India This Week
A Muslim devotee offers Friday prayers during the three-day long annual Islami Ijtema (Islamic congregation) in Ahmedabad, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim devotees offer Friday prayers during the three-day long annual Islami Ijtema (Islamic congregation) in Ahmedabad, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Army personnel place the coffin of Chittaranjan Debbarma, an army soldier who was killed in a militant attack on an army base near the Indian city of Jammu on Tuesday, in a grave during his funeral in Kalyanpur, in Tripura, December 2, 2016....more
Women walk through heavy fog in Delhi, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children play during heavy fog in Delhi, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman tries to stay warm during heavy fog in Delhi, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of cooperative credit societies shout slogans during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation in Mumbai, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Navy soldiers and policemen watch the rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A bank employee gives entry tokens to people as they wait for their turn to exchange or deposit their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in a slum in Mumbai, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
School girls light candles in the shape of a ribbon during a HIV/AIDS awareness campaign ahead of World Aids Day, in Ahmedabad, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian soldiers warm themselves by a bonfire on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Egrets are reflected in the Ana Sagar Lake on a foggy morning in Ajmer, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Cricket - India v England - Third Test cricket match - Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, - 29/11/16. England's Joe Root removes his helmet after the dismissal of his teammate Jos Buttler. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Third Test cricket match - Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, - 28/11/16. England's Jos Buttler dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v England - Third Test cricket match - Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, - 27/11/16. England's Jos Buttler dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women sit outside a bank as they wait for their turn to deposit or withdraw cash in Ahmedabad, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People gather in central Delhi for a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People gather in central Delhi for a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A notice is displayed outside an ATM counter in Ajmer, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
People carry placards and shout slogans during a rally organized by Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Mumbai, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A boy carries his sister�s pram after his house was burnt in a fire that broke out in a slum area in Jammu, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Kitchen utensils are pictured after a fire broke out in a slum area in Jammu, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A boy plays in the rubble of his burnt house after a fire in a slum area in Jammu, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Swimming with horses
Handlers bathe horses in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados.
Smog to fog: December arrives in Delhi
Thick fog descends on the Indian capital and nearby regions.
World's oldest person turns 117
Emma Morano, thought to be the world's oldest person and the last to be born in the 1800s, celebrates her 117th birthday in Italy.
Paris at dusk
The French capital lights up as evening approaches.
