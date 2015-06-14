India This Week
Participants perform a "Surya Namaskar" (sun salutation) during an early morning yoga session ahead of World Yoga Day, in New Delhi, India, June 13, 2015. World Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People look out from a window of a building as they watch a protest rally against the state government by Kashmir's main opposition National Conference (NC) in Srinagar June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian Sikh pilgrims pose for a picture with Pakistani policemen at the Wagah border, the joint Pakistan-India checkpost outside Lahore, Pakistan, June 13, 2015. Sikhs will commemorate the 409th Martyrdom Day of the fifth Guru of Sikhism, Arjun Dev,...more
Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, waits for his wife Nita before addressing the company's annual shareholders' meeting in Mumbai, India, June 12, 2015. Reliance Industries Ltd will start commercial 4G telecommunication services...more
A couple row their boat to catch fish in the waters of the Chandola lake in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy balances himself on the back of a buffalo before diving into the waters of the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in Allahabad, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Vendors use umbrellas for shelter from the rain as they sell vegetables and fruits at an open air market in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2015. India's industrial production output grew more than expected in April, reaching a two-month high, and retail...more
A woman (C) looks on as she walks with others to a safer place through a flooded road after incessant rains at Bullut village in Kamrup district in Assam, June 12, 2015. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, one person has died and...more
A firefighter signals his colleagues to bring a hosepipe during a fire at a market selling used oil barrels in Ahmedabad, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Firefighters douse a fire at a market selling used oil barrels in Ahmedabad, June 11, 2015. Over a dozen of fire tenders were rushed to the spot of a fire that started by an unknown cause, a fire official said on Thursday. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A passenger (R) fills water in a bottle from a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
School children with their cycles travel in a boat through a flooded paddy field after heavy rains in Balimukh village in Morigaon district of Assam, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A schoolboy rows his boat past partially submerged huts in a flooded paddy field after heavy rains in Balimukh village in Morigaon district of Assam, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger washes her face to cool herself off at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Girls walk through an alley in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian national flag is seen in front of a logo of Mercedes-Benz at the company's vehicle assembly plant in Chakan, outside Pune, India, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Employees work on a Mercedes-Benz GLA car at the company's vehicle assembly plant in Chakan, outside Pune, India, June 11, 2015. German automaker Mercedes-Benz plans to increase the number of cars it makes in India, hoping to trim retail prices to...more
A boy sits behind a rickshaw as he travels with his family in the old quarters of Delhi, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist (R) leaves after his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, June 10, 2015. Hultqvist was on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers of Torrent Power Limited install cables on electric pylon on the outskirts Ahmedabad, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Pigeons drink water as they sit on a rope in Ana Sagar Lake on a hot summer morning in Ajmer, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A man walks at the seafront as scattered clouds are seen over Mumbai's skyline, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man (C) wakes up as others sleep on a sea wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A farmer installs a scarecrow which is made from a broken mannequin in his maize field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An ice-cream vendor pulls his cart on the bank of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man keeps a file folder on his head to protect himself from the sun during a hot summer day in New Delhi, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan exercises during a practice session in Dhaka on June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman
Captain Virat Kohli (C) and bowler Harbhajan Singh (L) are seen during a practice session in Dhaka June 8, 2015. The Indian cricket team arrived in Dhaka to play one test match and three ODI matches against Bangladesh. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman
Taxi-drivers listen to a speaker during a protest in New Delhi, June 8, 2015. Hundreds of taxi-drivers working for Uber and other online cab-hailing companies protested in New Delhi on Monday, saying the government's latest crackdown on their...more
People erect bamboo frames to cover them with tarpaulins to prevent rainwater from entering their houses, as clouds cover the sky at a slum area in Ahmedabad, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Security guards stand guard outside a corporate office of Nestle India Ltd. in New Delhi, June 8, 2015. The scare over Nestle's Maggi instant noodles, one of India's most popular snacks, has gripped increasingly health-conscious consumers. It has...more
