India This Week
Policemen inspect the site of a grenade attack next to a telecom tower in Srinagar, July 24, 2015. On Friday, three attacks were carried out on telecoms facilities in the Muslim-majority state's summer capital of Srinagar, one of them near the office...more
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel inspect the site of a grenade attack next to a telecom tower in Srinagar, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A shopkeeper uses a horse cart to transport his belongings from the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Hindu priests pull a chain of wooden beds which are tied through the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A mechanic tightens a nut of a cycle rickshaw at a parking area in Kolkata, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Apple salesperson speaks to customers at an electronics store in Mumbai, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
B.S. Seo, managing director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., greets the audience with a "namaste", a traditional Indian greeting, as he poses next to the Creta sports utility vehicle during its launch in New Delhi, July 21, 2015. South Korea's...more
A saleswoman holds a pair of gold bangles while attending to customers at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Supporters hold a cut-out of the chief minister of West Bengal and head of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee during an annual rally in Kolkata, India, July 21, 2015. The annual rally was held to commemorate the July 21, 1993 event where 13...more
A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015....more
Members the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, shout slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A shopkeeper removes water from a water-logged shop due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman walks past a collapsed wall due to heavy rains in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a multi-storey shopping complex in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. There was no report of casualties and the cause of the fire is still unknown, fire officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People retrieve items from a store during a fire at a multi-storey shopping complex in Mumbai, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) speaks to the media on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament in New Delhi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Infosys Chief Executive Vishal Sikka smiles during the announcement of the company's first quarter results at its headquarters in Bengaluru July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Anirban Lahiri watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Anirban Lahiri (R) speaks with Paul Lawrie of Scotland after hitting into the Swilcan Burn on the first hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Tibetan exile hangs a banner with the picture of Tenzin Delek Rinpoche during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, July 20, 2015. Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, a prominent Tibetan monk whose death in jail in China on July 12...more
Commuters use an umbrella to protect themselves from a heavy rain shower as they travel in a cycle rickshaw in Chandigarh, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
