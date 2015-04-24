India this week
Children gesture as they ride on an elephant outside a temple in Ahmedabad April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY A farmer who hung himself from a tree is seen mid-air after being released by people during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) in New Delhi April 22, 2015....more
A hearse carries the body of Ankit Keshri, a former captain for his state's under-19 team, past a cricket billboard at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral RK Dhowan (4th L) is flanked by his officers past Sea King Mk. 42 B chopper as he arrives to inspect a guard of honor aboard INS Viraat, an aircraft carrier, during an event in Mumbai April 20, 2015....more
A child sleeps in a cloth hammock along a road in Ahmedabad April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man paddles his boat along the algae-covered Anchar Lake in Srinagar April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Hindu priest makes garlands to use them in worshipping, near a flower market in Kolkata April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Indian Cricket Board president Jagmohan Dalmiya places a wreath over the body of Ankit Keshri, a former captain for his state's under-19 team, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata April 20,...more
An employee uses his mobile phone to take photos of the newly built Indian Naval warship INS Visakhapatnam as it sails into the Arabian Sea during its launch at Mazagon Docks, a naval vessel ship building yard, in Mumbai April 20, 2015....more
Children are silhouetted against the setting sun as they play on a ground on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A passenger bathes an child using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Children play on an improvised swing made of used bicycle tyres and cloth suspended from a flyover in Kolkata April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman is reflected in a mirror as she tries on a necklace at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kolkata April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY A farmer is seen hanging from a tree during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Xiaomi's vice president of international operations, Hugo Barra displays the "Mi 4i" phones during its launch in New Delhi April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Men ride on a motorbike through a busy road during a heavy rain shower in Bengaluru, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Next Slideshows
Colourful macaws above Caracas
Exotic birds fill the skies above Caracas, giving the city's residents a moment of quiet respite from chaos and crime.
Kids at the gun range
A gun store and shooting range near Chicago teaches women and children how to fire handguns.
Hubble: A space odyssey
Twenty-five years have passed since the Hubble Space Telescope was launched into orbit.
Kim Jong Un visits orphanage
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.