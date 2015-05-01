Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 1, 2015 | 4:35pm IST

India This Week

A Nepalese student asks for donation for the survivors of Saturday's earthquake during a vigil at a marketplace in Bengaluru, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A Nepalese student asks for donation for the survivors of Saturday's earthquake during a vigil at a marketplace in Bengaluru, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A Nepalese student asks for donation for the survivors of Saturday's earthquake during a vigil at a marketplace in Bengaluru, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A labourer carries bricks at a brick factory on the eve of May Day or Labour Day on the outskirts of Agartala, India, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A labourer carries bricks at a brick factory on the eve of May Day or Labour Day on the outskirts of Agartala, India, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A labourer carries bricks at a brick factory on the eve of May Day or Labour Day on the outskirts of Agartala, India, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A fisherman uses a rubber tube to float through the waters of river Sabarmati during the evening in Ahmedabad, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A fisherman uses a rubber tube to float through the waters of river Sabarmati during the evening in Ahmedabad, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A fisherman uses a rubber tube to float through the waters of river Sabarmati during the evening in Ahmedabad, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People stand amid coffins of the victims of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal, during the funeral in Guwahati, India, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

People stand amid coffins of the victims of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal, during the funeral in Guwahati, India, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
People stand amid coffins of the victims of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal, during the funeral in Guwahati, India, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (C) receives a bust of Mahatma Gandhi from India's junior finance minister Jayant Sinha (L) during his visit at Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (C) receives a bust of Mahatma Gandhi from India's junior finance minister Jayant Sinha (L) during his visit at Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (C) receives a bust of Mahatma Gandhi from India's junior finance minister Jayant Sinha (L) during his visit at Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman paddles her boat in her water-logged courtyard after recent rains in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman paddles her boat in her water-logged courtyard after recent rains in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A woman paddles her boat in her water-logged courtyard after recent rains in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (C) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) as his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee looks on upon Ghani's arrival to attend a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (C) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) as his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee looks on upon Ghani's arrival to attend a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (C) shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) as his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee looks on upon Ghani's arrival to attend a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha gestures during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha gestures during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha gestures during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A worker spreads wheat crop for drying at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A worker spreads wheat crop for drying at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A worker spreads wheat crop for drying at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
