India This Week

Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic, believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, being displayed on the Friday following the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar January 1, 2016. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims gather every year at the shrine which houses the relic on the Friday following Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the prophet's birth anniversary, which was celebrated on December 24 in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

