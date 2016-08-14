Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Aug 14, 2016

India This Week

A vendor fans himself as he waits for customers at a chicken market in Kolkata, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A man dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva (L) waits for transport after taking part in a rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebration in Kolkata, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A man collects coconuts and other items thrown as offerings by worshippers in the Sabarmati river, a day after the "Dashama" festival in Ahmedabad, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
People collect idols of Hindu goddess Dashama, left by devotees on the banks of the river Sabarmati a day after the "Dashama" festival in Ahmedabad, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
People are reflected on a phone as they attend a protest against what they say are attacks on India's low-caste Dalit community in Mumbai, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A man buys Indian national flag from a roadside shop ahead of the Independence Day Celebrations in Guwahati, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Preliminary - Men's 50m Rifle Prone Qualification - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Chain Singh (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Doubles Group Play - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jwala Gutta (IND) of India plays with Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) of India against Eefje Muskens (NED) of Netherlands and Selena Piek (NED) of Netherlands. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Workers stitch Indian national flags at a workshop ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Guwahati, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Labourers wait to load metal pipes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
A policeman uses a slingshot during clashes with demonstrators following a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
People prepare floral garlands inside a market in Bengaluru, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
A woman carries her child in a basket as she walks on a road in Allahabad, India, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
A boy walks on a partially submerged wooden bed outside a house in the flooded banks of the river Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Deepika Kumari (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
A man walks through a flooded street in Kolkata, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
People remove a bed from their flooded house in Allahabad, India August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 77kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Sathish Sivalingam (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Judo - Preliminary - Men -90 kg Elimination Rounds - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Avtar Singh (IND) of India and Popole Misenga (ROT) of Refugee Olympic Athletes compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 Bout 99 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Manoj Kumar (IND) of India celebrates after winning his bout. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan listens to questions during a news conference at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A traditionally dressed girl plays on a swing during the "Teej" festival, which falls in the Hindu holy month of Shravan (July-August) and welcomes the advent of the monsoon in Chandigarh, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers salute next to coffins containing the bodies of their colleagues, who according to local media was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants near Line of Control (LOC) with Pakistan in Kupwara district on Monday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Indian human rights activist Irom Sharmila addresses a news conference in Imphal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Policewomen escort Indian human rights activist Irom Sharmila as she arrives at a court in Imphal, India, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Quarterfinals - Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinals - Lagoa Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
The Taj Mahal is reflected in a puddle in Agra, India August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Hockey - Preliminary - Men's Pool B Argentina v India - Olympic Hockey Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. India celebrates their win. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 77 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Vikas Krishan (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A Kanwariya or a Hindu devotee dressed as Lord Shiva takes part in a religious procession during the holy month of Shravan, in which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva for the happiness of their families in Agartala, India, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
A policeman checks the identification cards of a family during a curfew in Srinagar, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Supporters of Kashmir's main opposition National Conference (NC) party scuffle with Indian policemen during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Supporters of Kashmir's main opposition National Conference (NC) party scuffle with Indian policemen during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
A worker applies a mixture of iron particles and gum on top of a tabla, an Indian percussion instrument at a workshop in Kolkata, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are seen at a workshop in Mumbai, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Digvijay Nath Tiwari (L), the commander, and other members of a Hindu nationalist vigilante group established to protect cows, are pictured with animals they claimed to have saved from slaughter, in Agra, India August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Jitendra Depuriya, a member of a Hindu nationalist vigilante group established to protect cows, is pictured with an animal they claimed to have saved from slaughter, in Agra, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
People carry their belongings as they wade through the flooded banks of River Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Archery - Preliminary - Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations - Sambodromo - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Laxmirani Majhi (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Jitendra Depuriya, a member of a Hindu nationalist vigilante group established to protect cows, is pictured with an animal the group claimed to have saved from slaughter, in Agra, India August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A man gets his picture taken in front of the Illuminated Defence Ministry (L), Presidential Palace (C) and Home Ministry ahead of Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
A police car drives past the Illuminated Defence Ministry (L), Presidential Palace (C) and Home Ministry ahead of Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, August 13, 2016. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
A cyclist rides past the Illuminated Defence Ministry (L), Presidential Palace (C) and Home Ministry ahead of Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Policewomen march during the full-dress rehearsal ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh, India, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Policemen take part in the full-dress rehearsal ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Policewomen perform a stunt on their motorbikes during the full-dress rehearsal ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Paramilitary soldiers march during the full-dress rehearsal ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Agartala, India, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
