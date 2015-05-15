Edition:
India this week

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) looks on as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) receives a golden Buddha statue from a Buddhist abbot of Dacien Buddhist Temple in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel take part in a drill during their passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Children react to the camera as they play outside their homes in New Delhi, India May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A boy runs to take shelter during a dust storm in Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A rickshaw puller takes rest in front of the closed door of a house in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Children play on a dead tree outside their homes in New Delhi, India May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Women mourn the death of their relative who died after a wall collapsed in an earthquake, in Bihar May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
People stand outside a office building after vacating it following an earthquake in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Men push their bicycles on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Children with their containers are silhouetted against the sun as they wait to fill drinking water from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A supporter of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu state and chief of her AIADMK party, dances next to fire crackers during the celebrations in Chennai, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Men ride on a motorcycle through a flooded street during a rain shower in Agartala May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
