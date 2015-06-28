India this Week
A Muslim man takes pictures with his mobile phone after offering Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Muslim boy prepares to distribute the Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Onlookers stand next to a road that was damaged after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People try to remove a boat run aground on a mound of garbage next to a submerged foot bridge on a flood channel after heavy rain in Srinagar June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People are reflected on a soap bubble lying on a road during the evening in New Delhi, India, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man holds an umbrella and a teapot as he walks through a busy road during a rain shower in Ahmedabad, India, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The body of Sister Nirmala Joshi is seen inside a church in Kolkata, India, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De ChowdhuriTEMPLATE OUT
Kashmiri villagers shout slogans during the funeral of a separatist militant and civilian at Redwani village, south of Srinagar, June 22, 2015.REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Porters transport metal pipes on a wooden handcart as people wait to cross a street in Mumbai, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, crowd around the vehicle carrying the body of Sister Nirmala Joshi during her funeral procession in Kolkata, June 24, 2015. Joshi, who succeeded Nobel...more
Michael Mayer, Volkswagen's director of passenger cars in India, speaks at an event in New Delhi, June 23, 2015. Germany's Volkswagen AG , Europe's biggest automaker, is betting that the launch of a feature-rich subcompact in India next year will...more
Masayoshi Son (R), founder and chief executive officer of Japan's SoftBank Corp., Nikesh Arora (L), president of Japan�s SoftBank Corp. and Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, shake hands before the start of a news conference in New...more
Kashmiri villagers stand on the embankment of a house to watch the funeral procession of a separatist militant and civilian at Redwani village, south of Srinagar, June 22, 2015. Two militants and a civilian were killed in shooting in South Kashmir's...more
