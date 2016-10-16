Edition:
India this week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) holds a mace presented by Lucknow's mayor Dinesh Sharma (2nd L) as Home Minister Rajnath Singh (R) looks on during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Lucknow, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A Kashmir demonstrator hurls a stone at Indian policemen during an anti-India protest in Srinagar October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A labourer loads sacks of flour onto a handcart at a wholesale market in Kolkata, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Soldiers stand next to anti-aircraft weapons on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in Goa, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A security personnel stands guard outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Benaulim in Goa, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
An anti-aircraft weapon is seen on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in Goa, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Labourers are reflected in a puddle as they work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A woman buys vegetables at a food superstore in Ahmedabad, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Ganges river after the end of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Bengaluru, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Shi'ite Muslims distribute drinks from a truck during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Shi'ite Muslim mourners flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Testing Yangchan, 60, a housewife, poses for a photograph in Choklamsar, a village nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Vegetable vendors chat in Leh, the largest town in the region of Ladakh, nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Children look down from the Royal Palace in Leh, the largest town in the region of Ladakh, nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
An Indian policeman replaces a barrier after a police vehicle crosses by during a curfew in Srinagar, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A family gets their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Fireworks explode from a burning effigy of demon king Ravana during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Ajmer, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A woman seeks blessings from artists dressed as Hindu lord Rama and his brother Laxman during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
An artist dressed as demon king Ravana gets ready backstage before performing Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Mumbai, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Artists get ready backstage before performing Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Mumbai, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga in the Yamuna River on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself as they are stopped by Indian policemen while trying to participate in a Muharram procession during a curfew in downtown Srinagar October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
The idols of the Hindu goddess Durga are transported for their immersion into the Ganges river on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. India's Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates with teammates after the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Shi'ite Muslim mourners shout slogans as they are stopped by the Indian policemen while trying to participate in a Muharram procession during a curfew in Srinagar, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo calf as part of a ritual at a temple during the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Jacob Zuma pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk during their meeting in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Konstantin Zavrazhin via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Women make rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, inside a temple on the occasion of Sharad Purnima in Ahmedabad, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Hindu priests offer several food items as part of a ritual to Lord Swaminarayan on the occasion of Sharad Purnima in Ahmedabad, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Archana Ramasundram, the Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), lays a wreath at a coffin of her fallen colleague who was killed in a gunfight with militants in Zakura on Friday, during a wreath-laying ceremony on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Security personnel patrol on a beach outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim in the western state of Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Infosys Chief Executive Vishal Sikka listens to reporters' questions during the announcement of the company's quarterly results at its headquarters in Bengaluru, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Veterinarians tend to a wounded male elephant, who according to forest officials was shot at and injured by suspected poachers, inside a paddy field in Nagaon district of northeastern state of Assam, India, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Ganges river after the end of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a gathering at a seminar in Mumbai, India, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
