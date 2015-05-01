India This Week
A Nepalese student asks for donation for the survivors of Saturday's earthquake during a vigil at a marketplace in Bengaluru, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A labourer carries bricks at a brick factory on the eve of May Day or Labour Day on the outskirts of Agartala, India, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A fisherman uses a rubber tube to float through the waters of river Sabarmati during the evening in Ahmedabad, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People stand amid coffins of the victims of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal, during the funeral in Guwahati, India, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (C) receives a bust of Mahatma Gandhi from India's junior finance minister Jayant Sinha (L) during his visit at Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman paddles her boat in her water-logged courtyard after recent rains in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (C) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) as his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee looks on upon Ghani's arrival to attend a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace...more
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha gestures during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A worker spreads wheat crop for drying at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Next Slideshows
Waiting in Calais
Thousands of migrants camp in the French port city while attempting to cross into Britain.
Unrest in Burundi
Police and protesters clash as the president decides to run for a third term, a move critics say violates the constitution.
Tourists evacuate Nepal
Evacuating tourists caught in the earthquake zone.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.