India This Week

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar speaks on his phone before an interview with Reuters inside his office in New Delhi, September 21, 2015. Only an "Indian lifestyle" free of the extravagant habits of the West can save the world from the worst of...more

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar speaks on his phone before an interview with Reuters inside his office in New Delhi, September 21, 2015. Only an "Indian lifestyle" free of the extravagant habits of the West can save the world from the worst of climate change, Environment Minister Javadekar said on Monday, as the world's third largest emitter prepared for U.N. talks on global warming. Javadekar said his country would emit more greenhouse gases as it grows to beat poverty but that India would keep its peak per capita emissions below that of the U.S. and China thanks to a more sustainable way of life. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close