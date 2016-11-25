Edition:
India This Week

Boys are silhouetted against the setting sun as they ride bicycles on the outskirts of Agartala, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A vendor reads newspaper as he waits for customers at a wholesale onion market in Kolkata, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 21/11/16. India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates the dismissal of England's Ben Duckett. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Second Test cricket match - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - 21/11/16. India's Wriddhiman Saha (L) takes a catch to dismiss England's Ben Duckett. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A woman is consoled by her relative as she mourns after seeing her house getting burned during a fire that broke out in one of the houses and got spread in more adjoining houses, in a residential locality in Srinagar, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A man bathes at a roadside municipal tap at a wholesale market in Jammu, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Nuns from the Jain community, followers of a religion founded by Mahavir, cross a road in Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A woman shows her inked finger after exchanging her old high denomination bank notes at a bank in Kolkata, India, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A man watches a black kite from his window in Delhi, India November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Police detain a supporter of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Ahmedabad, India, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A man sits in a queue to deposit or exchange his old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in Ahmedabad, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People gather around the body of Rayees Ahmad Dar, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed in an encounter with the Indian armed forces in Pulwama district on Saturday afternoon, at his funeral in Kakapora village, south of Kashmir, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
The remains of victims from Sunday's train derailment rest on blocks of ice in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A notice is displayed on the gate of an automated teller machine (ATM) counter which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
