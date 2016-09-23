Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 23, 2016 | 4:00pm IST

India this week

People react as they see the body of Nasir Shafi, 11, who according to local residents was shot by Indian security forces during a protest on Friday evening in Theed on the outskirts of Srinagar, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A taxi driver offers prayers to his car during the Vishwakarma Puja festival in Kolkata, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A masked protester attends a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir September 18, 2016 REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Indian army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of their fallen colleague Ravi Paul, who was killed in Sunday's attack at an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri, during his funeral in Sarwa village in Samba district, south of Jammu, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A devotee exits a taxi carrying an idol of Lord Vishwakarma, the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery, to immerse it into the waters of the river Ganga in Kolkata, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Dawoodi Bohra Muslims are reflected in the rear mirror of a parked scooter as they walk past the site of an under construction mosque in Mumbai, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
People carry effigies of Pakistan�s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to burn them during a protest against Sunday's attack at an Indian army base camp in Kashmir's Uri, in Ahmedabad, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Artisans dress up a 27-foot long model of Kumbhakarna, younger brother of demon king Ravana, a Hindu mythological character, at a seven day long �Health Wealth and Happiness� carnival organised by the Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya spiritual organisation in Chandigarh, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
An electrician hangs decorative lights at a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindi festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 23/09/2016. India's cricket players appeal unsuccessfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
People hold candles and placards during a vigil for the soldiers who were killed after gunmen attacked an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri on Sunday, in Mumbai, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Spain's Rafael Nadal takes a selfie with a fan during the Davis cup tie against India in Delhi, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India - 22/09/2016. New Zealand's BJ Watling and Martin Guptill appeal unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A man lights a candle during a vigil for the soldiers who were killed after gunmen attacked an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri on Sunday, in Ahmedabad, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, - 22/09/2016. India's Murali Vijay avoids a bouncer. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
