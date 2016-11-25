India This Week
Boys are silhouetted against the setting sun as they ride bicycles on the outskirts of Agartala, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A vendor reads newspaper as he waits for customers at a wholesale onion market in Kolkata, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 21/11/16. India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates the dismissal of England's Ben Duckett. REUTERS/Danish...more
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 21/11/16. India's Wriddhiman Saha (L) takes a catch to dismiss England's Ben Duckett. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman is consoled by her relative as she mourns after seeing her house getting burned during a fire that broke out in one of the houses and got spread in more adjoining houses, in a residential locality in Srinagar, November 21, 2016....more
A man bathes at a roadside municipal tap at a wholesale market in Jammu, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Nuns from the Jain community, followers of a religion founded by Mahavir, cross a road in Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman shows her inked finger after exchanging her old high denomination bank notes at a bank in Kolkata, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man watches a black kite from his window in Delhi, India November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Police detain a supporter of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Ahmedabad, India, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man sits in a queue to deposit or exchange his old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Ahmedabad, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People gather around the body of Rayees Ahmad Dar, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed in an encounter with the Indian armed forces in Pulwama district on Saturday afternoon, at his funeral in Kakapora village, south of...more
The remains of victims from Sunday's train derailment rest on blocks of ice in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A notice is displayed on the gate of an automated teller machine (ATM) counter which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Next Slideshows
Obama awards Medals of Freedom
In one of his final acts in office, President Barack Obama awards the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Michael Jordan and...
Pictures of the year: Animals
The most captivating animal pictures of 2016.
Turkey fireball
Firefighters demonstrate the dangers of deep-frying turkeys and other kitchen hazards ahead of Thanksgiving.
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.