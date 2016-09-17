India this week
A police officer has weapons blessed by a Hindu priest during the Vishwakarma Puja festival in the outskirts of Agartala, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A taxi driver offers prayers to his car during the Vishwakarma Puja festival in Kolkata, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A taxi driver decorates his car before offering prayers during the Vishwakarma Puja festival in Kolkata, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People react as they see the body of Nasir Shafi, 11, who according to local residents was shot by Indian security forces during a protest on Friday evening in Theed on the outskirts of Srinagar, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man collects items thrown as offerings by worshippers into the Sabarmati river, a day after the immersion of idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in Ahmedabad, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy collects coconuts thrown as offerings by worshippers into the Sabarmati river, a day after the immersion of idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in Ahmedabad, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man collects coconuts thrown as offerings by worshippers into the Sabarmati river, a day after the immersion of idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in Ahmedabad, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A dead fish lies on an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in a polluted pond a day after the immersion of idols of Ganesh, in Ajmer, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
An artisan makes the finishing touches to an idol of Lord Vishwakarma, the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery, inside a workshop ahead of the Vishwakarma festival in Chandigarh, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman looks out from a window during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Youths hurl stones towards the Indian police during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Hindu devotees gather to perform prayers on the banks of the river Ganga on the occasion of the first day of �Pitru Paksha�, a period of sixteen days when the devotees pay homage to their ancestors, in Allahabad, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra...more
Buddhist nuns from the Drukpa lineage pose for a picture in Himachal Pradesh during their cycle across the Himalayas to raise awareness about human trafficking of girls and women in the impoverished villages in Nepal and India, August 30, 2016....more
Buddhist nuns from the Drukpa lineage pictured in Ladakh during their cycle across the Himalayas to raise awareness about human trafficking of girls and women in the impoverished villages in Nepal and India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Live To Love...more
Devotees dance on a street as they celebrate the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees carry the idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, through a street on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, make their way to the Yamuna river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A young girl sells balloons by the Yamuna River on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Devotees gather on the shores of the Arabian Sea to immerse idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festiva in Mumbai, September 15, 2016. Reuters/Shailesh Andrade
Police stop a man during a curfew in Bengaluru, following violent protests after India's Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state to release water from the Cauvery river to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N....more
A butcher's foot is covered in hair and blood after slaughtering a goat during Eid al-Adha in Delhi, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
K. Rajendra Kumar (R), the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police and his colleagues carry the coffin containing the remains of constable Rouf Ahmad Bhat, who according to the police was injured in a gun battle with suspected militants last...more
An Indian police officer and his colleagues arrange flowers on a coffin containing the remains of constable Rouf Ahmad Bhat, who according to the police was injured in a gun battle with suspected militants last month and later died, during his wreath...more
A girl offers Eid al-Adha prayers on a street outside a railway station in Mumbai, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An Indian policeman runs during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman fires a teargas shell towards demonstrators during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Feroz Shah Kotla fort in Delhi, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy and girl look on as Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Feroz Shah Kotla fort in Delhi, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People offer Eid al-Adha prayers on a street outside a mosque in Kolkata, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A policeman carries a tear gas gun as he patrols a street during a curfew in Bengaluru, following violent protests after India's Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state to release water from the Cauvery river to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu,...more
People wait to offer Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy takes a picture with a mobile phone after Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Chandigarh, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A boy immerses an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
2016 Rio Paralympics - Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw - F46 Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/09/2016. Rinku of India competes. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
2016 Rio Paralympics - Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw - F46 Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/09/2016. Devendra of India competes. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
2016 Rio Paralympics - Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw - F46 Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/09/2016. Gold medalist Devendra of India poses next to an information board showing his new world record in the event. REUTERS/Ricardo...more
2016 Rio Paralympics - Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw - F46 Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/09/2016. Devendra of India kisses his gold medal during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An artist makes clay idols at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Agartala, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man counts Indian rupees after selling a goat at a livestock market on the eve of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Chandigarh, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman gives water to a goat at her house after purchasing it at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man in a balaclava jumps over burning debris during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Men ride a motorcycle past a lorry in Bengaluru, which was set on fire by protesters after India's Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state to release 12,000 cubic feet of water per second every day from the Cauvery river to neighbouring Tamil Nadu,...more
A vendor reads a newspaper at his vegetable shop as he waits for customers in Kolkata, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A trader selects a goat for his customer at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbai, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
