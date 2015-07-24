India This Week

B.S. Seo, managing director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., greets the audience with a "namaste", a traditional Indian greeting, as he poses next to the Creta sports utility vehicle during its launch in New Delhi, July 21, 2015. South Korea's...more

B.S. Seo, managing director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., greets the audience with a "namaste", a traditional Indian greeting, as he poses next to the Creta sports utility vehicle during its launch in New Delhi, July 21, 2015. South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co will export its India-made Creta sport-utility vehicle (SUV) to markets elsewhere in Asia and beyond, aiming to tap booming demand for all-terrain cars and boost global sales, Byungkwon Rhim, senior vice president at Hyundai's international sales division, said. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

