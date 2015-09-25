Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 26, 2015 | 12:05am IST

India This Week

A teargas shell fired by police explodes during a protest by Kashmiri demonstrators after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar September 25, 2015. Hundreds of demonstrators on Friday protested against a beef ban order by a court in Kashmir, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A teargas shell fired by police explodes during a protest by Kashmiri demonstrators after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar September 25, 2015. Hundreds of demonstrators on Friday protested against a beef ban order by a court in Kashmir, local media...more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A teargas shell fired by police explodes during a protest by Kashmiri demonstrators after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar September 25, 2015. Hundreds of demonstrators on Friday protested against a beef ban order by a court in Kashmir, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
1 / 30
A policeman gestures towards Kashmiri demonstrators during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A policeman gestures towards Kashmiri demonstrators during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A policeman gestures towards Kashmiri demonstrators during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
2 / 30
A Muslim man (C) weeps after getting the news of his family members, who died in Thursday's stampede in Mina, at their residence in Ahmedabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Muslim man (C) weeps after getting the news of his family members, who died in Thursday's stampede in Mina, at their residence in Ahmedabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A Muslim man (C) weeps after getting the news of his family members, who died in Thursday's stampede in Mina, at their residence in Ahmedabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
3 / 30
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
4 / 30
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
5 / 30
Vendors sit at their roadside stalls selling dry fruits on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival near Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Vendors sit at their roadside stalls selling dry fruits on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival near Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Vendors sit at their roadside stalls selling dry fruits on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival near Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
6 / 30
A boy feeds his goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy feeds his goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A boy feeds his goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
7 / 30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to well wishers after arriving at his hotel ahead of the 2015 General Assembly of the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to well wishers after arriving at his hotel ahead of the 2015 General Assembly of the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to well wishers after arriving at his hotel ahead of the 2015 General Assembly of the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Close
8 / 30
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny leave a news conference in Government Buildings in Dublin September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny leave a news conference in Government Buildings in Dublin September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny leave a news conference in Government Buildings in Dublin September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
9 / 30
Devotees stand around an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 23, 2015. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolizing a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Devotees stand around an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 23, 2015. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Devotees stand around an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 23, 2015. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolizing a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
10 / 30
A devotee daubed in colour shouts religious slogans as he takes part in the immersion of an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A devotee daubed in colour shouts religious slogans as he takes part in the immersion of an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A devotee daubed in colour shouts religious slogans as he takes part in the immersion of an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
11 / 30
A girl gets her hand decorated with henna paste at a marketplace ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A girl gets her hand decorated with henna paste at a marketplace ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A girl gets her hand decorated with henna paste at a marketplace ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
12 / 30
Parked Indian Air Force's transport aircrafts Antonov An-32 (foreground) and Dornier Do 228 are seen from the air traffic control during a media tour at the Yelahanka Air Force Station ahead of Air Force Day on the outskirts of Bengaluru, September 23, 2015. The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated October 8. Picture taken through a glass window at the air traffic control tower. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Parked Indian Air Force's transport aircrafts Antonov An-32 (foreground) and Dornier Do 228 are seen from the air traffic control during a media tour at the Yelahanka Air Force Station ahead of Air Force Day on the outskirts of Bengaluru, September...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Parked Indian Air Force's transport aircrafts Antonov An-32 (foreground) and Dornier Do 228 are seen from the air traffic control during a media tour at the Yelahanka Air Force Station ahead of Air Force Day on the outskirts of Bengaluru, September 23, 2015. The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated October 8. Picture taken through a glass window at the air traffic control tower. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
13 / 30
Women select jewellery before buying from a vendor at a marketplace ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. Eid al-Adha in Kashmir falls on Friday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Women select jewellery before buying from a vendor at a marketplace ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. Eid al-Adha in Kashmir falls on Friday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Women select jewellery before buying from a vendor at a marketplace ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. Eid al-Adha in Kashmir falls on Friday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
14 / 30
A.M. Naik, the group executive chairman of Larsen & Toubro, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, India, September 23, 2015. Larsen & Toubro is looking to sell some assets including roads and infrastructure projects and dilute its stake in non-core subsidiaries to revive performance, Naik said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A.M. Naik, the group executive chairman of Larsen & Toubro, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, India, September 23, 2015. Larsen & Toubro is looking to sell some assets including roads and infrastructure projects and dilute its stake...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A.M. Naik, the group executive chairman of Larsen & Toubro, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, India, September 23, 2015. Larsen & Toubro is looking to sell some assets including roads and infrastructure projects and dilute its stake in non-core subsidiaries to revive performance, Naik said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
15 / 30
Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser at India's Finance Ministry, poses after an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, September 23, 2015. India does not need further fiscal stimulus to revive the economy, despite GDP growth seen at the lower end of an 8.1 percent to 8.5 percent target in the current financial year, Subramanian said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser at India's Finance Ministry, poses after an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, September 23, 2015. India does not need further fiscal stimulus to revive the economy, despite GDP growth seen at the lower...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser at India's Finance Ministry, poses after an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, September 23, 2015. India does not need further fiscal stimulus to revive the economy, despite GDP growth seen at the lower end of an 8.1 percent to 8.5 percent target in the current financial year, Subramanian said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 30
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) chats with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) at the U.S-India Strategic & Commercial Dialogue plenary session at the State Department in Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) chats with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) at the U.S-India Strategic & Commercial Dialogue plenary session at the State Department in Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) chats with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) at the U.S-India Strategic & Commercial Dialogue plenary session at the State Department in Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
17 / 30
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) assists India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman (L) and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (C) to their seats on the dais at the U.S-India Strategic & Commercial Dialogue plenary session at the State Department in Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) assists India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman (L) and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (C) to their seats on the dais at the U.S-India Strategic & Commercial Dialogue plenary...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) assists India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman (L) and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (C) to their seats on the dais at the U.S-India Strategic & Commercial Dialogue plenary session at the State Department in Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
18 / 30
Volunteers prepare to lift an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, from a temporary pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Volunteers prepare to lift an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, from a temporary pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Volunteers prepare to lift an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, from a temporary pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
19 / 30
A trader sleeps amid his goats at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A trader sleeps amid his goats at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A trader sleeps amid his goats at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 30
Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar speaks on his phone before an interview with Reuters inside his office in New Delhi, September 21, 2015. Only an "Indian lifestyle" free of the extravagant habits of the West can save the world from the worst of climate change, Environment Minister Javadekar said on Monday, as the world's third largest emitter prepared for U.N. talks on global warming. Javadekar said his country would emit more greenhouse gases as it grows to beat poverty but that India would keep its peak per capita emissions below that of the U.S. and China thanks to a more sustainable way of life. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar speaks on his phone before an interview with Reuters inside his office in New Delhi, September 21, 2015. Only an "Indian lifestyle" free of the extravagant habits of the West can save the world from the worst of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar speaks on his phone before an interview with Reuters inside his office in New Delhi, September 21, 2015. Only an "Indian lifestyle" free of the extravagant habits of the West can save the world from the worst of climate change, Environment Minister Javadekar said on Monday, as the world's third largest emitter prepared for U.N. talks on global warming. Javadekar said his country would emit more greenhouse gases as it grows to beat poverty but that India would keep its peak per capita emissions below that of the U.S. and China thanks to a more sustainable way of life. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
21 / 30
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
22 / 30
Satish Tomar, a construction worker, gestures following his rescue after being trapped for nine days inside an under-construction tunnel in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, September 21, 2015. Three workers including Tomar were trapped in debris after a portion of the tunnel caved in on September 12, according to local media reports. Two workers were rescued on September 21 and efforts are on to rescue the third, local media reports added. REUTERS/Stringer

Satish Tomar, a construction worker, gestures following his rescue after being trapped for nine days inside an under-construction tunnel in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, September 21, 2015. Three workers including Tomar were trapped in debris after a...more

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Satish Tomar, a construction worker, gestures following his rescue after being trapped for nine days inside an under-construction tunnel in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, September 21, 2015. Three workers including Tomar were trapped in debris after a portion of the tunnel caved in on September 12, according to local media reports. Two workers were rescued on September 21 and efforts are on to rescue the third, local media reports added. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 30
General Electric Co Chairman Jeff Immelt answers a question during a news conference in New Delhi, India, September 21, 2015. Immelt said more jobs are likely to move overseas from the U.S. unless its government changes policy on its Export-Import Bank. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

General Electric Co Chairman Jeff Immelt answers a question during a news conference in New Delhi, India, September 21, 2015. Immelt said more jobs are likely to move overseas from the U.S. unless its government changes policy on its Export-Import...more

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
General Electric Co Chairman Jeff Immelt answers a question during a news conference in New Delhi, India, September 21, 2015. Immelt said more jobs are likely to move overseas from the U.S. unless its government changes policy on its Export-Import Bank. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 30
The body of Jagmohan Dalmiya, president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is seen at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, September 21, 2015. Former International Cricket Council (ICC) chief Dalmiya, hailed as the architect of India's rise as the game's financial superpower, passed away in a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday. Dalmiya was admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack on Thursday. He was 75. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

The body of Jagmohan Dalmiya, president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is seen at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, September 21, 2015. Former International Cricket Council (ICC) chief Dalmiya, hailed as the architect of India's...more

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
The body of Jagmohan Dalmiya, president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is seen at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, September 21, 2015. Former International Cricket Council (ICC) chief Dalmiya, hailed as the architect of India's rise as the game's financial superpower, passed away in a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday. Dalmiya was admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack on Thursday. He was 75. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
25 / 30
A Kashmiri Muslim woman cries as she prays at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar September 21, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Sufi Muslim devotees visited the shrine of Saint Hamdani, who travelled to Kashmir from Iran to spread Islam in the region, for the anniversary of his birth on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Muslim woman cries as she prays at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar September 21, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Sufi Muslim devotees visited...more

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A Kashmiri Muslim woman cries as she prays at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar September 21, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Sufi Muslim devotees visited the shrine of Saint Hamdani, who travelled to Kashmir from Iran to spread Islam in the region, for the anniversary of his birth on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
26 / 30
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
27 / 30
A Kashmiri Muslim man checks the teeth of a sheep to determine its age at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Muslim man checks the teeth of a sheep to determine its age at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A Kashmiri Muslim man checks the teeth of a sheep to determine its age at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
28 / 30
Narendra Modi addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Narendra Modi addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Narendra Modi addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
29 / 30
Narendra Modi addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Narendra Modi addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Narendra Modi addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
President Xi goes to Washington

President Xi goes to Washington

Next Slideshows

President Xi goes to Washington

President Xi goes to Washington

President Obama welcomes the Chinese leader to the White House.

25 Sep 2015
Pope visits Ground Zero

Pope visits Ground Zero

Pope Francis joins an inter-faith service at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum

25 Sep 2015
Welcome to Greece

Welcome to Greece

After arduous journeys, emotional migrants reach land on the Greek islands of Kos and Lesbos.

25 Sep 2015
Pope speaks at United Nations

Pope speaks at United Nations

Pope Francis tells the annual gathering of world leaders that greed is destroying the Earth's resources and aggravating poverty.

25 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast