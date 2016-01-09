India this week

Policemen get ready to give a gun salute during the funeral of the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in Srinagar, January 7, 2016. The leader of insurgency-plagued Jammu and Kashmir state and an ally of Prime Minister Narendra...more

Policemen get ready to give a gun salute during the funeral of the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in Srinagar, January 7, 2016. The leader of insurgency-plagued Jammu and Kashmir state and an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi died on Thursday, bringing political uncertainty to the disputed region at the heart of tension between India and Pakistan. Sayeed, 79, died of a respiratory infection after spending the last two weeks in hospital in New Delhi, a spokesman for his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

