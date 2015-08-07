India this week
A commuter uses his briefcase to protect himself from rain in New Delhi. August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kashmiri villagers stand at the site of damaged houses after an encounter in Kakapora village, south of Srinagar, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri villagers stand at the site of damaged houses after an encounter in Kakapora village, south of Srinagar, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A student shows the word "No Bomb" written on her palm during a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai. August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Students participate in a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai. India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A student participates in a face-painting event to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, at a school in Chandigarh. August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Flood-affected people sit on a broken embankment of a road damaged by the flood waters as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal. August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Flood-affected people wade through the flood waters at Howrah district in West Bengal. August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers unload sacks containing sugar from a handcart at a wholesale market in Ahmedabad, India, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Police and members of the rescue operation stand at the site of a train derailment near Harda, Madhya Pradesh, in this handout provided by ANI on August 5, 2015. REUTERS/ANI/Handout via Reuters
Officials and members of the rescue operation stand in a carriage of a derailed train near Harda, Madhya Pradesh in this handout provided by ANI on August 5, 2015. REUTERS/ANI/Handout via Reuters
Flood-affected people carry empty containers to collect drinking water as they wade through a flooded street at West Midnapore district in West Bengal. August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A porter sits in a wheelbarrow on a busy road divider outside a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Bengaluru. August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A villager walks on a railway track that was damaged after heavy monsoon rains near Patdi village in Gujarat, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Kashmiri man takes a ride on a boat in the waters of Dal Lake, which is covered with plants, in Srinagar August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri cloth seller sits inside a van as he waits for customers along the roadside in Srinagar August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
