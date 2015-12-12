Edition:
India This Week

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi shares a moment during a signing of agreement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi shares a moment during a signing of agreement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
US Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L) shows of a bouquet which he received for his birthday from India's Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (3rd R) following a meeting on the sidelines of the COP 21 United Nations conference on climate change in Le Bourget, on the outskirts of Paris, France December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

US Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L) shows of a bouquet which he received for his birthday from India's Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (3rd R) following a meeting on the sidelines of the COP 21 United Nations conference on climate change in Le Bourget, on the outskirts of Paris, France December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Indian Aces' Sania Mirza of India hits a return to Japan Warriors' Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France during their mixed doubles match in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in New Delhi, India, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian Aces' Sania Mirza of India hits a return to Japan Warriors' Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France during their mixed doubles match in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in New Delhi, India, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Philippine Mavericks' Edouard-Roger Vasselin of France hits a return to Singapore Slammers' Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their men's singles match in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in New Delhi, India, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Philippine Mavericks' Edouard-Roger Vasselin of France hits a return to Singapore Slammers' Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their men's singles match in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in New Delhi, India, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A labourer uses his feet to unload a wooden log which is used to construct a temporary bridge made up for the Magh Mela festival on the river Ganges in Allahabad, India, December 11, 2015. The festival is an annual religious event held during the Hindu month of Magh, when thousands of Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A labourer uses his feet to unload a wooden log which is used to construct a temporary bridge made up for the Magh Mela festival on the river Ganges in Allahabad, India, December 11, 2015. The festival is an annual religious event held during the Hindu month of Magh, when thousands of Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Virat Kohli, poses with a World Twenty20 trophy during a ceremony to announce the fixtures in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2015. Hosts India will kick off the Super 10 stage of the World Twenty20 on March 15 in Nagpur against New Zealand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday while announcing the fixtures for the sixth edition of the tournament. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Virat Kohli, poses with a World Twenty20 trophy during a ceremony to announce the fixtures in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2015. Hosts India will kick off the Super 10 stage of the World Twenty20 on March 15 in Nagpur against New Zealand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday while announcing the fixtures for the sixth edition of the tournament. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
(L-R) Chief Executive of International Cricket Council (ICC) David Richardson, Chairman of ICC Shashank Manohar and Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Anurag Thakur, pose with World Twenty20 trophies during a ceremony to announce the fixtures in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

(L-R) Chief Executive of International Cricket Council (ICC) David Richardson, Chairman of ICC Shashank Manohar and Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Anurag Thakur, pose with World Twenty20 trophies during a ceremony to announce the fixtures in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel take part in a passing out parade amid a drizzle in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar December 11, 2015. A total of 648 new policemen were formally inducted into the force after they completed their training courses and will be deployed in different parts of India, according to a CRPF media release. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel take part in a passing out parade amid a drizzle in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar December 11, 2015. A total of 648 new policemen were formally inducted into the force after they completed their training courses and will be deployed in different parts of India, according to a CRPF media release. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel assemble to take part in a passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel assemble to take part in a passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (L) and India's Minister of Defense Manohar Parrikar inspect a jet engine in the hanger deck of the USS Eisenhower off the coast of Virginia, in the Atlantic Ocean, December 10, 2015. Carter visited the carrier with India's Minister of Defense Parrikar to demonstrate US Navy aircraft carrier flight operations. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (L) and India's Minister of Defense Manohar Parrikar inspect a jet engine in the hanger deck of the USS Eisenhower off the coast of Virginia, in the Atlantic Ocean, December 10, 2015. Carter visited the carrier with India's Minister of Defense Parrikar to demonstrate US Navy aircraft carrier flight operations. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool
Indian Aces' Rafael Nadal of Spain (2nd L) take a selfie photo with his team members after winning his men's singles match against Philippine Mavericks' Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France (unseen) in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in New Delhi, India, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian Aces' Rafael Nadal of Spain (2nd L) take a selfie photo with his team members after winning his men's singles match against Philippine Mavericks' Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France (unseen) in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in New Delhi, India, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (R) and India's Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar leave a joint press conference after their meeting at the Pentagon in Washington, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (R) and India's Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar leave a joint press conference after their meeting at the Pentagon in Washington, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Fans of Bollywood actor Salman Khan hold his portrait as they celebrate outside his house in Mumbai, India, December 10, 2015. The Bombay High Court on Thursday overturned Bollywood actor Salman Khan's conviction in a 13-year-old hit-and-run case, scrapping a lower court's sentence of five years in jail for running over a homeless man. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Fans of Bollywood actor Salman Khan hold his portrait as they celebrate outside his house in Mumbai, India, December 10, 2015. The Bombay High Court on Thursday overturned Bollywood actor Salman Khan's conviction in a 13-year-old hit-and-run case, scrapping a lower court's sentence of five years in jail for running over a homeless man. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bollywood actor Salman Khan sits in a car as he leaves a court in Mumbai, India, December 10 , 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Bollywood actor Salman Khan sits in a car as he leaves a court in Mumbai, India, December 10 , 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Supporters of Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, carry a goat with a placard as they shout slogans during a demonstration to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10, 2015. Dozens of the supporters of Rashid on Thursday held a protest against what the supporters say are human rights violations in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Supporters of Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, carry a goat with a placard as they shout slogans during a demonstration to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10, 2015. Dozens of the supporters of Rashid on Thursday held a protest against what the supporters say are human rights violations in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Activists from the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, shout slogans while holding torches during a procession on the eve of the International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 9, 2015. The procession was held to protest against what the JKLF activists say are human rights violations in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Activists from the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, shout slogans while holding torches during a procession on the eve of the International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 9, 2015. The procession was held to protest against what the JKLF activists say are human rights violations in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian traditional laundrymen known as "dhobis" wash clothes at an open air laundry on a foggy morning in Allahabad, India, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Indian traditional laundrymen known as "dhobis" wash clothes at an open air laundry on a foggy morning in Allahabad, India, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A trained military dog attacks an Indian army soldier wearing protective gear as they demonstrate skills during celebrations to mark the 255th anniversary of the Indian Army Service Corps (ASC) in Bengaluru, India, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa

A trained military dog attacks an Indian army soldier wearing protective gear as they demonstrate skills during celebrations to mark the 255th anniversary of the Indian Army Service Corps (ASC) in Bengaluru, India, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa
Railway officials and rescue workers clear the wreckage of a passenger train after a collision near Palwal in the northern state of Haryana, India, December 8, 2015. A local passenger train collided with another on Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring dozens, local media reported. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Railway officials and rescue workers clear the wreckage of a passenger train after a collision near Palwal in the northern state of Haryana, India, December 8, 2015. A local passenger train collided with another on Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring dozens, local media reported. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A policeman walks next to the damaged coaches of a passenger train after a collision near Palwal in the northern state of Haryana, India, December 8, 2015. A local passenger train collided with another on Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring dozens, local media reported. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A policeman walks next to the damaged coaches of a passenger train after a collision near Palwal in the northern state of Haryana, India, December 8, 2015. A local passenger train collided with another on Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring dozens, local media reported. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An Indian army soldier performs a stunt on his motorcycle during celebrations to mark the 255th anniversary of the Indian Army Service Corps (ASC) in Bengaluru, India, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

An Indian army soldier performs a stunt on his motorcycle during celebrations to mark the 255th anniversary of the Indian Army Service Corps (ASC) in Bengaluru, India, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Residents attempt to salvage belongings from gutted hutments in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. A warehouse fire swept through a slum in India's financial capital of Mumbai on Monday, triggering a series of gas cylinder explosions, fire brigade and police officials said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents attempt to salvage belongings from gutted hutments in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. A warehouse fire swept through a slum in India's financial capital of Mumbai on Monday, triggering a series of gas cylinder explosions, fire brigade and police officials said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman cries as she stands on debris from her gutted hut after a fire occurred in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman cries as she stands on debris from her gutted hut after a fire occurred in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri Muslim woman weeps as she prays inside a mosque at the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Hamza Makhdoomi during a festival in Srinagar December 7, 2015. Hundreds of Kashmiri Muslims who follow Sufism -- a mystical form of Islam -- visited the shrine of Makhdoomi on Monday to offer prayers on his birth anniversary. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Muslim woman weeps as she prays inside a mosque at the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Hamza Makhdoomi during a festival in Srinagar December 7, 2015. Hundreds of Kashmiri Muslims who follow Sufism -- a mystical form of Islam -- visited the shrine of Makhdoomi on Monday to offer prayers on his birth anniversary. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman walks in an alley filled with mud and debris to collect relief goods as clothes are hung out to dry after flood waters receded in Chennai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman walks in an alley filled with mud and debris to collect relief goods as clothes are hung out to dry after flood waters receded in Chennai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man crosses a railway track next to a stationed train on a foggy morning in Allahabad, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man crosses a railway track next to a stationed train on a foggy morning in Allahabad, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (front, 3rd L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi perform a religious ritual during evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi, India, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (front, 3rd L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi perform a religious ritual during evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi, India, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
