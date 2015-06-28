India this week

Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, crowd around the vehicle carrying the body of Sister Nirmala Joshi during her funeral procession in Kolkata, June 24, 2015. Joshi, who succeeded Nobel...more

Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, crowd around the vehicle carrying the body of Sister Nirmala Joshi during her funeral procession in Kolkata, June 24, 2015. Joshi, who succeeded Nobel laureate Mother Teresa as the head of her Missionaries of Charity and expanded the movement overseas, died on Tuesday, aged 80. After taking over the charity following Mother Teresa's death in 1997, Nirmala expanded the organisation's reach to 134 countries by opening centres in nations such as Afghanistan, Israel and Thailand. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

