is taken to a court in Mumbai, India, September 11, 2015. A Mumbai court on Friday convicted 12 of 13 men accused of planning blasts that ripped through Mumbai commuter trains in 2006,...more
Demonstrators from the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) shout slogans and hold placards during a protest outside Saudi Arabia's embassy in New Delhi, September 10, 2015. India's foreign ministry summoned Saudi Arabia's ambassador over...more
Anand Mahindra, chairman and managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, poses beside the newly launched TUV300 vehicle which is kept for trial in Chakan on the outskirts of Pune, September 10, 2015. Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd launched...more
Hindu devotees stand in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers in Allahabad, early September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Patients and their attendants are seen inside Apollo hospital in New Delhi, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sania Mirza of India (L) confers with playing partner Martina Hingis of Switzerland during their women's doubles semifinals match against Sara Errani and Flavia Pennetta, both of Italy, at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York,...more
Sania Mirza of India (R) walks with playing partner Martina Hingis of Switzerland during their women's doubles semifinals match against Sara Errani and Flavia Pennetta, both of Italy, at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York,...more
Prabhat K. Jain (L), second secretary at the High Commission of India in Pakistan, shows Geeta, a Hindu deaf-mute woman, pictures of families in India who have claimed to be her parents and siblings, during his visit to the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in...more
Prabhat K. Jain (R), second secretary at the High Commission of India in Pakistan, sits as Geeta, a Hindu deaf-mute woman, draws sketches depicting her home and neighbourhood, during his visit to the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan,...more
Nestle India's managing director Suresh Narayanan, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, India, September 9, 2015. Nestle SA could start making Maggi noodles again in India as early as October, it said on Wednesday, paving the way for...more
Workers carry an idol of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai, India, September 9, 2015. Work on Ganesh idols usually begins two to three months before Ganesh Chaturthi, a popular...more
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks at an Economist conference in New Delhi, September 9, 2015. Jaitley promised investors on Wednesday to resolve their tax concerns and reassured an increasingly skeptical business community that Asia's...more
Two veiled Nepali women, who told police they were raped by a Saudi official, walk outside Nepal's embassy in New Delhi, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Two veiled Nepali women, who told police they were raped by a Saudi official, sit in a vehicle outside Nepal's embassy in New Delhi, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A shepherd grazes his sheep in a dried paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A farmer removes dried plants from his parched paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy does a wheelie on a bicycle at a municipal playground in Bengaluru, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Porters pull a handcart loaded with goods at a market in Mumbai, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A vendor waits for customers as burqas on sale are displayed on a wall at a market in Mumbai, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A butcher cuts meat for a customer inside his shop in Mumbai, India, September 8, 2015. India's financial capital had banned the slaughter and sale of meat for four days this month following a demand from the strictly vegetarian Jain community,...more
A boy plays on a makeshift swing suspended from a tree in New Delhi, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A schoolboy looks on as he alights from a private school van to collect his lunch box on the occasion of International Literacy Day in Bengaluru, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A Kashmir trader is detained by police during a protest in Srinagar September 7, 2015. Police arrested Kashmiri trade union and separatist leaders after they called a daylong strike on Monday to protest a lack of help given by the central government...more
A stray dog passes through concertina wire laid by Indian police along a street during a daylong strike in Srinagar September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
