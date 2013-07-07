Edition:
India this week

<p>China's Premier Li Keqiang (R) shakes hands with India's Defence Minister A.K. Antony during a meeting at Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing July 5, 2013. Picture taken July 5, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (C) interacts with Chief Minister of Karnataka K. Siddaramaiah (L) during the Dalai Lama's 78th birthday celebrations at Bylakuppe, about 213 km south of Bangalore July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Tibetan exiles stand next to a portrait of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama after their performance during celebrations of the spiritual leader's 78th birthday at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp in New Delhi July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Disket Dolma, a traditionally dressed Ladakhi woman who is a housewife, walks outside her house at Stakmo village in the outskirts of Leh July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A man with his camel walks near a sand sculpture of Egypt's ousted president Mohamed Mursi created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik at the golden sea beach in Puri, about 65 km (40 miles) from Bhubaneswar July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Women hold umbrellas to protect themselves from a heavy rain shower as they stand at a bus stop in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed garment factory to a waiting ambulance in Kalher, Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed garment factory to a waiting ambulance in Kalher, Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A boy searches for fish in the polluted sea backwaters near marina beach in Chennai July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A man reads a newspaper outside a closed gym in Mumbai July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Aspiring models line up to present themselves on a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Karuna Prakash Mukudum (L), a coordinator working for Financial Information Network and Operations Ltd (FINO), processes a smart card as she collects money from a woman in Wavanje village of Raigad district, about 50 km (31 miles) from Mumbai July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Salesmen wait for customers at a footwear store outside a shopping arcade in Mumbai July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Activists from the Jammu and Kashmir liberation front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, shout slogans as they hold torches during a protest in Srinagar July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C22, carrying India's first navigation satellite system IRNSS-1A, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km (62 miles) north of Chennai, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A worker makes aluminium utensils inside a factory in New Delhi July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Children stand next to a labourer working on the banks of river Ganges as they are silhouetted against the setting sun in Allahabad July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

