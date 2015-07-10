India This Week
A Muslim man holds an umbrella as he walks inside the complex of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before offering Friday prayers as it rains during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Muslim boy walks through the corridor of Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace before offering Friday prayers in a nearby mosque in Bengaluru, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Muslims offer Friday prayers as it drizzles at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims girls sit on a plinth before offering Friday prayers as it rains at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Book sellers wait for customers inside their flooded shops after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A mother rests with her child on a table in front of a closed shop in a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of their colleague during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officer salutes in front of a coffin containing the body of his colleague during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier salutes next to a coffin containing the body of his colleague during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Mumbai City FC player Sunil Chhetri poses with the team co-owner and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor at a news conference during the domestic player auction and draft for the Indian Super League in Mumbai, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
FC Pune city's player Eugeneson Lyngdoh smiles at a news conference during the domestic player auction and draft for the Indian Super League in Mumbai, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
(1st row L-R) South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, China's President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff and leaders of the invited states (2nd row L-R) Uzbek's...more
A schoolgirl rides a bicycle on her way back home during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays during the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali at Hazratbal shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays during the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali at Hazratbal shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
A commuter makes his way under a branch of a fallen tree after heavy rains and wind in Kolkata, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Kashmiri Muslim man reads the Koran inside the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim man offers prayers at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Security personnel make calls on mobile phones at a door of a Turkish Airlines passenger jet after it made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Activists from India's opposition Congress party shout slogans during a protest demanding resignation of Madhya Pradesh state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
School girls wield bamboo sticks during an event held to demonstrate self-defence skills as part of a camp organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a Hindu group, in Jammu July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Tibetan exiles throw wheat flour into the air as part of a traditional prayer for longevity of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, and world peace during celebrations marking his 80th birthday anniversary in Dharamsala, July 6, 2015....more
Children wait for customers inside a shop at a slum in Mumbai, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Muslim man offer prayer before his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at mosque in the old quarters of Delhi, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan inside a shrine in Mumbai, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Muslims offer evening prayer after having their iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at mosque in the old quarters of Delhi, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A young Tibetan monk holds a portrait of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, during celebrations marking his 80th birthday anniversary in Dharamsala, India July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Tibetan exiles stand backstage as they wait to perform at celebrations marking the 80th birthday of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp in New Delhi, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A novice Tibetan monk walks while holding a toy sword as he attends celebrations marking the 80th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N....more
A Tibetan monk washes his feet in a community kitchen during celebrations to mark the 80th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in the southern state of Karnataka, India, July 6, 2015. ...more
A Tibetan girl in a traditional costume waits backstage before performing at celebrations marking the 80th birthday celebrations of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in the southern state of...more
A young Tibetan exile has make-up applied on his face as he gets ready to perform during celebrations marking the 80th birthday of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp in New Delhi, India, July 6, 2015....more
