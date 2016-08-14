India This Week
A vendor fans himself as he waits for customers at a chicken market in Kolkata, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva (L) waits for transport after taking part in a rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebration in Kolkata, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man collects coconuts and other items thrown as offerings by worshippers in the Sabarmati river, a day after the "Dashama" festival in Ahmedabad, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People collect idols of Hindu goddess Dashama, left by devotees on the banks of the river Sabarmati a day after the "Dashama" festival in Ahmedabad, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People are reflected on a phone as they attend a protest against what they say are attacks on India's low-caste Dalit community in Mumbai, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man buys Indian national flag from a roadside shop ahead of the Independence Day Celebrations in Guwahati, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's 50m Rifle Prone Qualification - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Chain Singh (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India plays with Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena...more
Workers stitch Indian national flags at a workshop ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Guwahati, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Labourers wait to load metal pipes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman uses a slingshot during clashes with demonstrators following a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People prepare floral garlands inside a market in Bengaluru, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa
A woman carries her child in a basket as she walks on a road in Allahabad, India, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy walks on a partially submerged wooden bed outside a house in the flooded banks of the river Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Deepika Kumari (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A man walks through a flooded street in Kolkata, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People remove a bed from their flooded house in Allahabad, India August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
2016 Rio Olympics - Judo - Preliminary - Men -90 kg Elimination Rounds - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Avtar Singh (IND) of India and Popole Misenga (ROT) of Refugee Olympic Athletes compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 Bout 99 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Manoj Kumar (IND) of India celebrates after winning his bout. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan listens to questions during a news conference at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A traditionally dressed girl plays on a swing during the "Teej" festival, which falls in the Hindu holy month of Shravan (July-August) and welcomes the advent of the monsoon in Chandigarh, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers salute next to coffins containing the bodies of their colleagues, who according to local media was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants near Line of Control (LOC) with Pakistan in Kupwara district...more
Indian human rights activist Irom Sharmila addresses a news conference in Imphal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Policewomen escort Indian human rights activist Irom Sharmila as she arrives at a court in Imphal, India, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Quarterfinals - Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinals - Lagoa Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The Taj Mahal is reflected in a puddle in Agra, India August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. India celebrates their win. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A Kanwariya or a Hindu devotee dressed as Lord Shiva takes part in a religious procession during the holy month of Shravan, in which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva for the happiness of their families in Agartala, India, August 8, 2016....more
A policeman checks the identification cards of a family during a curfew in Srinagar, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Supporters of Kashmir's main opposition National Conference (NC) party scuffle with Indian policemen during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Supporters of Kashmir's main opposition National Conference (NC) party scuffle with Indian policemen during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A worker applies a mixture of iron particles and gum on top of a tabla, an Indian percussion instrument at a workshop in Kolkata, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are seen at a workshop in Mumbai, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Digvijay Nath Tiwari (L), the commander, and other members of a Hindu nationalist vigilante group established to protect cows, are pictured with animals they claimed to have saved from slaughter, in Agra, India August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal...more
Jitendra Depuriya, a member of a Hindu nationalist vigilante group established to protect cows, is pictured with an animal they claimed to have saved from slaughter, in Agra, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People carry their belongings as they wade through the flooded banks of River Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING...more
Jitendra Depuriya, a member of a Hindu nationalist vigilante group established to protect cows, is pictured with an animal the group claimed to have saved from slaughter, in Agra, India August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man gets his picture taken in front of the Illuminated Defence Ministry (L), Presidential Palace (C) and Home Ministry ahead of Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police car drives past the Illuminated Defence Ministry (L), Presidential Palace (C) and Home Ministry ahead of Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, August 13, 2016. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A cyclist rides past the Illuminated Defence Ministry (L), Presidential Palace (C) and Home Ministry ahead of Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policewomen march during the full-dress rehearsal ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh, India, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Policemen take part in the full-dress rehearsal ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policewomen perform a stunt on their motorbikes during the full-dress rehearsal ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Paramilitary soldiers march during the full-dress rehearsal ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Agartala, India, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Next Slideshows
Perseid meteor shower
The annual meteor shower reached its peak on August 11 and 12.
Poolside at LGBT festival
Thousands turn out for Circuit Festival, one of the world's largest gay and lesbian festivals, in Barcelona, Spain.
India this week
Our best pictures this week.
The day Reagan was shot
Reagan's would-be assassin could be released from a psychiatric hospital to live with his mother in Virginia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.