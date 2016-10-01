India this week
A forest official puts a "tilak" on the forehead of a mahout before the start of an elephant safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A Hindu man holds his baby seeking blessings for him at the Alopi Devi temple on the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Allahabad, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 01/10/2016. India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealands's Tom Latham. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 01/10/2016. New Zealand's Luke Ronchi plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) bunker is seen near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian army soldier keeps guard from a bunker near the border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Villagers sit inside a relief camp after they evacuated their village near the border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pora, southwest of Jammu, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Villagers load their belongings onto a tractor trolley to move to a safer place, in the Pul Kanjari village, near the Wagah border in Punjab, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 30/09/2016. India's Murali Vijay reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees pray after taking a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Hindu devotees pray as they take a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Hindu devotees pray after taking a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Hindu devotee prays as he takes a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of his departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Kashmiri Muslims offer funeral prayers in absentia in Srinagar September 30, 2016 for two Pakistani soldiers who were killed in cross-border fire with Indian soldiers early on Thursday in the disputed region of Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri woman pours water on burning debris after a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen stand guard in a deserted street during a curfew in Srinagar September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman checks a document of a Kashmir man at a barricade during a curfew in Srinagar September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man distributes sweets to commuters to celebrate after India on Thursday said it had conducted targeted strikes across the de facto frontier in Kashmir region, in Chandigarh, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Artisans work on a giant model of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Nagaon district, Assam, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
An artisan paints an effigy of demon king Ravana during preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in India, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Indian army's director general of military operations Lt General Ranbir Singh speaks during a media briefing in New Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
An idol of Hindu goddess Durga is being loaded onto a boat to transport it through the waters of river Ganga to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People wave national flags to celebrate after India said it had conducted targeted strikes across the de facto frontier, in Ahmedabad, September 29, 2016. (L-R) banners read: �Many congratulations to Indian army�, �The country is with Indian army�...more
A man walks pasts an income tax billboard in New Delhi, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Artisans work on a giant model of mythological demon Mahishasura on a pandal, or a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee offers prayers to a cow after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam in Allahabad, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An artisan carries a grille to fix on the frame of an Ambassador taxi to build a pandal, or a temporary platform, in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man stands in front of a screen during a Google event in New Delhi, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, is detained by Indian police during a protest demanding to hold a plebiscite, in Srinagar, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur - 26/09/2016. India's cricket players celebrate after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artist applies final touches to a tattoo sketched on the back of a woman in preparations for the upcoming Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artist applies final touches to a tattoo sketched on the back of a woman depicting India and Pakistan flags in preparations for the upcoming Navratri festival, Ahmedabad, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
College students hold placards during a rally to condemn terrorism at a railway platform in Mumbai, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kashmiri boatmen extract sand from the Jhelum river in Srinagar, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
