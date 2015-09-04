India this week
School children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna, wait for their turn to perform during the celebrations on the eve of Janmashtami festival in Ahmedabad. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A farmer sprays fertilizer on a paddy field on the outskirts of Agartala. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Schoolchildren dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna wait to perform during celebrations on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Chandigarh. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man searches for valuables in the water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Kashmiri woman burns fallen leaves and twigs to make charcoal in preparation for winter in Srinagar September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri women carry grass as they walk through the fields on the outskirts of Srinagar, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Workers from various trade unions shout slogans during an anti-government protest rally, organised as part of a nationwide strike, in Mumbai. September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Australia's Defence Minister Kevin Andrews (C) pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi. September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A vendor inflates a toy balloon for sale at a roadside in Kolkata, India, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's captain Virat Kohli poses for photographs with the trophy after they won their final test cricket match and the series against Sri Lanka in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An artisan prepares to spray paint idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi. August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Metro construction workers celebrate in front of a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakthrough point after successfully building a tunnel for the metro train in Bengaluru. August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi. August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Workers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) remove algae from the surface of the waters in Baba-Dem in the morning in Srinagar, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Children dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna ride on a cycle rickshaw as they travel to their school to attend a function on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Amritsar. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
