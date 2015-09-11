Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 11, 2015 | 6:50pm IST

India This Week

A labourer works inside the manufacturing unit of iron parts at a factory on the outskirts of Kolkata, September 11, 2015. India's annual industrial output growth slowed to 4.2 percent in July compared with an upwardly revised 4.4 percent growth a month ago, government data showed on Friday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A labourer works inside the manufacturing unit of iron parts at a factory on the outskirts of Kolkata, September 11, 2015. India's annual industrial output growth slowed to 4.2 percent in July compared with an upwardly revised 4.4 percent growth a...more

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A labourer works inside the manufacturing unit of iron parts at a factory on the outskirts of Kolkata, September 11, 2015. India's annual industrial output growth slowed to 4.2 percent in July compared with an upwardly revised 4.4 percent growth a month ago, government data showed on Friday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
1 / 26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a public rally in Chandigarh, September 11, 2015. Opinion polls show Modi faces a close election battle in the country's third-most populous state, Bihar, where defeat would dent his chances of consolidating power and speeding up economic recovery. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a public rally in Chandigarh, September 11, 2015. Opinion polls show Modi faces a close election battle in the country's third-most populous state, Bihar, where defeat would dent his chances of consolidating power...more

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a public rally in Chandigarh, September 11, 2015. Opinion polls show Modi faces a close election battle in the country's third-most populous state, Bihar, where defeat would dent his chances of consolidating power and speeding up economic recovery. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
2 / 26
An accused man (face covered), surrounded by Indian policemen, is taken to a court in Mumbai, India, September 11, 2015. A Mumbai court on Friday convicted 12 of 13 men accused of planning blasts that ripped through Mumbai commuter trains in 2006, killing more than 180 people and wounding hundreds. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

An accused man (face covered), surrounded by Indian policemen, is taken to a court in Mumbai, India, September 11, 2015. A Mumbai court on Friday convicted 12 of 13 men accused of planning blasts that ripped through Mumbai commuter trains in 2006,...more

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
An accused man (face covered), surrounded by Indian policemen, is taken to a court in Mumbai, India, September 11, 2015. A Mumbai court on Friday convicted 12 of 13 men accused of planning blasts that ripped through Mumbai commuter trains in 2006, killing more than 180 people and wounding hundreds. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
3 / 26
Demonstrators from the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) shout slogans and hold placards during a protest outside Saudi Arabia's embassy in New Delhi, September 10, 2015. India's foreign ministry summoned Saudi Arabia's ambassador over allegations one of the Middle East country's officials repeatedly raped two Nepali maids, sparking a diplomatic row ahead of a planned state visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Demonstrators from the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) shout slogans and hold placards during a protest outside Saudi Arabia's embassy in New Delhi, September 10, 2015. India's foreign ministry summoned Saudi Arabia's ambassador over...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Demonstrators from the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) shout slogans and hold placards during a protest outside Saudi Arabia's embassy in New Delhi, September 10, 2015. India's foreign ministry summoned Saudi Arabia's ambassador over allegations one of the Middle East country's officials repeatedly raped two Nepali maids, sparking a diplomatic row ahead of a planned state visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
4 / 26
Anand Mahindra, chairman and managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, poses beside the newly launched TUV300 vehicle which is kept for trial in Chakan on the outskirts of Pune, September 10, 2015. Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd launched its first new sport utility vehicle (SUV) in three years on Thursday to regain lost market share in a fast-growing but fiercely competitive segment. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Anand Mahindra, chairman and managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, poses beside the newly launched TUV300 vehicle which is kept for trial in Chakan on the outskirts of Pune, September 10, 2015. Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd launched...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Anand Mahindra, chairman and managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, poses beside the newly launched TUV300 vehicle which is kept for trial in Chakan on the outskirts of Pune, September 10, 2015. Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd launched its first new sport utility vehicle (SUV) in three years on Thursday to regain lost market share in a fast-growing but fiercely competitive segment. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
5 / 26
Hindu devotees stand in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers in Allahabad, early September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Hindu devotees stand in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers in Allahabad, early September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Hindu devotees stand in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers in Allahabad, early September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
6 / 26
Patients and their attendants are seen inside Apollo hospital in New Delhi, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Patients and their attendants are seen inside Apollo hospital in New Delhi, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Patients and their attendants are seen inside Apollo hospital in New Delhi, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 26
Sania Mirza of India (L) confers with playing partner Martina Hingis of Switzerland during their women's doubles semifinals match against Sara Errani and Flavia Pennetta, both of Italy, at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sania Mirza of India (L) confers with playing partner Martina Hingis of Switzerland during their women's doubles semifinals match against Sara Errani and Flavia Pennetta, both of Italy, at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Sania Mirza of India (L) confers with playing partner Martina Hingis of Switzerland during their women's doubles semifinals match against Sara Errani and Flavia Pennetta, both of Italy, at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 26
Sania Mirza of India (R) walks with playing partner Martina Hingis of Switzerland during their women's doubles semifinals match against Sara Errani and Flavia Pennetta, both of Italy, at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sania Mirza of India (R) walks with playing partner Martina Hingis of Switzerland during their women's doubles semifinals match against Sara Errani and Flavia Pennetta, both of Italy, at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Sania Mirza of India (R) walks with playing partner Martina Hingis of Switzerland during their women's doubles semifinals match against Sara Errani and Flavia Pennetta, both of Italy, at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 26
Prabhat K. Jain (L), second secretary at the High Commission of India in Pakistan, shows Geeta, a Hindu deaf-mute woman, pictures of families in India who have claimed to be her parents and siblings, during his visit to the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, September 9, 2015. Geeta, a Hindu deaf-mute woman now in her early 20s, was around 11 years old when she inadvertently crossed the border from India to Pakistan, and lost her family. Since stumbling into Pakistan, Geeta has lived in a home for lost and abandoned children, say officials at the charitable Edhi Foundation. Her long search for her family has captivated the public after a hit film with a similar plot was released last month, and a Pakistani court last week said that the two nations should resolve the issue diplomatically. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Prabhat K. Jain (L), second secretary at the High Commission of India in Pakistan, shows Geeta, a Hindu deaf-mute woman, pictures of families in India who have claimed to be her parents and siblings, during his visit to the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Prabhat K. Jain (L), second secretary at the High Commission of India in Pakistan, shows Geeta, a Hindu deaf-mute woman, pictures of families in India who have claimed to be her parents and siblings, during his visit to the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, September 9, 2015. Geeta, a Hindu deaf-mute woman now in her early 20s, was around 11 years old when she inadvertently crossed the border from India to Pakistan, and lost her family. Since stumbling into Pakistan, Geeta has lived in a home for lost and abandoned children, say officials at the charitable Edhi Foundation. Her long search for her family has captivated the public after a hit film with a similar plot was released last month, and a Pakistani court last week said that the two nations should resolve the issue diplomatically. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
10 / 26
Prabhat K. Jain (R), second secretary at the High Commission of India in Pakistan, sits as Geeta, a Hindu deaf-mute woman, draws sketches depicting her home and neighbourhood, during his visit to the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Prabhat K. Jain (R), second secretary at the High Commission of India in Pakistan, sits as Geeta, a Hindu deaf-mute woman, draws sketches depicting her home and neighbourhood, during his visit to the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Prabhat K. Jain (R), second secretary at the High Commission of India in Pakistan, sits as Geeta, a Hindu deaf-mute woman, draws sketches depicting her home and neighbourhood, during his visit to the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
11 / 26
Nestle India's managing director Suresh Narayanan, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, India, September 9, 2015. Nestle SA could start making Maggi noodles again in India as early as October, it said on Wednesday, paving the way for the snack to go back on sale by the end of the year. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Nestle India's managing director Suresh Narayanan, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, India, September 9, 2015. Nestle SA could start making Maggi noodles again in India as early as October, it said on Wednesday, paving the way for...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Nestle India's managing director Suresh Narayanan, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, India, September 9, 2015. Nestle SA could start making Maggi noodles again in India as early as October, it said on Wednesday, paving the way for the snack to go back on sale by the end of the year. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 26
Workers carry an idol of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai, India, September 9, 2015. Work on Ganesh idols usually begins two to three months before Ganesh Chaturthi, a popular religious festival in India that will be held in September this year. During the festival the idols will be taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, and to be immersed in a river or the sea in accordance with the Hindu faith. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Workers carry an idol of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai, India, September 9, 2015. Work on Ganesh idols usually begins two to three months before Ganesh Chaturthi, a popular...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Workers carry an idol of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai, India, September 9, 2015. Work on Ganesh idols usually begins two to three months before Ganesh Chaturthi, a popular religious festival in India that will be held in September this year. During the festival the idols will be taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, and to be immersed in a river or the sea in accordance with the Hindu faith. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 26
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks at an Economist conference in New Delhi, September 9, 2015. Jaitley promised investors on Wednesday to resolve their tax concerns and reassured an increasingly skeptical business community that Asia's third-largest economy can withstand global market turbulence and China's slowdown. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks at an Economist conference in New Delhi, September 9, 2015. Jaitley promised investors on Wednesday to resolve their tax concerns and reassured an increasingly skeptical business community that Asia's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks at an Economist conference in New Delhi, September 9, 2015. Jaitley promised investors on Wednesday to resolve their tax concerns and reassured an increasingly skeptical business community that Asia's third-largest economy can withstand global market turbulence and China's slowdown. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 26
Two veiled Nepali women, who told police they were raped by a Saudi official, walk outside Nepal's embassy in New Delhi, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Two veiled Nepali women, who told police they were raped by a Saudi official, walk outside Nepal's embassy in New Delhi, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Two veiled Nepali women, who told police they were raped by a Saudi official, walk outside Nepal's embassy in New Delhi, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
15 / 26
Two veiled Nepali women, who told police they were raped by a Saudi official, sit in a vehicle outside Nepal's embassy in New Delhi, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Two veiled Nepali women, who told police they were raped by a Saudi official, sit in a vehicle outside Nepal's embassy in New Delhi, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Two veiled Nepali women, who told police they were raped by a Saudi official, sit in a vehicle outside Nepal's embassy in New Delhi, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
16 / 26
A shepherd grazes his sheep in a dried paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A shepherd grazes his sheep in a dried paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A shepherd grazes his sheep in a dried paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
17 / 26
A farmer removes dried plants from his parched paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A farmer removes dried plants from his parched paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A farmer removes dried plants from his parched paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
18 / 26
A boy does a wheelie on a bicycle at a municipal playground in Bengaluru, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A boy does a wheelie on a bicycle at a municipal playground in Bengaluru, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A boy does a wheelie on a bicycle at a municipal playground in Bengaluru, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
19 / 26
Porters pull a handcart loaded with goods at a market in Mumbai, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Porters pull a handcart loaded with goods at a market in Mumbai, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Porters pull a handcart loaded with goods at a market in Mumbai, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
20 / 26
A vendor waits for customers as burqas on sale are displayed on a wall at a market in Mumbai, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A vendor waits for customers as burqas on sale are displayed on a wall at a market in Mumbai, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A vendor waits for customers as burqas on sale are displayed on a wall at a market in Mumbai, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
21 / 26
A butcher cuts meat for a customer inside his shop in Mumbai, India, September 8, 2015. India's financial capital had banned the slaughter and sale of meat for four days this month following a demand from the strictly vegetarian Jain community, sparking outrage among meat-eaters already upset by a permanent beef ban imposed this year. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A butcher cuts meat for a customer inside his shop in Mumbai, India, September 8, 2015. India's financial capital had banned the slaughter and sale of meat for four days this month following a demand from the strictly vegetarian Jain community,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A butcher cuts meat for a customer inside his shop in Mumbai, India, September 8, 2015. India's financial capital had banned the slaughter and sale of meat for four days this month following a demand from the strictly vegetarian Jain community, sparking outrage among meat-eaters already upset by a permanent beef ban imposed this year. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
22 / 26
A boy plays on a makeshift swing suspended from a tree in New Delhi, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A boy plays on a makeshift swing suspended from a tree in New Delhi, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A boy plays on a makeshift swing suspended from a tree in New Delhi, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
23 / 26
A schoolboy looks on as he alights from a private school van to collect his lunch box on the occasion of International Literacy Day in Bengaluru, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A schoolboy looks on as he alights from a private school van to collect his lunch box on the occasion of International Literacy Day in Bengaluru, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A schoolboy looks on as he alights from a private school van to collect his lunch box on the occasion of International Literacy Day in Bengaluru, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
24 / 26
A Kashmir trader is detained by police during a protest in Srinagar September 7, 2015. Police arrested Kashmiri trade union and separatist leaders after they called a daylong strike on Monday to protest a lack of help given by the central government to victims of the worst flooding seen in the region in more than a century. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmir trader is detained by police during a protest in Srinagar September 7, 2015. Police arrested Kashmiri trade union and separatist leaders after they called a daylong strike on Monday to protest a lack of help given by the central government...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A Kashmir trader is detained by police during a protest in Srinagar September 7, 2015. Police arrested Kashmiri trade union and separatist leaders after they called a daylong strike on Monday to protest a lack of help given by the central government to victims of the worst flooding seen in the region in more than a century. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
25 / 26
A stray dog passes through concertina wire laid by Indian police along a street during a daylong strike in Srinagar September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A stray dog passes through concertina wire laid by Indian police along a street during a daylong strike in Srinagar September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A stray dog passes through concertina wire laid by Indian police along a street during a daylong strike in Srinagar September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Massive flooding in Japan

Massive flooding in Japan

Next Slideshows

Massive flooding in Japan

Massive flooding in Japan

More than 100,000 residents flee unprecedented flooding following Typhoon Etau.

11 Sep 2015
Going, going, gone

Going, going, gone

Sequences of controlled explosions and demolitions.

11 Sep 2015
Kurds in Turkey

Kurds in Turkey

A look at the daily life of Kurdish people in Turkey after a two-year ceasefire between the PKK and the government collapsed, with both sides blaming each...

11 Sep 2015
Where migrants outnumber residents

Where migrants outnumber residents

Agathonisi, a tiny Greek island with fewer than 200 residents, receives about 300 to 600 refugees and migrants every day, local authorities estimated.

10 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast