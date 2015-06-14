India This Week

A woman (C) looks on as she walks with others to a safer place through a flooded road after incessant rains at Bullut village in Kamrup district in Assam, June 12, 2015. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, one person has died and...more

A woman (C) looks on as she walks with others to a safer place through a flooded road after incessant rains at Bullut village in Kamrup district in Assam, June 12, 2015. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, one person has died and more than 200,000 have been affected by flooding caused by rains in the sixteen districts in the state. REUTERS/Stringer

