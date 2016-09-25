Edition:
India this week

Men are silhouetted against the rising sun as they row at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Performers dressed in traditional attire rehearse for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival of nine days when devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A health worker fumigates a residential area in Chandigarh, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur - 24/09/2016. India's Virat Kohli celebrates after the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur - 24/09/2016. India's Murali Vijay plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - first test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur - 24/09/2016. India's Murali Vijay (L) and Cheteshwar Pujara take a break between the innings. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, - 23/09/2016. India's Ajinkya Rahane reacts after a dropped catch. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 23/09/2016. India's cricket players appeal unsuccessfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur - 23/09/2016. India's Mohammed Shami bowls. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 22/09/2016. India's Murali Vijay avoids a bouncer. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 22/09/2016. New Zealand's BJ Watling and Martin Guptill appeal unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (2nd L) and his Indian counterpart Manohar Parrikar shake hands after signing the deal in New Delhi, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Roberto Schmidt/Pool

A Rafale fighter jet performs during the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

An electrician hangs decorative lights at a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindi festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Fiona MacKeown (3rd L), mother of Scarlett Keeling leaves the court premises after the verdict in Panaji, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Artisans dress up a 27-foot long model of Kumbhakarna, younger brother of demon king Ravana, a Hindu mythological character, at a seven day long �Health Wealth and Happiness� carnival organised by the Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya spiritual organisation in Chandigarh, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

An artisan works on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An Indian policeman fires a teargas shell towards demonstrators during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man lights a candle during a vigil for the soldiers who were killed after gunmen attacked an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri on Sunday, in Ahmedabad, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman lights candles during a vigil for the soldiers who were killed in Sunday�s attack at an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri, at a school in Jammu, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

People hold candles and placards during a vigil for the soldiers who were killed after gunmen attacked an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri on Sunday, in Mumbai, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People carry effigies of Pakistan�s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to burn them during a protest against Sunday's attack at an Indian army base camp in Kashmir's Uri, in Ahmedabad, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Demonstrators react as they burn Pakistan�s national flag during a protest organised by activists of Bajrang Dal, a Hindu hardline group, in Jammu, against Sunday's attack at an Indian army base camp in Kashmir's Uri, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Protesters burn an effigy depicting "terrorism" along with the national flag of Pakistan during a protest against Sunday�s attack at an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri, in Chandigarh, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Indian army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of their fallen colleague Ravi Paul, who was killed in Sunday's attack at an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri, during his funeral in Sarwa village in Samba district, south of Jammu, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian army soldiers carry the coffins of their colleagues who were killed after gunmen attacked an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri on Sunday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Srinagar, September 19, 2016. Indian Army/Handout via REUTERS

An Indian policeman helps a visually impaired man to cross a concertina wire laid on a pavement during a curfew in Srinagar September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People react as they see the body of Nasir Shafi, 11, who according to local residents was shot by Indian security forces during a protest on Friday evening in Theed on the outskirts of Srinagar, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Dawoodi Bohra Muslims are reflected in the rear mirror of a parked scooter as they walk past the site of an under construction mosque in Mumbai, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee exits a taxi carrying an idol of Lord Vishwakarma, the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery, to immerse it into the waters of the river Ganga in Kolkata, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Spain's Rafael Nadal takes a selfie with a fan during the Davis cup tie against India in Delhi, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

