Pictures | Fri Dec 2, 2016 | 10:00pm IST

India This Week

A Muslim devotee offers Friday prayers during the three-day long annual Islami Ijtema (Islamic congregation) in Ahmedabad, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Muslim devotees offer Friday prayers during the three-day long annual Islami Ijtema (Islamic congregation) in Ahmedabad, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Army personnel place the coffin of Chittaranjan Debbarma, an army soldier who was killed in a militant attack on an army base near the Indian city of Jammu on Tuesday, in a grave during his funeral in Kalyanpur, in Tripura, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Women walk through heavy fog in Delhi, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Children play during heavy fog in Delhi, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A woman tries to stay warm during heavy fog in Delhi, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Members of cooperative credit societies shout slogans during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation in Mumbai, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Indian Navy soldiers and policemen watch the rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A bank employee gives entry tokens to people as they wait for their turn to exchange or deposit their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in a slum in Mumbai, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
School girls light candles in the shape of a ribbon during a HIV/AIDS awareness campaign ahead of World Aids Day, in Ahmedabad, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Indian soldiers warm themselves by a bonfire on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Egrets are reflected in the Ana Sagar Lake on a foggy morning in Ajmer, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Third Test cricket match - Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, - 29/11/16. England's Joe Root removes his helmet after the dismissal of his teammate Jos Buttler. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Third Test cricket match - Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, - 28/11/16. England's Jos Buttler dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Third Test cricket match - Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, - 27/11/16. England's Jos Buttler dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Women sit outside a bank as they wait for their turn to deposit or withdraw cash in Ahmedabad, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
People gather in central Delhi for a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People gather in central Delhi for a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A notice is displayed outside an ATM counter in Ajmer, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People carry placards and shout slogans during a rally organized by Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Mumbai, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A boy carries his sister�s pram after his house was burnt in a fire that broke out in a slum area in Jammu, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Kitchen utensils are pictured after a fire broke out in a slum area in Jammu, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A boy plays in the rubble of his burnt house after a fire in a slum area in Jammu, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
