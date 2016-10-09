India this week
An artisan applies final touches to a pandal, or a temporary platform during the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
An Indian Air Force soldier marches as Mil Mi-35 helicopters fly over during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Air Force soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian Air Force soldier tosses his rifle as he performs during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 08/10/2016. New Zealand's Bradley-John Watling (L) and Jeetan Patel celebrate after the wicket of India's Murali Vijay. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 08/10/2016. India's Cheteshwar Pujara avoids a bouncer. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 08/10/2016. India's Gautam Gambhir walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 08/10/2016. New Zealand's players celebrate after the wicket of India's Gautam Gambhir. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A farmer rests on a heap of harvested rice crop at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Labourers spread harvested rice crop for drying at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Catfish gather in the corner of the Gundalao lake as they wait to be fed by passersby in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, October 07, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Catfish gather in the corner of the Gundalao lake as they wait to be fed by passersby in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, October 07, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A worker cleans the floor after installing the idol of Durga at a platform inside a home, during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/ Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan applies final touches to an effigy of the demon king Ravana in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Jammu October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman arranges earthen lamps which are used to decorate homes during the Hindu festival of Diwali, to dry out in the sun at a workshop in Chandigarh, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A demonstrator hurls a stone at the Indian policemen during an anti-India protest in Srinagar, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Hindu priests perform prayers in front of a banana tree trunk as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A vendor sells marigold garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Schoolgirls visit a pandal, or a temporary platform, with a giant idol of Hindu goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A policeman escorts men who they said were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of tricking American citizens into sending them money by posing as U.S. tax officials, at a court in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish...more
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Workers pull an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga from a workshop to load it onto a truck towards a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers pull an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga through a street towards a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man fishes on the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Police and rescue workers look for survivors in the rubble at the site of a collapsed under construction building in Bengaluru, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Workers pull an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga through a street to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, India, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Masked demonstrators shout pro-freedom slogans in front of a burning tyre during a protest in Srinagar, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel attends a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Indian policeman fires tear gas shells towards the demonstrators during an anti-India protest in Srinagar, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A masked demonstrator hurls stones towards the Indian police during an anti-India protest in Srinagar, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 03/10/2016. India's captain Virat Kohli (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of New Zealand's Ross Taylor. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 03/10/2016. India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates with his captain Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) troopers carry the coffin of their fallen colleague who was killed in a gunfight with militants at an Indian army camp at Baramulla on Sunday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of...more
