Pictures | Sun Jun 28, 2015 | 2:25pm IST

India this Week

A Muslim man takes pictures with his mobile phone after offering Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A Muslim man takes pictures with his mobile phone after offering Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A Muslim man takes pictures with his mobile phone after offering Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Muslim boy prepares to distribute the Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A Muslim boy prepares to distribute the Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A Muslim boy prepares to distribute the Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Onlookers stand next to a road that was damaged after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Onlookers stand next to a road that was damaged after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Onlookers stand next to a road that was damaged after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People try to remove a boat run aground on a mound of garbage next to a submerged foot bridge on a flood channel after heavy rain in Srinagar June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People try to remove a boat run aground on a mound of garbage next to a submerged foot bridge on a flood channel after heavy rain in Srinagar June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
People try to remove a boat run aground on a mound of garbage next to a submerged foot bridge on a flood channel after heavy rain in Srinagar June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People are reflected on a soap bubble lying on a road during the evening in New Delhi, India, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People are reflected on a soap bubble lying on a road during the evening in New Delhi, India, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
People are reflected on a soap bubble lying on a road during the evening in New Delhi, India, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man holds an umbrella and a teapot as he walks through a busy road during a rain shower in Ahmedabad, India, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man holds an umbrella and a teapot as he walks through a busy road during a rain shower in Ahmedabad, India, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A man holds an umbrella and a teapot as he walks through a busy road during a rain shower in Ahmedabad, India, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The body of Sister Nirmala Joshi is seen inside a church in Kolkata, India, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De ChowdhuriTEMPLATE OUT

The body of Sister Nirmala Joshi is seen inside a church in Kolkata, India, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De ChowdhuriTEMPLATE OUT

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
The body of Sister Nirmala Joshi is seen inside a church in Kolkata, India, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De ChowdhuriTEMPLATE OUT
Kashmiri villagers shout slogans during the funeral of a separatist militant and civilian at Redwani village, south of Srinagar, June 22, 2015.REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri villagers shout slogans during the funeral of a separatist militant and civilian at Redwani village, south of Srinagar, June 22, 2015.REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Kashmiri villagers shout slogans during the funeral of a separatist militant and civilian at Redwani village, south of Srinagar, June 22, 2015.REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Porters transport metal pipes on a wooden handcart as people wait to cross a street in Mumbai, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Porters transport metal pipes on a wooden handcart as people wait to cross a street in Mumbai, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Porters transport metal pipes on a wooden handcart as people wait to cross a street in Mumbai, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, crowd around the vehicle carrying the body of Sister Nirmala Joshi during her funeral procession in Kolkata, June 24, 2015. Joshi, who succeeded Nobel laureate Mother Teresa as the head of her Missionaries of Charity and expanded the movement overseas, died on Tuesday, aged 80. After taking over the charity following Mother Teresa's death in 1997, Nirmala expanded the organisation's reach to 134 countries by opening centres in nations such as Afghanistan, Israel and Thailand. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, crowd around the vehicle carrying the body of Sister Nirmala Joshi during her funeral procession in Kolkata, June 24, 2015. Joshi, who succeeded Nobel...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, crowd around the vehicle carrying the body of Sister Nirmala Joshi during her funeral procession in Kolkata, June 24, 2015. Joshi, who succeeded Nobel laureate Mother Teresa as the head of her Missionaries of Charity and expanded the movement overseas, died on Tuesday, aged 80. After taking over the charity following Mother Teresa's death in 1997, Nirmala expanded the organisation's reach to 134 countries by opening centres in nations such as Afghanistan, Israel and Thailand. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Michael Mayer, Volkswagen's director of passenger cars in India, speaks at an event in New Delhi, June 23, 2015. Germany's Volkswagen AG , Europe's biggest automaker, is betting that the launch of a feature-rich subcompact in India next year will build on its mere 2 percent market share and drive expansion in the quick-growing emerging market. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Michael Mayer, Volkswagen's director of passenger cars in India, speaks at an event in New Delhi, June 23, 2015. Germany's Volkswagen AG , Europe's biggest automaker, is betting that the launch of a feature-rich subcompact in India next year will build on its mere 2 percent market share and drive expansion in the quick-growing emerging market. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Michael Mayer, Volkswagen's director of passenger cars in India, speaks at an event in New Delhi, June 23, 2015. Germany's Volkswagen AG , Europe's biggest automaker, is betting that the launch of a feature-rich subcompact in India next year will build on its mere 2 percent market share and drive expansion in the quick-growing emerging market. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Masayoshi Son (R), founder and chief executive officer of Japan's SoftBank Corp., Nikesh Arora (L), president of Japan�s SoftBank Corp. and Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, shake hands before the start of a news conference in New Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. Japan's Softbank Corp is to team up with India's Bharti Enterprises and Taiwan's Foxconn to invest about $20 billion in solar projects in India as the country steps up efforts to boost the renewable energy sector. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Masayoshi Son (R), founder and chief executive officer of Japan's SoftBank Corp., Nikesh Arora (L), president of Japan�s SoftBank Corp. and Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, shake hands before the start of a news conference in New...more

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Masayoshi Son (R), founder and chief executive officer of Japan's SoftBank Corp., Nikesh Arora (L), president of Japan�s SoftBank Corp. and Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, shake hands before the start of a news conference in New Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. Japan's Softbank Corp is to team up with India's Bharti Enterprises and Taiwan's Foxconn to invest about $20 billion in solar projects in India as the country steps up efforts to boost the renewable energy sector. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri villagers stand on the embankment of a house to watch the funeral procession of a separatist militant and civilian at Redwani village, south of Srinagar, June 22, 2015. Two militants and a civilian were killed in shooting in South Kashmir's Kulgam district between separatist militants and Indian troops, police reported on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri villagers stand on the embankment of a house to watch the funeral procession of a separatist militant and civilian at Redwani village, south of Srinagar, June 22, 2015. Two militants and a civilian were killed in shooting in South Kashmir's Kulgam district between separatist militants and Indian troops, police reported on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Kashmiri villagers stand on the embankment of a house to watch the funeral procession of a separatist militant and civilian at Redwani village, south of Srinagar, June 22, 2015. Two militants and a civilian were killed in shooting in South Kashmir's Kulgam district between separatist militants and Indian troops, police reported on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
