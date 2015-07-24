Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 24, 2015 | 6:37pm IST

India This Week

Policemen inspect the site of a grenade attack next to a telecom tower in Srinagar, July 24, 2015. On Friday, three attacks were carried out on telecoms facilities in the Muslim-majority state's summer capital of Srinagar, one of them near the office of Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Policemen inspect the site of a grenade attack next to a telecom tower in Srinagar, July 24, 2015. On Friday, three attacks were carried out on telecoms facilities in the Muslim-majority state's summer capital of Srinagar, one of them near the office...more

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Policemen inspect the site of a grenade attack next to a telecom tower in Srinagar, July 24, 2015. On Friday, three attacks were carried out on telecoms facilities in the Muslim-majority state's summer capital of Srinagar, one of them near the office of Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
1 / 21
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel inspect the site of a grenade attack next to a telecom tower in Srinagar, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel inspect the site of a grenade attack next to a telecom tower in Srinagar, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel inspect the site of a grenade attack next to a telecom tower in Srinagar, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
2 / 21
A shopkeeper uses a horse cart to transport his belongings from the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A shopkeeper uses a horse cart to transport his belongings from the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A shopkeeper uses a horse cart to transport his belongings from the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
3 / 21
Hindu priests pull a chain of wooden beds which are tied through the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Hindu priests pull a chain of wooden beds which are tied through the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Hindu priests pull a chain of wooden beds which are tied through the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
4 / 21
A mechanic tightens a nut of a cycle rickshaw at a parking area in Kolkata, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A mechanic tightens a nut of a cycle rickshaw at a parking area in Kolkata, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A mechanic tightens a nut of a cycle rickshaw at a parking area in Kolkata, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
5 / 21
An Apple salesperson speaks to customers at an electronics store in Mumbai, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An Apple salesperson speaks to customers at an electronics store in Mumbai, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
An Apple salesperson speaks to customers at an electronics store in Mumbai, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 21
B.S. Seo, managing director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., greets the audience with a "namaste", a traditional Indian greeting, as he poses next to the Creta sports utility vehicle during its launch in New Delhi, July 21, 2015. South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co will export its India-made Creta sport-utility vehicle (SUV) to markets elsewhere in Asia and beyond, aiming to tap booming demand for all-terrain cars and boost global sales, Byungkwon Rhim, senior vice president at Hyundai's international sales division, said. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

B.S. Seo, managing director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., greets the audience with a "namaste", a traditional Indian greeting, as he poses next to the Creta sports utility vehicle during its launch in New Delhi, July 21, 2015. South Korea's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
B.S. Seo, managing director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., greets the audience with a "namaste", a traditional Indian greeting, as he poses next to the Creta sports utility vehicle during its launch in New Delhi, July 21, 2015. South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co will export its India-made Creta sport-utility vehicle (SUV) to markets elsewhere in Asia and beyond, aiming to tap booming demand for all-terrain cars and boost global sales, Byungkwon Rhim, senior vice president at Hyundai's international sales division, said. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
7 / 21
A saleswoman holds a pair of gold bangles while attending to customers at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A saleswoman holds a pair of gold bangles while attending to customers at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A saleswoman holds a pair of gold bangles while attending to customers at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
8 / 21
Supporters hold a cut-out of the chief minister of West Bengal and head of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee during an annual rally in Kolkata, India, July 21, 2015. The annual rally was held to commemorate the July 21, 1993 event where 13 political party workers were killed by the police, TMC leaders said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Supporters hold a cut-out of the chief minister of West Bengal and head of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee during an annual rally in Kolkata, India, July 21, 2015. The annual rally was held to commemorate the July 21, 1993 event where 13...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Supporters hold a cut-out of the chief minister of West Bengal and head of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee during an annual rally in Kolkata, India, July 21, 2015. The annual rally was held to commemorate the July 21, 1993 event where 13 political party workers were killed by the police, TMC leaders said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
9 / 21
A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 21
Members the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, shout slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, shout slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Members the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, shout slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 21
A shopkeeper removes water from a water-logged shop due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A shopkeeper removes water from a water-logged shop due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A shopkeeper removes water from a water-logged shop due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 21
A woman walks past a collapsed wall due to heavy rains in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman walks past a collapsed wall due to heavy rains in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A woman walks past a collapsed wall due to heavy rains in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 21
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a multi-storey shopping complex in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. There was no report of casualties and the cause of the fire is still unknown, fire officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a multi-storey shopping complex in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. There was no report of casualties and the cause of the fire is still unknown, fire officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a multi-storey shopping complex in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. There was no report of casualties and the cause of the fire is still unknown, fire officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 21
People retrieve items from a store during a fire at a multi-storey shopping complex in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People retrieve items from a store during a fire at a multi-storey shopping complex in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
People retrieve items from a store during a fire at a multi-storey shopping complex in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) speaks to the media on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament in New Delhi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) speaks to the media on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament in New Delhi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) speaks to the media on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament in New Delhi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 21
Infosys Chief Executive Vishal Sikka smiles during the announcement of the company's first quarter results at its headquarters in Bengaluru July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Infosys Chief Executive Vishal Sikka smiles during the announcement of the company's first quarter results at its headquarters in Bengaluru July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Infosys Chief Executive Vishal Sikka smiles during the announcement of the company's first quarter results at its headquarters in Bengaluru July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
17 / 21
Anirban Lahiri watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Anirban Lahiri watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Anirban Lahiri watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
18 / 21
Anirban Lahiri (R) speaks with Paul Lawrie of Scotland after hitting into the Swilcan Burn on the first hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Anirban Lahiri (R) speaks with Paul Lawrie of Scotland after hitting into the Swilcan Burn on the first hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Anirban Lahiri (R) speaks with Paul Lawrie of Scotland after hitting into the Swilcan Burn on the first hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
19 / 21
A Tibetan exile hangs a banner with the picture of Tenzin Delek Rinpoche during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, July 20, 2015. Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, a prominent Tibetan monk whose death in jail in China on July 12 raised new questions about the rights of the Tibet community, suffered a heart attack after often refusing to see doctors or take medicine, the Xinhua news agency reported. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Tibetan exile hangs a banner with the picture of Tenzin Delek Rinpoche during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, July 20, 2015. Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, a prominent Tibetan monk whose death in jail in China on July 12...more

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A Tibetan exile hangs a banner with the picture of Tenzin Delek Rinpoche during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, July 20, 2015. Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, a prominent Tibetan monk whose death in jail in China on July 12 raised new questions about the rights of the Tibet community, suffered a heart attack after often refusing to see doctors or take medicine, the Xinhua news agency reported. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 21
Commuters use an umbrella to protect themselves from a heavy rain shower as they travel in a cycle rickshaw in Chandigarh, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Commuters use an umbrella to protect themselves from a heavy rain shower as they travel in a cycle rickshaw in Chandigarh, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Commuters use an umbrella to protect themselves from a heavy rain shower as they travel in a cycle rickshaw in Chandigarh, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Distant planets

Distant planets

Next Slideshows

Distant planets

Distant planets

A planet remarkably similar to Earth has been discovered in a "habitable zone" around a distant sun-like star.

24 Jul 2015
Gaza in the dark

Gaza in the dark

Gazans must deal with up to 16 hours of power cuts a day.

24 Jul 2015
On the U.S.-Mexico border

On the U.S.-Mexico border

Illegal immigration is in full focus at the border between Mexico and the United States.

23 Jul 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

23 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast