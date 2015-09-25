India This Week
A teargas shell fired by police explodes during a protest by Kashmiri demonstrators after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar September 25, 2015. Hundreds of demonstrators on Friday protested against a beef ban order by a court in Kashmir, local media...more
A policeman gestures towards Kashmiri demonstrators during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Muslim man (C) weeps after getting the news of his family members, who died in Thursday's stampede in Mina, at their residence in Ahmedabad, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Vendors sit at their roadside stalls selling dry fruits on the eve of Eid al-Adha festival near Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy feeds his goats as he waits for customers at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to well wishers after arriving at his hotel ahead of the 2015 General Assembly of the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny leave a news conference in Government Buildings in Dublin September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Devotees stand around an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 23, 2015. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by...more
A devotee daubed in colour shouts religious slogans as he takes part in the immersion of an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl gets her hand decorated with henna paste at a marketplace ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Parked Indian Air Force's transport aircrafts Antonov An-32 (foreground) and Dornier Do 228 are seen from the air traffic control during a media tour at the Yelahanka Air Force Station ahead of Air Force Day on the outskirts of Bengaluru, September...more
Women select jewellery before buying from a vendor at a marketplace ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. Eid al-Adha in Kashmir falls on Friday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A.M. Naik, the group executive chairman of Larsen & Toubro, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, India, September 23, 2015. Larsen & Toubro is looking to sell some assets including roads and infrastructure projects and dilute its stake...more
Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser at India's Finance Ministry, poses after an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, September 23, 2015. India does not need further fiscal stimulus to revive the economy, despite GDP growth seen at the lower...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) chats with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) at the U.S-India Strategic & Commercial Dialogue plenary session at the State Department in Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) assists India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman (L) and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (C) to their seats on the dais at the U.S-India Strategic & Commercial Dialogue plenary...more
Volunteers prepare to lift an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, from a temporary pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A trader sleeps amid his goats at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar speaks on his phone before an interview with Reuters inside his office in New Delhi, September 21, 2015. Only an "Indian lifestyle" free of the extravagant habits of the West can save the world from the worst of...more
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Satish Tomar, a construction worker, gestures following his rescue after being trapped for nine days inside an under-construction tunnel in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, September 21, 2015. Three workers including Tomar were trapped in debris after a...more
General Electric Co Chairman Jeff Immelt answers a question during a news conference in New Delhi, India, September 21, 2015. Immelt said more jobs are likely to move overseas from the U.S. unless its government changes policy on its Export-Import...more
The body of Jagmohan Dalmiya, president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is seen at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, September 21, 2015. Former International Cricket Council (ICC) chief Dalmiya, hailed as the architect of India's...more
A Kashmiri Muslim woman cries as she prays at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar September 21, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Sufi Muslim devotees visited...more
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim man checks the teeth of a sheep to determine its age at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Narendra Modi addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Narendra Modi addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
President Xi goes to Washington
President Obama welcomes the Chinese leader to the White House.
Pope visits Ground Zero
Pope Francis joins an inter-faith service at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum
Welcome to Greece
After arduous journeys, emotional migrants reach land on the Greek islands of Kos and Lesbos.
Pope speaks at United Nations
Pope Francis tells the annual gathering of world leaders that greed is destroying the Earth's resources and aggravating poverty.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.