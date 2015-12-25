India this week
The Kankaria Lake is lit up during the inauguration of the seven-day-long Kankaria Carnival in Ahmedabad, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) walks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi after Modi's arrival in Lahore, Pakistan, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via Reuters
Novice Buddhist monks react to the camera during the Jangchup Lamrim teachings conducted by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (not pictured) at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka,December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N....more
A Buddhist monk peeps from behind a curtain as he listens to the Jangchup Lamrim teachings conducted by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (not pictured) at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka, December 25, 2015....more
People pose next to a 251-feet-long (76-metres) cake during Christmas celebrations at a consumer fair in Chandigarh, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man takes a bath along the roadside on a winter morning in Chandigarh, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People pray at a church during Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man kisses a figure of the baby Jesus at a church on Christmas Day in Ahmedabad, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People attend a Christmas Eve mass at St. Paul's Cathedral in Kolkata, December 24, 2015. Picture taken December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims wave religious flags during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim man performs a stunt with fire during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu ascetic women sit as they watch boys (unseen) worship Surya, the Sun god before the start of the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit...more
Hindu boys worship Surya, the Sun god before the start of the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu priests and devotees sit around decorated "havan kunds" or sacred pits in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they pray on the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of...more
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim cleric displays a relic (inside of the glass tube) believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 24,...more
Kashmiri Muslim women pray during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A traffic policeman wears a mask to protect himself from dust and air pollution as he signals to drivers in New Delhi, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Navy personnel attend the decommissioning ceremony of India's first indigenously designed and built warship, the INS Godavari, at a naval base in Mumbai, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu priests release balloons before the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu priests and devotees sit around a decorated "havan kund" or a sacred pit in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they wait for the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace at a...more
A Hindu priest decorates a "havan kund" or a sacred pit in which fire is lit and offerings are made, ahead of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A policeman takes photos of the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman performs yoga on the banks of the Kankaria Lake on a sunny winter morning in Ahmedabad, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Buddhist monks carrying kettles run towards the monastery to serve tea to attendees of the Jangchup Lamrim teachings conducted by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (unseen) at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Bylakuppe in the southern state of...more
Men cross a footbridge over a weed-covered canal on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves from the plane after meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, Pakistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via Reuters
