India this week

Women tie "Rakhis" or traditional sacred threads onto the wrists of Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers during the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the India-Pakistan joint check post at the Wagah border on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, August 29,...more

Women tie "Rakhis" or traditional sacred threads onto the wrists of Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers during the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the India-Pakistan joint check post at the Wagah border on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, August 29, 2015. During Raksha Bandhan, a sister ties one or more of the sacred threads called Rakhi onto her brother's wrist to ask him to protect her. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Close