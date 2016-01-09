India this week

Edition:
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A police officer fires teargas towards demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar, January 9, 2016. Dozens of demonstrators on Saturday protested against the alleged arrest of a youth by police, demonstrators said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri protester throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, January 8, 2016. The protesters demonstrated after Friday prayers demanding what they said was freedom from Indian rule in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks during the inaugural session of Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Shi'ite Muslims shout slogans during a protest against the execution of cleric Nimr al-Nimr, who was executed along with others in Saudi Arabia, on the outskirts of Srinagar, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 8, 2016. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Members of the Indian military band walk after taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 8, 2016. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Lawmaker Shyama Charan Gupta attends a meeting with his party workers (not pictured) at his residence in Allahabad, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Policemen get ready to give a gun salute during the funeral of the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in Srinagar, January 7, 2016. The leader of insurgency-plagued Jammu and Kashmir state and an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi died on Thursday, bringing political uncertainty to the disputed region at the heart of tension between India and Pakistan. Sayeed, 79, died of a respiratory infection after spending the last two weeks in hospital in New Delhi, a spokesman for his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Mourners carry the coffin that contains the body of chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, during his funeral procession in Srinagar, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Mourners offer funeral prayers next to the coffin that contains the body of chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in Srinagar, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman lights a candle during a memorial service in Mumbai, January 6, 2016 for soldiers killed in a militant attack at Pathankot air base. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A band member of security forces smokes as he takes a break during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Students hold candles as they take part in a special prayer ceremony for the victims of a militant attack at Pathankot air base, at a school in Ahmedabad, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Schoolboy Pranav Dhanawade, 15, (C) is lifted by children as they celebrate during an inter-school cricket tournament in Mumbai, January 5, 2016. Maharashtra schoolboy Dhanawade rewrote the record books on Tuesday, hammering an epic 1009 not out in an inter-school cricket tournament to register the highest individual score in an innings in any form of the game. REUTERS/Stringer

Schoolboy Pranav Dhanawade, 15, gestures as he poses next to the scoreboard during an inter-school cricket tournament in Mumbai, India, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

India's cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni smiles during a news conference in Mumbai, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar gestures during a news conference as Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha (L) watches at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, India, January 5, 2016. Six militants who attacked an Indian air base have been confirmed killed, Parrikar said on Tuesday, adding that a four-day-old operation to secure the compound was still under way. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A security personnel stands guard on a building at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Afghan men carry the dead body of a insurgent after he was killed by Afghan security forces during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan January 5, 2016. Afghan special forces killed a group of insurgents holed up in a house in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif late on Monday, bringing to an end a 24-hour siege following the insurgents' attack on the nearby Indian consulate. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man smokes cannabis at a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges on his way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata, January 5, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making the annual trip to Sagar Island for a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on January 15 this year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Shi'ite Muslims burn an effigy of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz during a protest against the execution of cleric Nimr al-Nimr, who was executed along with others in Saudi Arabia, in front of Saudi Arabia embassy in New Delhi, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The interior view of a damaged church is seen after an earthquake at Leimakhong village on the outskirts of Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People look on as they stay outdoors after an earthquake at P.Molding village on the outskirts of Imphal, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Indian security personnel stand guard inside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man walks along a road during the season's first major snowfall in Srinagar, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People look at a damaged building at a market place after an earthquake in Imphal, India, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

