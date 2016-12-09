India this week
A fisherman casts his net to catch fish in the waters of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Workers level a salt pan in Mumbai, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
The carcass of 35-year-old elephant Sidda is lifted by a crane for its autopsy after he died of his injuries which he, according to forest officials, sustained while being chased by villagers late August, at Dabbaguli village, Bengaluru, December 9,...more
A forest official cleans a tusk of 35-year-old elephant Sidda during its autopsy after he died of his injuries which he, according to forest officials, sustained while being chased by villagers late August, at Dabbaguli village, Bengaluru, December...more
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 8/12/16. India's Karun Nair takes the catch of England's Moeen Ali. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 8/12/16. India's Parthiv Patel (C) catches the ball as England's Keaton Jennings runs between wickets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman gets her head shaved near Jayalalithaa's burial site in Chennai, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman gets her head shaved near Jayalalithaa's burial site in Chennai, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman hold her portrait as they pray at a temple in Mumbai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People pay homage to the body of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, a powerful politician who died on Monday, in Chennai, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman wears a necklace with her picture as he attends a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A well wisher of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cries outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman climb a cell-phone tower as they wait for the vehicle carrying her body during her funeral procession in Chennai, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man rides his horse cart loaded with bundles of dried grass on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Srinagar December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Men exercise amongst the trees on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Srinagar December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A roadside currency exchange vendor sorts Indian currency notes at his stall in Agartala, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Labourers rest on a table at a wholesale fruit market in Kolkata, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People prepare to bury a female elephant and two fetuses, who according to the forest officials were killed after being hit by a train in the Hojai district in Assam, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
