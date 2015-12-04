India This Week
A man carries a dog as he wades through a flooded street in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Luis Cabrera of Venezuela (L) fights with Rohit Tokas of India during the International Boxing Tournament, which is a test event for Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soldiers load food items onto an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper for an air-drop in flood affected areas at Tambaram air force station in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Kashmiri demonstrator gestures as he leaps in the air during a protest in Srinagar December 4, 2015. The police used teargas and fired rubber bullets to disperse hundreds of protesters after Friday prayers in downtown Srinagar against arrest of...more
A car is seen in the flood waters at a neighbourhood in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An aerial view of a partially submerged airplane is pictured in a flood affected area in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via Reuters
An Indian Navy personnel stands guard during a media preview on the flight deck of INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, anchored in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai, India, December 3, 2015. The tour was organised by Indian Navy...more
Captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a practice session ahead of their fourth and final test cricket match against South Africa, in New Delhi, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man rides his bicycle next to Indian soldiers marching in front of India Gate on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Devotees take ride on boats on river Yamuna on a winter morning in Allahabad, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during a news conference in Mumbai, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Labourers work at the construction site of a bridge being built for metro rail in New Delhi, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A seagull flies past a cargo container ship off the coast of Mumbai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Indian Navy's warship INS Kolkata (front) is lined up with other warships during a media preview off the coast of Mumbai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Trucks are seen parked in an open plot near a national highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 2, 2015. India will force all commercial trucks more than 15 years old off the road from April and is reviewing how it checks vehicle emissions, a...more
A squirrel stretches out on a heap of sacks filled with paddy at a grain market in Chandigarh, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
South Africa's captain Hashim Amla (L) speaks with team coach Russell Domingo during a practice session ahead of their fourth and final test cricket match against India, in New Delhi, India, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Workers fill a sack with rice at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees walk along the bank of river Ganga after taking a holy dip in its waters on a winter morning in Allahabad, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during the launching of the International Solar Alliance on the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky...more
Domesticated camels are tied on the banks of river Yamuna on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Students wait for their face paint to dry before an AIDS awareness rally inside a school on the eve of World AIDS Day, in Chandigarh, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
French President Francois Hollande (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the launching of the International Solar Alliance on the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France,...more
