Pictures | Sun Jun 14, 2015 | 12:05pm IST

India This Week

Participants perform a "Surya Namaskar" (sun salutation) during an early morning yoga session ahead of World Yoga Day, in New Delhi, India, June 13, 2015. World Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
People look out from a window of a building as they watch a protest rally against the state government by Kashmir's main opposition National Conference (NC) in Srinagar June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Indian Sikh pilgrims pose for a picture with Pakistani policemen at the Wagah border, the joint Pakistan-India checkpost outside Lahore, Pakistan, June 13, 2015. Sikhs will commemorate the 409th Martyrdom Day of the fifth Guru of Sikhism, Arjun Dev, on June 16 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, waits for his wife Nita before addressing the company's annual shareholders' meeting in Mumbai, India, June 12, 2015. Reliance Industries Ltd will start commercial 4G telecommunication services by December, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A couple row their boat to catch fish in the waters of the Chandola lake in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A boy balances himself on the back of a buffalo before diving into the waters of the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in Allahabad, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Vendors use umbrellas for shelter from the rain as they sell vegetables and fruits at an open air market in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2015. India's industrial production output grew more than expected in April, reaching a two-month high, and retail inflation edged up in May, easing concern over an economy facing the worst drought since 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A woman (C) looks on as she walks with others to a safer place through a flooded road after incessant rains at Bullut village in Kamrup district in Assam, June 12, 2015. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, one person has died and more than 200,000 have been affected by flooding caused by rains in the sixteen districts in the state. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A firefighter signals his colleagues to bring a hosepipe during a fire at a market selling used oil barrels in Ahmedabad, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Firefighters douse a fire at a market selling used oil barrels in Ahmedabad, June 11, 2015. Over a dozen of fire tenders were rushed to the spot of a fire that started by an unknown cause, a fire official said on Thursday. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A passenger (R) fills water in a bottle from a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
School children with their cycles travel in a boat through a flooded paddy field after heavy rains in Balimukh village in Morigaon district of Assam, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A schoolboy rows his boat past partially submerged huts in a flooded paddy field after heavy rains in Balimukh village in Morigaon district of Assam, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A passenger washes her face to cool herself off at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Girls walk through an alley in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
An Indian national flag is seen in front of a logo of Mercedes-Benz at the company's vehicle assembly plant in Chakan, outside Pune, India, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Employees work on a Mercedes-Benz GLA car at the company's vehicle assembly plant in Chakan, outside Pune, India, June 11, 2015. German automaker Mercedes-Benz plans to increase the number of cars it makes in India, hoping to trim retail prices to help grab a bigger share of a luxury car market where competition is intensifying from rivals Audi and BMW. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A boy sits behind a rickshaw as he travels with his family in the old quarters of Delhi, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist (R) leaves after his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, June 10, 2015. Hultqvist was on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Workers of Torrent Power Limited install cables on electric pylon on the outskirts Ahmedabad, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Pigeons drink water as they sit on a rope in Ana Sagar Lake on a hot summer morning in Ajmer, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A man walks at the seafront as scattered clouds are seen over Mumbai's skyline, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A man (C) wakes up as others sleep on a sea wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A farmer installs a scarecrow which is made from a broken mannequin in his maize field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
An ice-cream vendor pulls his cart on the bank of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A man keeps a file folder on his head to protect himself from the sun during a hot summer day in New Delhi, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan exercises during a practice session in Dhaka on June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Captain Virat Kohli (C) and bowler Harbhajan Singh (L) are seen during a practice session in Dhaka June 8, 2015. The Indian cricket team arrived in Dhaka to play one test match and three ODI matches against Bangladesh. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Taxi-drivers listen to a speaker during a protest in New Delhi, June 8, 2015. Hundreds of taxi-drivers working for Uber and other online cab-hailing companies protested in New Delhi on Monday, saying the government's latest crackdown on their business had disrupted operations. The banner reads: �Banned app left thousands of drivers unemployed�. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
People erect bamboo frames to cover them with tarpaulins to prevent rainwater from entering their houses, as clouds cover the sky at a slum area in Ahmedabad, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Security guards stand guard outside a corporate office of Nestle India Ltd. in New Delhi, June 8, 2015. The scare over Nestle's Maggi instant noodles, one of India's most popular snacks, has gripped increasingly health-conscious consumers. It has also highlighted shortcomings in the country's food safety network. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
