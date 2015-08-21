Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 21, 2015 | 11:10pm IST

India this week

Kanwarias or devotees of the Hindu god Shiva offer prayers and pour sacred water on an idol of god Shiva outside a temple in Agartala, India, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Kanwarias or devotees of the Hindu god Shiva offer prayers and pour sacred water on an idol of god Shiva outside a temple in Agartala, India, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Kanwarias or devotees of the Hindu god Shiva offer prayers and pour sacred water on an idol of god Shiva outside a temple in Agartala, India, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
1 / 23
Traditionally dressed girls play on swings during the Teej festival in Chandigarh, India, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Traditionally dressed girls play on swings during the Teej festival in Chandigarh, India, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Traditionally dressed girls play on swings during the Teej festival in Chandigarh, India, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
2 / 23
A Muslim artisan displays a "rakhi" or traditional Indian sacred thread, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi after giving it the finishing touches inside a workshop in Ahmedabad August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Muslim artisan displays a "rakhi" or traditional Indian sacred thread, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi after giving it the finishing touches inside a workshop in Ahmedabad August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A Muslim artisan displays a "rakhi" or traditional Indian sacred thread, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi after giving it the finishing touches inside a workshop in Ahmedabad August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
3 / 23
A girl plays on clothes donated by local people for charity outside her makeshift home in New Delhi, India, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A girl plays on clothes donated by local people for charity outside her makeshift home in New Delhi, India, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A girl plays on clothes donated by local people for charity outside her makeshift home in New Delhi, India, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 23
A Parsi girl touches the walls of a Parsi fire temple featuring huge carvings of ancient priests during the Parsi New Year day in Mumbai August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A Parsi girl touches the walls of a Parsi fire temple featuring huge carvings of ancient priests during the Parsi New Year day in Mumbai August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A Parsi girl touches the walls of a Parsi fire temple featuring huge carvings of ancient priests during the Parsi New Year day in Mumbai August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
5 / 23
A man transports the belongings of Hindu priests, who normally set up stalls along the banks of river Ganges, to safer ground after a heavy downpour caused the rise in water levels in the river in Allahabad, India August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man transports the belongings of Hindu priests, who normally set up stalls along the banks of river Ganges, to safer ground after a heavy downpour caused the rise in water levels in the river in Allahabad, India August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A man transports the belongings of Hindu priests, who normally set up stalls along the banks of river Ganges, to safer ground after a heavy downpour caused the rise in water levels in the river in Allahabad, India August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
6 / 23
A boy plays as he holds onto a taxi through the flooded banks of river Ganges after a heavy downpour caused the rise in water levels in the river in Allahabad, India August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A boy plays as he holds onto a taxi through the flooded banks of river Ganges after a heavy downpour caused the rise in water levels in the river in Allahabad, India August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A boy plays as he holds onto a taxi through the flooded banks of river Ganges after a heavy downpour caused the rise in water levels in the river in Allahabad, India August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
7 / 23
A boy jumps into the river Yamuna to cool off himself on a hot day in New Delhi, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A boy jumps into the river Yamuna to cool off himself on a hot day in New Delhi, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A boy jumps into the river Yamuna to cool off himself on a hot day in New Delhi, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
8 / 23
A devotee dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva waits to participate in a parade during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva waits to participate in a parade during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A devotee dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva waits to participate in a parade during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 23
Devotees dressed as Hindu mythological characters wait to participate in a parade during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees dressed as Hindu mythological characters wait to participate in a parade during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Devotees dressed as Hindu mythological characters wait to participate in a parade during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 23
A Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives at his makeshift tent outside a temple during Kumbh Mela in Trimbakeshwar, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives at his makeshift tent outside a temple during Kumbh Mela in Trimbakeshwar, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives at his makeshift tent outside a temple during Kumbh Mela in Trimbakeshwar, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 23
A woman buys "rakhi" or traditional Indian sacred thread, at a stall in a marketplace in Kolkata August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman buys "rakhi" or traditional Indian sacred thread, at a stall in a marketplace in Kolkata August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A woman buys "rakhi" or traditional Indian sacred thread, at a stall in a marketplace in Kolkata August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
12 / 23
A dancer waits to perform during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A dancer waits to perform during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A dancer waits to perform during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
13 / 23
A man dressed as Hindu God Ardhnarishwar gets ready to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A man dressed as Hindu God Ardhnarishwar gets ready to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A man dressed as Hindu God Ardhnarishwar gets ready to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
14 / 23
Dancers in traditional attires wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Dancers in traditional attires wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Dancers in traditional attires wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
15 / 23
Dancers in body paint wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Dancers in body paint wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Dancers in body paint wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
16 / 23
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it eats a pomegranate fruit left behind as an offering by devotees during the Nag Panchami festival inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it eats a pomegranate fruit left behind as an offering by devotees during the Nag Panchami festival inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N....more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it eats a pomegranate fruit left behind as an offering by devotees during the Nag Panchami festival inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
17 / 23
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan and State Bank of India (SBI) chairwoman Arundhati Bhattacharya leave after attending an industry event in Mumbai, India, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan and State Bank of India (SBI) chairwoman Arundhati Bhattacharya leave after attending an industry event in Mumbai, India, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan and State Bank of India (SBI) chairwoman Arundhati Bhattacharya leave after attending an industry event in Mumbai, India, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 23
A worker dismantles an Ambassador car inside a second-hand automobile parts market in Kolkata, India, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A worker dismantles an Ambassador car inside a second-hand automobile parts market in Kolkata, India, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A worker dismantles an Ambassador car inside a second-hand automobile parts market in Kolkata, India, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
19 / 23
Labourers rest on a table at a wholesale fruit market in Kolkata, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers rest on a table at a wholesale fruit market in Kolkata, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Labourers rest on a table at a wholesale fruit market in Kolkata, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
20 / 23
Vehicles move past the Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry (R) buildings after a heavy rain shower in New Delhi, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Vehicles move past the Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry (R) buildings after a heavy rain shower in New Delhi, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Vehicles move past the Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry (R) buildings after a heavy rain shower in New Delhi, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
21 / 23
People take shelter under an umbrella of a fast-food seller during a heavy rain shower near India Gate in New Delhi, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People take shelter under an umbrella of a fast-food seller during a heavy rain shower near India Gate in New Delhi, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
People take shelter under an umbrella of a fast-food seller during a heavy rain shower near India Gate in New Delhi, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
22 / 23
An ice-cream vendor takes shelter in his cart next to a parked auto-rickshaw during a heavy rain shower near India Gate in New Delhi, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An ice-cream vendor takes shelter in his cart next to a parked auto-rickshaw during a heavy rain shower near India Gate in New Delhi, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
An ice-cream vendor takes shelter in his cart next to a parked auto-rickshaw during a heavy rain shower near India Gate in New Delhi, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
A trip to Dismaland

A trip to Dismaland

Next Slideshows

A trip to Dismaland

A trip to Dismaland

Inside Banksy's new theme park styled art installation.

21 Aug 2015
Storms of sand

Storms of sand

Storms of whipping winds and flying dust from around the world.

20 Aug 2015
Syria and Iraq's antiquities

Syria and Iraq's antiquities

A look at the priceless artifacts and sites in Syria and Iraq, amid reports the Islamic State has executed a Syrian antiquities expert.

20 Aug 2015
Iran nose job

Iran nose job

Iranians have undergone the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, in the world, according to local media.

20 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast