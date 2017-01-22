India this week
A child holds a sign during a protest demanding a reverse of the Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming contest, known as Jallikattu, in Mumbai, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest demanding a reverse of the Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming contest, known as Jallikattu, in Mumbai, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Workers stitch Indian national flags at a workshop ahead of Republic Day celebrations in Guwahati, January 21, 2017. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A woman waits for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman holds a sign as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Mumbai, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Women take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A labourer stands next to the mustard plants covered with dew drops on a cold winter morning at the Togga village, on the outskirts of Chandigarh, India, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man reads a newspaper ahead of the inauguration of U.S President-elect Donald Trump, in New Delhi, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Demonstrators hold a "Rail Roko" protest, an attempt to disrupt the local train mobility as they demand a reverse of the Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming contest, known as Jallikattu, at the Chennai Egmore railway station in Chennai,...more
Demonstrators hold a "Rail Roko" protest, an attempt to disrupt the local train mobility as they demand a reverse of the Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming contest, known as Jallikattu, at the Chennai Egmore railway station in Chennai,...more
A man skies down a slope on a sunny day in Gulmarg, west of Srinagar, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri man pulls a sledge carrying a tourist on a sunny day in Gulmarg, west of Srinagar, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Students of an art school apply finishing touches to a portrait of President Donald Trump, made of oil pastel paints and decorated with flowers, before his swearing-in ceremony, in Mumbai, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People attend a protest demanding to reverse a Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming contests, known as Jallikattu, at the Marina beach in Chennai, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate ahead of U.S President Donald Trump's inauguration, in New Delhi, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, place a garland on an poster of U.S President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration, in New Delhi, India January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO...more
Jagjot Singh Rubal, an Indian artist, gives final touches to a portrait of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump ahead of Trump's inauguration at his workshop in Amritsar, India, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Munish Sharma FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES....more
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson looks at the stumps as he is bowled during his visit to a cricket academy in Kolkata, India, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A bride reacts as she speaks with another bride during a mass marriage ceremony, in which, according to its organizers, 51 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, in Ahmedabad, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, - 19/01/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after dismissing England's Jason Roy. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men brush their teeth with neem twigs before taking a bath on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People react as they are detained by police during a protest organised by India's main opposition Congress party against demonetization, outside a Reserve Bank of India office in Ahmedabad, India, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy removes snow from a footbridge on a cold winter day in Srinagar January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Stunt performers ride a motorcycle and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death" at the Magh Mela fair in Allahabad, India, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Soldiers take part in a rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Samajwadi (SP) party worker holds a toy bicycle representing the party's symbol and a poster of chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, following the Election Commission's decision to allot the bicycle symbol in Akhilesh's favour, outside...more
A worker adjusts the interior of a hot air balloon before its take off on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Hardik Patel, leader of India�s Patidar community, addresses during a public meeting after his return from Rajasthan�s Udaipur, in Himmatnagar, Gujarat, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People from India's Patidar community attend a public meeting with Hardik Patel, leader of the Patidar community, after his return from Rajasthan�s Udaipur, in Himmatnagar, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Amit...more
A worker, carrying his wooden spade, walks through a salt bed in Mumbai, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Raju, a pet monkey belonging to a laundryman, sits on its owner's motorbike where it is tied on to prevent the monkey from escaping in Ajmer, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Workers of Torrent Power Limited remove kites tangled up in electric power cables after the end of the kite flying season in Ahmedabad, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A family gather under blankets to shelter from the cold beneath a flyover in Delhi, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A child sleeps in a government shelter for homeless people to escape the cold in Delhi, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu pilgrims walk after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal a day after "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
