Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 4, 2015 | 6:00pm IST

India this week

School children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna, wait for their turn to perform during the celebrations on the eve of Janmashtami festival in Ahmedabad. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

School children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna, wait for their turn to perform during the celebrations on the eve of Janmashtami festival in Ahmedabad. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
School children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna, wait for their turn to perform during the celebrations on the eve of Janmashtami festival in Ahmedabad. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 15
A farmer sprays fertilizer on a paddy field on the outskirts of Agartala. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A farmer sprays fertilizer on a paddy field on the outskirts of Agartala. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A farmer sprays fertilizer on a paddy field on the outskirts of Agartala. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
2 / 15
Schoolchildren dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna wait to perform during celebrations on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Chandigarh. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Schoolchildren dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna wait to perform during celebrations on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Chandigarh. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Schoolchildren dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna wait to perform during celebrations on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Chandigarh. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
3 / 15
A man searches for valuables in the water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man searches for valuables in the water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A man searches for valuables in the water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 15
A Kashmiri woman burns fallen leaves and twigs to make charcoal in preparation for winter in Srinagar September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri woman burns fallen leaves and twigs to make charcoal in preparation for winter in Srinagar September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A Kashmiri woman burns fallen leaves and twigs to make charcoal in preparation for winter in Srinagar September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
5 / 15
Kashmiri women carry grass as they walk through the fields on the outskirts of Srinagar, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri women carry grass as they walk through the fields on the outskirts of Srinagar, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Kashmiri women carry grass as they walk through the fields on the outskirts of Srinagar, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
6 / 15
Workers from various trade unions shout slogans during an anti-government protest rally, organised as part of a nationwide strike, in Mumbai. September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Workers from various trade unions shout slogans during an anti-government protest rally, organised as part of a nationwide strike, in Mumbai. September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Workers from various trade unions shout slogans during an anti-government protest rally, organised as part of a nationwide strike, in Mumbai. September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 15
Australia's Defence Minister Kevin Andrews (C) pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi. September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Australia's Defence Minister Kevin Andrews (C) pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi. September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Australia's Defence Minister Kevin Andrews (C) pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi. September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
8 / 15
A vendor inflates a toy balloon for sale at a roadside in Kolkata, India, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A vendor inflates a toy balloon for sale at a roadside in Kolkata, India, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A vendor inflates a toy balloon for sale at a roadside in Kolkata, India, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
9 / 15
India's captain Virat Kohli poses for photographs with the trophy after they won their final test cricket match and the series against Sri Lanka in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's captain Virat Kohli poses for photographs with the trophy after they won their final test cricket match and the series against Sri Lanka in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
India's captain Virat Kohli poses for photographs with the trophy after they won their final test cricket match and the series against Sri Lanka in Colombo, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
10 / 15
An artisan prepares to spray paint idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi. August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An artisan prepares to spray paint idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi. August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
An artisan prepares to spray paint idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi. August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
11 / 15
Metro construction workers celebrate in front of a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakthrough point after successfully building a tunnel for the metro train in Bengaluru. August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Metro construction workers celebrate in front of a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakthrough point after successfully building a tunnel for the metro train in Bengaluru. August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Metro construction workers celebrate in front of a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakthrough point after successfully building a tunnel for the metro train in Bengaluru. August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
12 / 15
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi. August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi. August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi. August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
13 / 15
Workers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) remove algae from the surface of the waters in Baba-Dem in the morning in Srinagar, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Workers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) remove algae from the surface of the waters in Baba-Dem in the morning in Srinagar, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Workers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) remove algae from the surface of the waters in Baba-Dem in the morning in Srinagar, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
14 / 15
Children dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna ride on a cycle rickshaw as they travel to their school to attend a function on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Amritsar. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Children dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna ride on a cycle rickshaw as they travel to their school to attend a function on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Amritsar. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Children dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna ride on a cycle rickshaw as they travel to their school to attend a function on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Amritsar. September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Women in the U.S. military

Women in the U.S. military

Next Slideshows

Women in the U.S. military

Women in the U.S. military

A look at women who serve in America's military, as the first two women soldiers make history by passing the grueling Ranger Course.

02 Sep 2015
Underground Tokyo

Underground Tokyo

Inside the tunnels and passageways beneath Japan's capital.

02 Sep 2015
Postcards from Tehran

Postcards from Tehran

Glimpses of daily life in the Iranian capital.

02 Sep 2015
Destination wedding photo

Destination wedding photo

As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding photos days before they are married, rather than on their wedding day.

01 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast