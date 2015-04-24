Edition:
India this week

Children gesture as they ride on an elephant outside a temple in Ahmedabad April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY A farmer who hung himself from a tree is seen mid-air after being released by people during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A hearse carries the body of Ankit Keshri, a former captain for his state's under-19 team, past a cricket billboard at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
India's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral RK Dhowan (4th L) is flanked by his officers past Sea King Mk. 42 B chopper as he arrives to inspect a guard of honor aboard INS Viraat, an aircraft carrier, during an event in Mumbai April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A child sleeps in a cloth hammock along a road in Ahmedabad April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A man paddles his boat along the algae-covered Anchar Lake in Srinagar April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A Hindu priest makes garlands to use them in worshipping, near a flower market in Kolkata April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Indian Cricket Board president Jagmohan Dalmiya places a wreath over the body of Ankit Keshri, a former captain for his state's under-19 team, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
An employee uses his mobile phone to take photos of the newly built Indian Naval warship INS Visakhapatnam as it sails into the Arabian Sea during its launch at Mazagon Docks, a naval vessel ship building yard, in Mumbai April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Children are silhouetted against the setting sun as they play on a ground on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A passenger bathes an child using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Children play on an improvised swing made of used bicycle tyres and cloth suspended from a flyover in Kolkata April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A woman is reflected in a mirror as she tries on a necklace at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kolkata April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY A farmer is seen hanging from a tree during a rally organized by Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Xiaomi's vice president of international operations, Hugo Barra displays the "Mi 4i" phones during its launch in New Delhi April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Men ride on a motorbike through a busy road during a heavy rain shower in Bengaluru, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
