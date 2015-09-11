India This Week

Prabhat K. Jain (L), second secretary at the High Commission of India in Pakistan, shows Geeta, a Hindu deaf-mute woman, pictures of families in India who have claimed to be her parents and siblings, during his visit to the Bilquis Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Pakistan, September 9, 2015. Geeta, a Hindu deaf-mute woman now in her early 20s, was around 11 years old when she inadvertently crossed the border from India to Pakistan, and lost her family. Since stumbling into Pakistan, Geeta has lived in a home for lost and abandoned children, say officials at the charitable Edhi Foundation. Her long search for her family has captivated the public after a hit film with a similar plot was released last month, and a Pakistani court last week said that the two nations should resolve the issue diplomatically. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

