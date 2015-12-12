India This Week

A labourer uses his feet to unload a wooden log which is used to construct a temporary bridge made up for the Magh Mela festival on the river Ganges in Allahabad, India, December 11, 2015. The festival is an annual religious event held during the...more

A labourer uses his feet to unload a wooden log which is used to construct a temporary bridge made up for the Magh Mela festival on the river Ganges in Allahabad, India, December 11, 2015. The festival is an annual religious event held during the Hindu month of Magh, when thousands of Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

