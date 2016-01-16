India this week
Indian Army soldiers march beside their dogs during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
State Bank of India (SBI) chairwoman Arundhati Bhattacharya (L) speaks with Snapdeal Chief Executive Kunal Bahl during a product launch in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Kashmiri protester throws a stone towards police during a protest in Srinagar, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian Army soldiers participate in a mock drill exercise during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian Army soldiers perform a stunt on motorbikes during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade during early morning in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival in Allahabad, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Devotees pray as they prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God during Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Rohit Sharma (C) jumps as he celebrates reaching his century during the second One Day International cricket match against Australia in Brisbane January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Glenn Hunt/AAP
Sikhs dressed as "Panj Pyaare", or the five beloved of Sikh Gurus, hold swords as they take part in a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Chandigarh, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
India's Virat Kohli (R) watches as teammate Rohit Sharma celebrates after reaching his century during their One Day International cricket match against Australia in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto
Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) pose during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men stretch during their routine exercises on a road divider during a foggy morning in Agartala, India, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A Muslim cleric takes a selfie with Sarah Sewall (C), U.S. Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, during her visit to the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, India, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito...more
