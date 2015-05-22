India this week
Children play amid fumes emitted from fumigation work carried out by volunteers of a non-governmental organisation in a slum area on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Construction labourers bathe at a well early morning before heading out for their day's work in Ahmedabad, India, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A mahout splashes water on his elephant in the river Sabarmati on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks to The Economic Club of New York, in midtown Manhattan May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Hindu priest performs a ritual to give blessings to Kavaratti, an anti-submarine warfare corvette for the Indian Navy built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), a warship manufacturing company, during its launch at a dockyard in...more
Mayank Pareek, President of Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), drives the company's new "GenX Nano" car during its launch in Mumbai, India, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
The worker of an ice factory loads an ice bar onto a truck to supply to a market on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 19, 2015. . REUTERS/Amit Dave
Commuters walk past the building of Ministry of Finance during dusk in New Delhi, India, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl bathes to cool off herself with water that is leaking from a broken pipe valve on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 18, 2015.REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy makes Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) after taking a dip in the waters of the Ganges river on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya in Allahabad, India, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu priest holds an oil lamp as he prays during a ritual known as Aarti on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Firefighters stand amidst the rubble as they extinguish a fire at a fish and vegetable market in Kolkata May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with South Korean President Park Geun-Hye (not pictured) during a meeting at the presidential Blue House on May 18, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Chung Sung-Jun/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and South Korean President Park Geun-Hye hold a joint news conference at the presidential Blue House on May 18, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Chung Sung-Jun/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) offers a wreath during his visit to the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) burns incense during his visit to the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
