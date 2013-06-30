India this week
Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry speaks to shareholders during the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) annual general meeting in Mumbai June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
China's Premier Li Keqiang (front R) talks to India's National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon (front L) at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander F. Yuan/Pool
U.S. Special Representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan James Dobbins attends a news conference in New Delhi June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A woman and her child walk past a board displaying the latest currency rates at a market in the old quarters of Delhi June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Insects and birds fly in a dump yard as a rag picker collects scraps in New Delhi June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A fisherman looks on as he repairs a fishing net at a boatyard in Kochi June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A security personal stands by posters of missing people, caused by the flash floods and landslides, at the Indian Air Force base in Dehradun, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People offer special prayers for the flood victims in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, inside a temple in Ahmedabad June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Traffic moves near a statue of Lord Hanuman in a street in New Delhi June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
School children run as waves crash over a sea wall at high tide during monsoon season in Mumbai June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Kashmiri men fish from the weed-covered Dal Lake in Srinagar June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman stands guard behind concertina wire during a general strike in Srinagar June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian army soldier runs for cover at the scene of an encounter with separatist militants in Srinagar June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
India's cricket players Shikhar Dhawan (L), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) and Ravindra Jadeja pose with the ICC Champions Trophy on the balcony of the City Council building in Birmingham, central England, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man is guided by a soldier during a rescue operation at Joshimath in Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian army personnel help stranded people cross a flooded river after heavy rains in Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Virat Kohli dances after his team won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Soldiers load flag-draped coffins containing the bodies of rescue personnel who died in a chopper crash onto vehicles after a guard of honour ceremony in Dehradun in Uttarakhand June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
