Sun Jan 22, 2017

India this week

A child holds a sign during a protest demanding a reverse of the Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming contest, known as Jallikattu, in Mumbai, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest demanding a reverse of the Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming contest, known as Jallikattu, in Mumbai, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Workers stitch Indian national flags at a workshop ahead of Republic Day celebrations in Guwahati, January 21, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A woman waits for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A woman holds a sign as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Mumbai, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Women take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A labourer stands next to the mustard plants covered with dew drops on a cold winter morning at the Togga village, on the outskirts of Chandigarh, India, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A man reads a newspaper ahead of the inauguration of U.S President-elect Donald Trump, in New Delhi, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Demonstrators hold a "Rail Roko" protest, an attempt to disrupt the local train mobility as they demand a reverse of the Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming contest, known as Jallikattu, at the Chennai Egmore railway station in Chennai, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Demonstrators hold a "Rail Roko" protest, an attempt to disrupt the local train mobility as they demand a reverse of the Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming contest, known as Jallikattu, at the Chennai Egmore railway station in Chennai, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A man skies down a slope on a sunny day in Gulmarg, west of Srinagar, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A Kashmiri man pulls a sledge carrying a tourist on a sunny day in Gulmarg, west of Srinagar, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Students of an art school apply finishing touches to a portrait of President Donald Trump, made of oil pastel paints and decorated with flowers, before his swearing-in ceremony, in Mumbai, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
People attend a protest demanding to reverse a Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming contests, known as Jallikattu, at the Marina beach in Chennai, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate ahead of U.S President Donald Trump's inauguration, in New Delhi, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, place a garland on an poster of U.S President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration, in New Delhi, India January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Jagjot Singh Rubal, an Indian artist, gives final touches to a portrait of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump ahead of Trump's inauguration at his workshop in Amritsar, India, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Munish Sharma FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson looks at the stumps as he is bowled during his visit to a cricket academy in Kolkata, India, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
A bride reacts as she speaks with another bride during a mass marriage ceremony, in which, according to its organizers, 51 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, in Ahmedabad, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, - 19/01/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after dismissing England's Jason Roy. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Men brush their teeth with neem twigs before taking a bath on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
People react as they are detained by police during a protest organised by India's main opposition Congress party against demonetization, outside a Reserve Bank of India office in Ahmedabad, India, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A boy removes snow from a footbridge on a cold winter day in Srinagar January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Stunt performers ride a motorcycle and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death" at the Magh Mela fair in Allahabad, India, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Soldiers take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A Samajwadi (SP) party worker holds a toy bicycle representing the party's symbol and a poster of chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, following the Election Commission's decision to allot the bicycle symbol in Akhilesh's favour, outside the party's headquarters in Lucknow, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A worker adjusts the interior of a hot air balloon before its take off on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Hardik Patel, leader of India�s Patidar community, addresses during a public meeting after his return from Rajasthan�s Udaipur, in Himmatnagar, Gujarat, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
People from India's Patidar community attend a public meeting with Hardik Patel, leader of the Patidar community, after his return from Rajasthan�s Udaipur, in Himmatnagar, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A worker, carrying his wooden spade, walks through a salt bed in Mumbai, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Raju, a pet monkey belonging to a laundryman, sits on its owner's motorbike where it is tied on to prevent the monkey from escaping in Ajmer, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Workers of Torrent Power Limited remove kites tangled up in electric power cables after the end of the kite flying season in Ahmedabad, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A family gather under blankets to shelter from the cold beneath a flyover in Delhi, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A child sleeps in a government shelter for homeless people to escape the cold in Delhi, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Hindu pilgrims walk after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal a day after "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
