India this week
Sadhus or Hindu holy men take a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, jump in a holy pond during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Women tie "Rakhis" or traditional sacred threads onto the wrists of Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers during the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the India-Pakistan joint check post at the Wagah border on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, August 29,...more
A woman ties "Rakhi" or a traditional sacred thread onto the wrist of a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier during the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the India-Pakistan joint check post at the Wagah border on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, August...more
India's Cheteshwar Pujara hits a boundary during the second day of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo , August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A ground worker walks in the rain after covering the field as the match was stopped due to rain, on the first day of third and final test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Devotees rest on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian soldiers march at the India Gate war memorial during a ceremony to commemorate 50th anniversary of a war between India and Pakistan, in New Delhi, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
President Pranab Mukherjee lays down a wreath at the India Gate war memorial during a ceremony to commemorate 50th anniversary of a war between India and Pakistan, in New Delhi, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian Army soldier faints during a ceremony to commemorate 50th anniversary of a war between India and Pakistan, at the India Gate war memorial, in New Delhi, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fishermen catch fish in the waters of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian paramilitary troopers patrol a road in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women holding plates decorated with religious items wait to tie "rakhi" or traditional Indian sacred thread, to Hindu saints during a function organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival in New...more
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan attends the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby
India's captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a practice session ahead of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Children play carom at a slum area in Kolkata, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man loads empty containers of edible oil onto a tricycle at a roadside in Kolkata, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An auto rickshaw moves past damaged passenger buses which were burnt in Wednesday's clashes between protesters and police in Ahmedabad, August 27, 2015. The Indian army patrolled riot-hit areas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat...more
People watch as India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-D6) blasts off carrying a 2117 kg GSAT-6 communication satellite from the Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man prays near an image of Mother Teresa on a candle, during a ceremony to mark her 105th birth anniversary, at her tomb in Kolkata, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man rides a motorcycle past the wreckage of a bus that was burnt in the clashes between the police and protesters in Ahmedabad, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A labourer takes a break from her work at the construction site of a residential complex in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People pull ropes tied to a damaged ferry after it capsized in the waters of Vembanad Lake at Fort Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A worker opens the main entrance of a Renault car showroom in Ahmedabad, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim boy holding a religious book, walks through an alley as he leaves a madrasa, or religious school, in the old quarters of Delhi, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of the Patel community raise their arms as they shout slogans during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman collects idol of Hindu goddess Dashama, left by devotees on the banks of the river Sabarmati on the tenth and final day of the Dashama festival in Ahmedabad, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (C) poses for photographs with ground workers during his retirement ceremony after India won their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An Indian army soldier stands in front of the wreckage of a MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it crashed in Soibugh in Budgam district of Kashmir August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
