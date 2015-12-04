Edition:
India this week

Luis Cabrera of Venezuela (L) fights with Rohit Tokas of India during the International Boxing Tournament, which is a test event for Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Luis Cabrera of Venezuela (L) fights with Rohit Tokas of India during the International Boxing Tournament, which is a test event for Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Indian soldiers load food items onto an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper for an air-drop in flood affected areas at Tambaram air force station in Chennai, India, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian soldiers load food items onto an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper for an air-drop in flood affected areas at Tambaram air force station in Chennai, India, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Kashmiri demonstrator gestures as he leaps in the air during a protest in Srinagar December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri demonstrator gestures as he leaps in the air during a protest in Srinagar December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A car is seen in the flood waters at a neighbourhood in Chennai, India, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A car is seen in the flood waters at a neighbourhood in Chennai, India, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aerial view of a partially submerged airplane is pictured in a flood affected area in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via Reuters

An aerial view of a partially submerged airplane is pictured in a flood affected area in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via Reuters
Residents along with a dog evacuate a locality as they wade through a flooded street in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Residents along with a dog evacuate a locality as they wade through a flooded street in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An Indian Navy personnel stands guard during a media preview on the flight deck of INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, anchored in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

An Indian Navy personnel stands guard during a media preview on the flight deck of INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, anchored in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man carries a dog as he wades through a flooded street in Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man carries a dog as he wades through a flooded street in Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
India's captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a practice session ahead of their fourth and final test cricket match against South Africa, in New Delhi, India, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

India's captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a practice session ahead of their fourth and final test cricket match against South Africa, in New Delhi, India, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man rides his bicycle next to Indian soldiers marching in front of India Gate on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man rides his bicycle next to Indian soldiers marching in front of India Gate on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Devotees take ride on boats on river Yamuna on a winter morning in Allahabad, India, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Devotees take ride on boats on river Yamuna on a winter morning in Allahabad, India, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during a news conference in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during a news conference in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Labourers work at the construction site of a bridge being built for metro rail in New Delhi, India, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Labourers work at the construction site of a bridge being built for metro rail in New Delhi, India, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An activist from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) lights candles during an AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of the World AIDS Day in Agartala, India, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

An activist from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) lights candles during an AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of the World AIDS Day in Agartala, India, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
French President Francois Hollande (L) welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives for the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French President Francois Hollande (L) welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives for the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Smoke billows out from the cooling towers of a coal-fired power plant in Ahmedabad, India, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Smoke billows out from the cooling towers of a coal-fired power plant in Ahmedabad, India, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
