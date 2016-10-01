Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 1, 2016 | 3:05pm IST

India this week

A forest official puts a "tilak" on the forehead of a mahout before the start of an elephant safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A forest official puts a "tilak" on the forehead of a mahout before the start of an elephant safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A forest official puts a "tilak" on the forehead of a mahout before the start of an elephant safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
1 / 35
A Hindu man holds his baby seeking blessings for him at the Alopi Devi temple on the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Allahabad, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Hindu man holds his baby seeking blessings for him at the Alopi Devi temple on the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Allahabad, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A Hindu man holds his baby seeking blessings for him at the Alopi Devi temple on the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Allahabad, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
2 / 35
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 01/10/2016. India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealands's Tom Latham. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 01/10/2016. India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealands's Tom Latham. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 01/10/2016. India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealands's Tom Latham. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
3 / 35
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 01/10/2016. New Zealand's Luke Ronchi plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 01/10/2016. New Zealand's Luke Ronchi plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 01/10/2016. New Zealand's Luke Ronchi plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
4 / 35
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) bunker is seen near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) bunker is seen near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) bunker is seen near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
5 / 35
An Indian army soldier keeps guard from a bunker near the border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An Indian army soldier keeps guard from a bunker near the border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
An Indian army soldier keeps guard from a bunker near the border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
6 / 35
Villagers sit inside a relief camp after they evacuated their village near the border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pora, southwest of Jammu, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Villagers sit inside a relief camp after they evacuated their village near the border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pora, southwest of Jammu, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Villagers sit inside a relief camp after they evacuated their village near the border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pora, southwest of Jammu, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
7 / 35
Villagers load their belongings onto a tractor trolley to move to a safer place, in the Pul Kanjari village, near the Wagah border in Punjab, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Villagers load their belongings onto a tractor trolley to move to a safer place, in the Pul Kanjari village, near the Wagah border in Punjab, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Villagers load their belongings onto a tractor trolley to move to a safer place, in the Pul Kanjari village, near the Wagah border in Punjab, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Close
8 / 35
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 30/09/2016. India's Murali Vijay reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 30/09/2016. India's Murali Vijay reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 30/09/2016. India's Murali Vijay reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
9 / 35
Hindu devotees pray after taking a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Hindu devotees pray after taking a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Hindu devotees pray after taking a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
10 / 35
Hindu devotees pray as they take a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Hindu devotees pray as they take a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Hindu devotees pray as they take a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
11 / 35
Hindu devotees pray after taking a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Hindu devotees pray after taking a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Hindu devotees pray after taking a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
12 / 35
A Hindu devotee prays as he takes a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of his departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A Hindu devotee prays as he takes a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of his departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
A Hindu devotee prays as he takes a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of his departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, Mumbai, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
13 / 35
Kashmiri Muslims offer funeral prayers in absentia in Srinagar September 30, 2016 for two Pakistani soldiers who were killed in cross-border fire with Indian soldiers early on Thursday in the disputed region of Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslims offer funeral prayers in absentia in Srinagar September 30, 2016 for two Pakistani soldiers who were killed in cross-border fire with Indian soldiers early on Thursday in the disputed region of Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Kashmiri Muslims offer funeral prayers in absentia in Srinagar September 30, 2016 for two Pakistani soldiers who were killed in cross-border fire with Indian soldiers early on Thursday in the disputed region of Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
14 / 35
A Kashmiri woman pours water on burning debris after a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri woman pours water on burning debris after a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
A Kashmiri woman pours water on burning debris after a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
15 / 35
Indian policemen stand guard in a deserted street during a curfew in Srinagar September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian policemen stand guard in a deserted street during a curfew in Srinagar September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Indian policemen stand guard in a deserted street during a curfew in Srinagar September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
16 / 35
An Indian policeman checks a document of a Kashmir man at a barricade during a curfew in Srinagar September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An Indian policeman checks a document of a Kashmir man at a barricade during a curfew in Srinagar September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
An Indian policeman checks a document of a Kashmir man at a barricade during a curfew in Srinagar September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
17 / 35
A man distributes sweets to commuters to celebrate after India on Thursday said it had conducted targeted strikes across the de facto frontier in Kashmir region, in Chandigarh, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A man distributes sweets to commuters to celebrate after India on Thursday said it had conducted targeted strikes across the de facto frontier in Kashmir region, in Chandigarh, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
A man distributes sweets to commuters to celebrate after India on Thursday said it had conducted targeted strikes across the de facto frontier in Kashmir region, in Chandigarh, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
18 / 35
Artisans work on a giant model of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Nagaon district, Assam, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Artisans work on a giant model of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Nagaon district, Assam, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Artisans work on a giant model of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Nagaon district, Assam, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
19 / 35
An artisan paints an effigy of demon king Ravana during preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in India, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

An artisan paints an effigy of demon king Ravana during preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in India, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
An artisan paints an effigy of demon king Ravana during preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in India, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
20 / 35
Indian army's director general of military operations Lt General Ranbir Singh speaks during a media briefing in New Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Indian army's director general of military operations Lt General Ranbir Singh speaks during a media briefing in New Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Indian army's director general of military operations Lt General Ranbir Singh speaks during a media briefing in New Delhi, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 35
An idol of Hindu goddess Durga is being loaded onto a boat to transport it through the waters of river Ganga to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An idol of Hindu goddess Durga is being loaded onto a boat to transport it through the waters of river Ganga to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
An idol of Hindu goddess Durga is being loaded onto a boat to transport it through the waters of river Ganga to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
22 / 35
People wave national flags to celebrate after India said it had conducted targeted strikes across the de facto frontier, in Ahmedabad, September 29, 2016. (L-R) banners read: �Many congratulations to Indian army�, �The country is with Indian army� and �Good wishes to BJP-lead government�. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People wave national flags to celebrate after India said it had conducted targeted strikes across the de facto frontier, in Ahmedabad, September 29, 2016. (L-R) banners read: �Many congratulations to Indian army�, �The country is with Indian army�...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
People wave national flags to celebrate after India said it had conducted targeted strikes across the de facto frontier, in Ahmedabad, September 29, 2016. (L-R) banners read: �Many congratulations to Indian army�, �The country is with Indian army� and �Good wishes to BJP-lead government�. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
23 / 35
A man walks pasts an income tax billboard in New Delhi, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man walks pasts an income tax billboard in New Delhi, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A man walks pasts an income tax billboard in New Delhi, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 35
Artisans work on a giant model of mythological demon Mahishasura on a pandal, or a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Artisans work on a giant model of mythological demon Mahishasura on a pandal, or a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Artisans work on a giant model of mythological demon Mahishasura on a pandal, or a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
25 / 35
A Hindu devotee offers prayers to a cow after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam in Allahabad, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Hindu devotee offers prayers to a cow after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam in Allahabad, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A Hindu devotee offers prayers to a cow after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam in Allahabad, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
26 / 35
An artisan carries a grille to fix on the frame of an Ambassador taxi to build a pandal, or a temporary platform, in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan carries a grille to fix on the frame of an Ambassador taxi to build a pandal, or a temporary platform, in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
An artisan carries a grille to fix on the frame of an Ambassador taxi to build a pandal, or a temporary platform, in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
27 / 35
A man stands in front of a screen during a Google event in New Delhi, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man stands in front of a screen during a Google event in New Delhi, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A man stands in front of a screen during a Google event in New Delhi, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
28 / 35
A supporter of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, is detained by Indian police during a protest demanding to hold a plebiscite, in Srinagar, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A supporter of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, is detained by Indian police during a protest demanding to hold a plebiscite, in Srinagar, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A supporter of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, is detained by Indian police during a protest demanding to hold a plebiscite, in Srinagar, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
29 / 35
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur - 26/09/2016. India's cricket players celebrate after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur - 26/09/2016. India's cricket players celebrate after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur - 26/09/2016. India's cricket players celebrate after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
30 / 35
An artist applies final touches to a tattoo sketched on the back of a woman in preparations for the upcoming Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An artist applies final touches to a tattoo sketched on the back of a woman in preparations for the upcoming Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
An artist applies final touches to a tattoo sketched on the back of a woman in preparations for the upcoming Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
31 / 35
An artist applies final touches to a tattoo sketched on the back of a woman depicting India and Pakistan flags in preparations for the upcoming Navratri festival, Ahmedabad, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An artist applies final touches to a tattoo sketched on the back of a woman depicting India and Pakistan flags in preparations for the upcoming Navratri festival, Ahmedabad, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
An artist applies final touches to a tattoo sketched on the back of a woman depicting India and Pakistan flags in preparations for the upcoming Navratri festival, Ahmedabad, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
32 / 35
College students hold placards during a rally to condemn terrorism at a railway platform in Mumbai, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

College students hold placards during a rally to condemn terrorism at a railway platform in Mumbai, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
College students hold placards during a rally to condemn terrorism at a railway platform in Mumbai, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
33 / 35
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
34 / 35
Kashmiri boatmen extract sand from the Jhelum river in Srinagar, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri boatmen extract sand from the Jhelum river in Srinagar, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Kashmiri boatmen extract sand from the Jhelum river in Srinagar, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Paris Auto Show

Paris Auto Show

Next Slideshows

Paris Auto Show

Paris Auto Show

New concepts and models at the Paris Auto Show.

01 Oct 2016
The Jews of Ethiopia

The Jews of Ethiopia

Among Ethiopia's Falash Mura Jewish community.

01 Oct 2016
The royal siblings

The royal siblings

Snapshots of the young Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

01 Oct 2016
Will and Kate visit Canada

Will and Kate visit Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Canada with their children.

30 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast