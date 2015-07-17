Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 17, 2015 | 4:00pm IST

India this week

A Hindu woman gives money to an elephant outside the Lord Jagannath temple ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Devotees crowd to attend the Maha Pushkaralu, a Hindu festival, on the banks of river Godavari at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/R Narendra

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Kashmiri villagers walk next to a damaged car through the cloud burst hit area of Kullan village in Ganderbal district, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Men push their bicycles through the flooded banks of the river Ganges after heavy rains in Allahabad, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A commuter adjusts his scarf as he walks past a mural along a roadside in New Delhi, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A man holds an umbrella as he walks along a beach during a rain shower in Odisha, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A vendor arranges bangles as he waits for customers at a roadside stall in Kolkata, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A municipal worker is seen through a curtain as she sweeps the floor of a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Bengaluru, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Godavari during the Maha Pushkaralu, a Hindu festival, at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, July 15, 2015. The religious festival is held once every 144 years. REUTERS/R Narendra

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Indian online marketplace Snapdeal, gestures as he addresses the media during news conference in New Delhi, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Ahmedabad, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A physically challenged Muslim boy is helped to climb up the stairs as he arrives to offer evening prayers and to break his fast during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Children eat their free meal at a school run by Joint Women�s Programme, a non-governmental organization (NGO), at a slum area in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Devotees crowd to attend the Maha Pushkaralu, a Hindu festival, on the banks of river Godavari at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/R Narendra

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
An artisan makes on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Bengaluru, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Kanwarias or devotees of Hindu god Shiva carrying pitchers are reflected in a puddle as they walk after filling the pitchers with the water from the river Ganges in Allahabad, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A Kashmiri woman walks through the cloud burst hit area of Kullan village in Ganderbal district, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Maserati's managing director for Middle East, India and Africa, Umberto Maria Cini (L), and network development manager for the global overseas markets, Bojan Jankulovski, pose in between Quattroporte and Ghibli after they announced its re-entry into the Indian market at an event in New Delhi, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Air Warriors from the Indian Air Force (IAF) perform during a drill at a function on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
