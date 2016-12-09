Edition:
India
Fri Dec 9, 2016

India this week

A fisherman casts his net to catch fish in the waters of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Workers level a salt pan in Mumbai, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
The carcass of 35-year-old elephant Sidda is lifted by a crane for its autopsy after he died of his injuries which he, according to forest officials, sustained while being chased by villagers late August, at Dabbaguli village, Bengaluru, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
A forest official cleans a tusk of 35-year-old elephant Sidda during its autopsy after he died of his injuries which he, according to forest officials, sustained while being chased by villagers late August, at Dabbaguli village, Bengaluru, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 8/12/16. India's Karun Nair takes the catch of England's Moeen Ali. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 8/12/16. India's Parthiv Patel (C) catches the ball as England's Keaton Jennings runs between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman gets her head shaved near Jayalalithaa's burial site in Chennai, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman gets her head shaved near Jayalalithaa's burial site in Chennai, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman hold her portrait as they pray at a temple in Mumbai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
People pay homage to the body of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, a powerful politician who died on Monday, in Chennai, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman wears a necklace with her picture as he attends a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
A well wisher of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cries outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman climb a cell-phone tower as they wait for the vehicle carrying her body during her funeral procession in Chennai, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
A man rides his horse cart loaded with bundles of dried grass on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Srinagar December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Men exercise amongst the trees on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Srinagar December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
A roadside currency exchange vendor sorts Indian currency notes at his stall in Agartala, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Labourers rest on a table at a wholesale fruit market in Kolkata, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
People prepare to bury a female elephant and two fetuses, who according to the forest officials were killed after being hit by a train in the Hojai district in Assam, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
