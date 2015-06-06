Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 6, 2015 | 10:55am IST

India this week

A girl runs through the beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds at Fort Kochi beach in Kerala June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A girl walks amid a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh, India, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
India's Saina Nehwal plays a shot during her women's singles match against China's Wang Shixian at the 2015 BCA Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A boy takes bath from a water tap near a polluted water channel during early morning in Kolkata, India, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A fisherman rows a boat through the waters of river Yamuna during early morning in Allahabad June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (R) arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat through the waters of Dal Lake during the early morning in Srinagar June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Packets of Nestle's Maggi instant noodles are seen on display at a grocery store in Mumbai, India, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter (R) and India�s Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar shake hands while exchanging documents after signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Labourers unload ice bars from a supply van to be stored for sale at a marketplace on a hot summer day in Kolkata June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter (C) walks with India�s Defence Minister Manohar Parikar after his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Men relax after applying mud on their bodies to cool themselves off on a hot summer morning on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
A farmer works in his rice field on the outskirts of Srinagar June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Indian President Shri Pranab Mukherjee arrives for a visit at Uppsala University, in Uppsala north of Stockholm, Sweden, on June 02, 2015. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Married Hindu women tie sacred threads around a banyan tree, believed to be a divine wishing tree, at a ceremony to pray for good luck during the Hindu religious festival of Vata Savitri Purnima in Ahmedabad June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
A vendor transports vegetables on a cycle rickshaw during a rain shower in Chandigarh June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
A worker carries chickens from a truck at a poultry market in Mumbai June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
