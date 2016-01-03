Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jan 3, 2016 | 5:00pm IST

India This Week

Santosh Shivashankar Chunchunguppe of India rides his Suzuki through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Indian army soldiers stand guard near the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Indian security personnel stand guard next to a barricade outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
Members from Hindu Sena, a hardline group, burn an effigy of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, to protest against a militant attack at the Pathankot air base, in New Delhi, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
People hold balloons during the New Year celebrations outside a church in Ahmedabad, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
A cyclist stands on the banks of river Ganga on a foggy winter morning in Allahabad, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic, believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, being displayed on the Friday following the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar January 1, 2016. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims gather every year at the shrine which houses the relic on the Friday following Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the prophet's birth anniversary, which was celebrated on December 24 in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Kashmiri Muslims women react upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, being displayed on the Friday following the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
A man dressed as Lord Ardhnarishwar, takes part in the 32nd Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi in Kerala, January 1, 2016. The Carnival is held annually to welcome the start of the New Year. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Men chat as they sit in a half-dismantled car along a roadside on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Motorists ride past a billboard displaying Facebook's Free Basics initiative in Mumbai, India, December 30, 2015. India has become a battleground over the right to unrestricted Internet access, with local tech start-ups joining the front line against Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg and his plan to roll out free Internet to the country's masses. The government has ordered Facebook's Free Basics plan on hold while it decides what to do. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A motorist rides past a billboard displaying Facebook's Free Basics initiative in Mumbai, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A man gets a haircut depicting 2016 to welcome the New Year at a barbershop in Ahmedabad, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A woman washes clothes in the river Cauvery, or Kaveri, on a cold winter morning in Kushalnagar town, Karnataka, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Boys play cricket in a public park amidst heavy fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A Hindu man has his head shaved by a barber on the banks of the Ganges river, as part of a Hindu ritual after his mother died, in Kolkata, December 29, 2015. Many Hindus come to the banks to have their heads shaved, perform prayers and take a dip in the waters as part of the final rites for the deceased. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
A boy jumps for the ball during a rugby training session at a public park in Kolkata, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A boy looks on as he crawls through a play tunnel during a rugby training session at a public park in Kolkata, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama yawns as he delivers the Jangchup Lamrim teachings at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
What's ahead in 2016

What's ahead in 2016

