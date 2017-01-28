Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 28, 2017 | 3:20pm IST

India This Week

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Schoolgirls holding tri-coloured balloons take part in the Republic Day celebrations in Chandigarh, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Indian Army's Infantry Combat Vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A man shelters from the rain at the India Gate following the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Children with the colours of the Indian national flag painted on their faces wait to perform during the Republic Day parade in Ahmedabad, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A man rows his boat in the waters of Dal Lake during a snowfall in Srinagar January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A snake charmer holds a cobra, which was caught in a house in a near-by village, in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Soldiers on camel back take part in a rehearsal ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Police remove demonstrators from Marina beach during a protest demanding a permanent solution to ensure the unhindered conduct of Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming contest, in Chennai, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Police remove a demonstrator from Marina beach during a protest demanding a permanent solution to ensure the unhindered conduct of Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming contest, in Chennai, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Policemen inspect charred remains of the Ice House police station which was set on fire by the demonstrators during a protest demanding a permanent solution to ensure the unhindered conduct of Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming contest, in Chennai, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Policemen inspect charred remains of the Ice House police station which was set on fire by the demonstrators during a protest demanding a permanent solution to ensure the unhindered conduct of Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming contest, in Chennai, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A mentally disabled girl named America Patni, 18, is tied to a plastic crate full of stones at her makeshift shelter on a roadside in Ahmedabad, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A man carries "paani puri", a traditional Indian snack, on his head on a railway track in Mumbai, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A groom arrives for a mass marriage ceremony, in which, according to its organizers, 75 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, in Mumbai, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Men and women sit in separate enclosures during a mass marriage ceremony, in which, according to its organizers, 75 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, in Mumbai, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
