India this week
Kanwarias or devotees of the Hindu god Shiva offer prayers and pour sacred water on an idol of god Shiva outside a temple in Agartala, India, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Traditionally dressed girls play on swings during the Teej festival in Chandigarh, India, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Muslim artisan displays a "rakhi" or traditional Indian sacred thread, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi after giving it the finishing touches inside a workshop in Ahmedabad August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl plays on clothes donated by local people for charity outside her makeshift home in New Delhi, India, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Parsi girl touches the walls of a Parsi fire temple featuring huge carvings of ancient priests during the Parsi New Year day in Mumbai August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man transports the belongings of Hindu priests, who normally set up stalls along the banks of river Ganges, to safer ground after a heavy downpour caused the rise in water levels in the river in Allahabad, India August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra...more
A boy plays as he holds onto a taxi through the flooded banks of river Ganges after a heavy downpour caused the rise in water levels in the river in Allahabad, India August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy jumps into the river Yamuna to cool off himself on a hot day in New Delhi, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A devotee dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva waits to participate in a parade during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees dressed as Hindu mythological characters wait to participate in a parade during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives at his makeshift tent outside a temple during Kumbh Mela in Trimbakeshwar, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman buys "rakhi" or traditional Indian sacred thread, at a stall in a marketplace in Kolkata August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A dancer waits to perform during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man dressed as Hindu God Ardhnarishwar gets ready to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Dancers in traditional attires wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Dancers in body paint wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it eats a pomegranate fruit left behind as an offering by devotees during the Nag Panchami festival inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N....more
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan and State Bank of India (SBI) chairwoman Arundhati Bhattacharya leave after attending an industry event in Mumbai, India, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker dismantles an Ambassador car inside a second-hand automobile parts market in Kolkata, India, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers rest on a table at a wholesale fruit market in Kolkata, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Vehicles move past the Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry (R) buildings after a heavy rain shower in New Delhi, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People take shelter under an umbrella of a fast-food seller during a heavy rain shower near India Gate in New Delhi, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An ice-cream vendor takes shelter in his cart next to a parked auto-rickshaw during a heavy rain shower near India Gate in New Delhi, India, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
