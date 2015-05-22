Edition:
India this week

Children play amid fumes emitted from fumigation work carried out by volunteers of a non-governmental organisation in a slum area on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Construction labourers bathe at a well early morning before heading out for their day's work in Ahmedabad, India, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A mahout splashes water on his elephant in the river Sabarmati on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks to The Economic Club of New York, in midtown Manhattan May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Hindu priest performs a ritual to give blessings to Kavaratti, an anti-submarine warfare corvette for the Indian Navy built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), a warship manufacturing company, during its launch at a dockyard in Kolkata, India, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Mayank Pareek, President of Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), drives the company's new "GenX Nano" car during its launch in Mumbai, India, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

The worker of an ice factory loads an ice bar onto a truck to supply to a market on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 19, 2015. . REUTERS/Amit Dave

Commuters walk past the building of Ministry of Finance during dusk in New Delhi, India, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A girl bathes to cool off herself with water that is leaking from a broken pipe valve on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 18, 2015.REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy makes Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) after taking a dip in the waters of the Ganges river on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya in Allahabad, India, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Hindu priest holds an oil lamp as he prays during a ritual known as Aarti on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Firefighters stand amidst the rubble as they extinguish a fire at a fish and vegetable market in Kolkata May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with South Korean President Park Geun-Hye (not pictured) during a meeting at the presidential Blue House on May 18, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Chung Sung-Jun/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and South Korean President Park Geun-Hye hold a joint news conference at the presidential Blue House on May 18, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Chung Sung-Jun/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) offers a wreath during his visit to the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) burns incense during his visit to the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

