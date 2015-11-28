Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 28, 2015 | 11:10am IST

India this week

Captain Virat Kohli celebrates after their win over South Africa on the third day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, India, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cheteshwar Pujara (L), Shikhar Dhawan (C) and captain Virat Kohli celebrate after their win over South Africa on the third day of their third test cricket match in Nagpur, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
REUTERS/Amit Dave
Nepalese students holding placards take part in a protest to show solidarity against the border blockade in Kathmandu, Nepal November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A student holding a placard takes part in a protest to show solidarity against the border blockade in Kathmandu, Nepal November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese students holding placards take part in protest to show solidarity against the border blockade in Kathmandu, Nepal November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A paramilitary soldier throws a stone towards protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A protester gestures towards police as he is surrounded by teargas during a demonstration in Srinagar, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
REUTERS/Danish Ismail
School children pose along with Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (C, in pink) after delivering good wishes to the Indian contingent for the Global Climate Conference during an event in New Delhi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Artists wearing traditional dresses perform during the Hindu festival of Maha Raas in Agartala, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Activists from the Hindu Sena party burn posters of Hafiz Saeed during a protest in New Delhi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Shushila Ughade (C), who lost her husband in one of the Mumbai 2008 attacks, is consoled after paying tributes at a memorial in Mumbai, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People pay tribute at the Gymkhana police memorial marking the November 2008 Mumbai attacks, in Mumbai, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Activists from West Bengal Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a Muslim group, offer prayers during a rally at a ground in Kolkata, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Muslim boy looks on as he holds a placard at a rally organised by a Muslim charitable trust in Mumbai, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Hindu man holds up a small decorated boat made with banana stem as people gather to take a holy dip in river Ganges on the occasion of Guru Purnima in Kolkata, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Women sit around candles after lighting them to celebrate Dev Deepawali festival on the banks of the Ganges River in Allahabad, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A devotees holds a baby to receive blessings near the offerings inside a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the 546th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh faith in Chandigarh, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Visitors gather around the illuminated India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A private security guard stands on the door of a Sahara India Life Insurance office in Kolkata, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu women worship after taking a holy dip in the Ganges river on the occasion of Guru Purnima in Kolkata, India, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Top-C) inspects an airplane during a tour of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
REUTERS/Ray Chua
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shake hands with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a signing ceremony for the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and memorandum of understanding at the Istana in Singapore, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
REUTERS/Ray Chua
Captain Virat Kohli uses an ice pack on his head during a practice session ahead of their third test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers an address at a community event in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
REUTERS/Ray Chua
Sikh girls play flutes as they take part in a religious procession on the eve of the 546th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh faith, in Amritsar, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Sikh boys take part in a religious procession on the eve of the 546th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh faith, in Amritsar, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Onlookers cheer the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the opening of the Torana Gate, in an Indian suburb of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Supporters of Madhesi groups observe minutes of silence in memory of people killed in the Madhesh protests in Kathmandu, Nepal November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A sweeper cleans a street as a motorcyclist drives past on a foggy and cold morning in Srinagar November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Labourers wait for employment in front of closed shops at a wholesale market in Kolkata, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A labourer carries iron hand pumps through an alley at a wholesale market in Kolkata, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts before speaking at the Yusof Ishak Institute�s 37th Singapore Lecture in Singapore November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
REUTERS/Ray Chua
