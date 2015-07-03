Edition:
India this Week

Muslims offer Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, India, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols as trucks carrying goods cross the India-Bangladesh check-post in West Bengal, India, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier guards captured cattle from the unfenced India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, India, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A worker sprays water on grass inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Anil Ambani (R), chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, talks to his brother Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, during the launch of �Digital India Week� in New Delhi, India, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while addressing the gathering during the launch of "Digital India Week" in New Delhi, India, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, adjusts the tie of his nephew Akash Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, during the launch of �Digital India Week� in New Delhi, India, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kashmiri Muslim women read the Koran inside a mosque at the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman walks through an alley as used pairs of jeans are hung to dry before they are sold in a second-hand clothes market in Kolkata, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister General Tanasak Patimapragorn (R) and India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (front L) arrive at the foreign ministry in Bangkok, Thailand, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People walk past a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

