India This Week
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi shares a moment during a signing of agreement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
US Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L) shows of a bouquet which he received for his birthday from India's Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (3rd R) following a meeting on the sidelines of the COP 21 United Nations conference on climate change...more
Indian Aces' Sania Mirza of India hits a return to Japan Warriors' Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France during their mixed doubles match in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in New Delhi, India, December...more
Philippine Mavericks' Edouard-Roger Vasselin of France hits a return to Singapore Slammers' Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their men's singles match in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in New Delhi, India, December 11, 2015....more
A labourer uses his feet to unload a wooden log which is used to construct a temporary bridge made up for the Magh Mela festival on the river Ganges in Allahabad, India, December 11, 2015. The festival is an annual religious event held during the...more
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Virat Kohli, poses with a World Twenty20 trophy during a ceremony to announce the fixtures in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2015. Hosts India will kick off the Super 10 stage of the World Twenty20 on March 15 in Nagpur against New Zealand, the...more
(L-R) Chief Executive of International Cricket Council (ICC) David Richardson, Chairman of ICC Shashank Manohar and Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Anurag Thakur, pose with World Twenty20 trophies during a ceremony to...more
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel take part in a passing out parade amid a drizzle in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar December 11, 2015. A total of 648 new policemen were formally inducted into the force after they completed their...more
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel assemble to take part in a passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (L) and India's Minister of Defense Manohar Parrikar inspect a jet engine in the hanger deck of the USS Eisenhower off the coast of Virginia, in the Atlantic Ocean, December 10, 2015. Carter visited the carrier with...more
Indian Aces' Rafael Nadal of Spain (2nd L) take a selfie photo with his team members after winning his men's singles match against Philippine Mavericks' Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France (unseen) in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in...more
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (R) and India's Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar leave a joint press conference after their meeting at the Pentagon in Washington, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Fans of Bollywood actor Salman Khan hold his portrait as they celebrate outside his house in Mumbai, India, December 10, 2015. The Bombay High Court on Thursday overturned Bollywood actor Salman Khan's conviction in a 13-year-old hit-and-run case,...more
Bollywood actor Salman Khan sits in a car as he leaves a court in Mumbai, India, December 10 , 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Supporters of Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, carry a goat with a placard as they shout slogans during a demonstration to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10, 2015. Dozens of the...more
Activists from the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, shout slogans while holding torches during a procession on the eve of the International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 9, 2015. The procession was held to...more
Indian traditional laundrymen known as "dhobis" wash clothes at an open air laundry on a foggy morning in Allahabad, India, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A trained military dog attacks an Indian army soldier wearing protective gear as they demonstrate skills during celebrations to mark the 255th anniversary of the Indian Army Service Corps (ASC) in Bengaluru, India, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek...more
Railway officials and rescue workers clear the wreckage of a passenger train after a collision near Palwal in the northern state of Haryana, India, December 8, 2015. A local passenger train collided with another on Tuesday, killing at least one...more
A policeman walks next to the damaged coaches of a passenger train after a collision near Palwal in the northern state of Haryana, India, December 8, 2015. A local passenger train collided with another on Tuesday, killing at least one person and...more
An Indian army soldier performs a stunt on his motorcycle during celebrations to mark the 255th anniversary of the Indian Army Service Corps (ASC) in Bengaluru, India, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Residents attempt to salvage belongings from gutted hutments in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. A warehouse fire swept through a slum in India's financial capital of Mumbai on Monday, triggering a series of gas cylinder explosions,...more
A woman cries as she stands on debris from her gutted hut after a fire occurred in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri Muslim woman weeps as she prays inside a mosque at the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Hamza Makhdoomi during a festival in Srinagar December 7, 2015. Hundreds of Kashmiri Muslims who follow Sufism -- a mystical form of Islam -- visited the...more
A woman walks in an alley filled with mud and debris to collect relief goods as clothes are hung out to dry after flood waters receded in Chennai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man crosses a railway track next to a stationed train on a foggy morning in Allahabad, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (front, 3rd L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi perform a religious ritual during evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi, India, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Trump on top
On the campaign trail with Donald Trump.
Canada welcomes refugees
The first plane load of Syrian refugees arrived in Toronto on a military aircraft.
ISIS in the crosshairs
Air strike imagery from the war on ISIS.
Postcards from COP21
Behind the scenes at the climate change conference in Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.