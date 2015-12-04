Edition:
India This Week

A man carries a dog as he wades through a flooded street in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Luis Cabrera of Venezuela (L) fights with Rohit Tokas of India during the International Boxing Tournament, which is a test event for Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Soldiers load food items onto an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper for an air-drop in flood affected areas at Tambaram air force station in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A Kashmiri demonstrator gestures as he leaps in the air during a protest in Srinagar December 4, 2015. The police used teargas and fired rubber bullets to disperse hundreds of protesters after Friday prayers in downtown Srinagar against arrest of Kashmiri youths by the police, demonstrators said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A car is seen in the flood waters at a neighbourhood in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
An aerial view of a partially submerged airplane is pictured in a flood affected area in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
An Indian Navy personnel stands guard during a media preview on the flight deck of INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, anchored in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai, India, December 3, 2015. The tour was organised by Indian Navy on the eve of its Navy Day celebrations. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a practice session ahead of their fourth and final test cricket match against South Africa, in New Delhi, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A man rides his bicycle next to Indian soldiers marching in front of India Gate on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Devotees take ride on boats on river Yamuna on a winter morning in Allahabad, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during a news conference in Mumbai, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Labourers work at the construction site of a bridge being built for metro rail in New Delhi, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A seagull flies past a cargo container ship off the coast of Mumbai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Indian Navy's warship INS Kolkata (front) is lined up with other warships during a media preview off the coast of Mumbai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Trucks are seen parked in an open plot near a national highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 2, 2015. India will force all commercial trucks more than 15 years old off the road from April and is reviewing how it checks vehicle emissions, a senior transport official said, as the government tries to curb soaring urban air pollution. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A squirrel stretches out on a heap of sacks filled with paddy at a grain market in Chandigarh, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (L) speaks with team coach Russell Domingo during a practice session ahead of their fourth and final test cricket match against India, in New Delhi, India, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Workers fill a sack with rice at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Devotees walk along the bank of river Ganga after taking a holy dip in its waters on a winter morning in Allahabad, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during the launching of the International Solar Alliance on the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Domesticated camels are tied on the banks of river Yamuna on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Students wait for their face paint to dry before an AIDS awareness rally inside a school on the eve of World AIDS Day, in Chandigarh, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
French President Francois Hollande (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the launching of the International Solar Alliance on the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
