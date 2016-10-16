India this week
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) holds a mace presented by Lucknow's mayor Dinesh Sharma (2nd L) as Home Minister Rajnath Singh (R) looks on during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Lucknow, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan...more
A Kashmir demonstrator hurls a stone at Indian policemen during an anti-India protest in Srinagar October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A labourer loads sacks of flour onto a handcart at a wholesale market in Kolkata, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Soldiers stand next to anti-aircraft weapons on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in Goa, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A security personnel stands guard outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Benaulim in Goa, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An anti-aircraft weapon is seen on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in Goa, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Labourers are reflected in a puddle as they work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A woman buys vegetables at a food superstore in Ahmedabad, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Ganges river after the end of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Bengaluru, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Shi'ite Muslims distribute drinks from a truck during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Shi'ite Muslim mourners flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Testing Yangchan, 60, a housewife, poses for a photograph in Choklamsar, a village nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Vegetable vendors chat in Leh, the largest town in the region of Ladakh, nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children look down from the Royal Palace in Leh, the largest town in the region of Ladakh, nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An Indian policeman replaces a barrier after a police vehicle crosses by during a curfew in Srinagar, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, October 11, 2016....more
A family gets their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fireworks explode from a burning effigy of demon king Ravana during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Ajmer, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A woman seeks blessings from artists dressed as Hindu lord Rama and his brother Laxman during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An artist dressed as demon king Ravana gets ready backstage before performing Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Mumbai, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Artists get ready backstage before performing Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Mumbai, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga in the Yamuna River on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself as they are stopped by Indian policemen while trying to participate in a Muharram procession during a curfew in downtown Srinagar October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
The idols of the Hindu goddess Durga are transported for their immersion into the Ganges river on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. India's Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates with teammates after the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shi'ite Muslim mourners shout slogans as they are stopped by the Indian policemen while trying to participate in a Muharram procession during a curfew in Srinagar, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo calf as part of a ritual at a temple during the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Jacob Zuma pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India,...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk during their meeting in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Konstantin Zavrazhin via REUTERS
Women make rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, inside a temple on the occasion of Sharad Purnima in Ahmedabad, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu priests offer several food items as part of a ritual to Lord Swaminarayan on the occasion of Sharad Purnima in Ahmedabad, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Archana Ramasundram, the Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), lays a wreath at a coffin of her fallen colleague who was killed in a gunfight with militants in Zakura on Friday, during a wreath-laying ceremony on the outskirts of Srinagar,...more
Security personnel patrol on a beach outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim in the western state of Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Infosys Chief Executive Vishal Sikka listens to reporters' questions during the announcement of the company's quarterly results at its headquarters in Bengaluru, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Veterinarians tend to a wounded male elephant, who according to forest officials was shot at and injured by suspected poachers, inside a paddy field in Nagaon district of northeastern state of Assam, India, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Ganges river after the end of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a gathering at a seminar in Mumbai, India, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Next Slideshows
The city under water
The city of Lumberton was one of the hardest hit when Hurricane Matthew swept North Carolina.
Growing burgers in a lab
Biochemists at Impossible Foods are on a quest to develop plant-based hamburgers that match the texture, aroma, and flavor of real meat.
Muharram mourning in India
Pictures of Shi'ite Muslim mourners taking part in Muharram processions in various parts of India.
Dussehra celebrations in India
Pictures of people celebrating the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival in different parts of India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.