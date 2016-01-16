Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 16, 2016 | 9:35pm IST

India this week

Indian Army soldiers march beside their dogs during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian Army soldiers march beside their dogs during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Indian Army soldiers march beside their dogs during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
1 / 14
State Bank of India (SBI) chairwoman Arundhati Bhattacharya (L) speaks with Snapdeal Chief Executive Kunal Bahl during a product launch in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

State Bank of India (SBI) chairwoman Arundhati Bhattacharya (L) speaks with Snapdeal Chief Executive Kunal Bahl during a product launch in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
State Bank of India (SBI) chairwoman Arundhati Bhattacharya (L) speaks with Snapdeal Chief Executive Kunal Bahl during a product launch in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
2 / 14
A Kashmiri protester throws a stone towards police during a protest in Srinagar, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri protester throws a stone towards police during a protest in Srinagar, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A Kashmiri protester throws a stone towards police during a protest in Srinagar, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
3 / 14
Indian Army soldiers participate in a mock drill exercise during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian Army soldiers participate in a mock drill exercise during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Indian Army soldiers participate in a mock drill exercise during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
4 / 14
Indian Army soldiers perform a stunt on motorbikes during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian Army soldiers perform a stunt on motorbikes during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Indian Army soldiers perform a stunt on motorbikes during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
5 / 14
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade during early morning in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade during early morning in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade during early morning in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
6 / 14
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival in Allahabad, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival in Allahabad, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival in Allahabad, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
7 / 14
Devotees pray as they prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God during Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees pray as they prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God during Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Devotees pray as they prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God during Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 14
India's Rohit Sharma (C) jumps as he celebrates reaching his century during the second One Day International cricket match against Australia in Brisbane January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Glenn Hunt/AAP

India's Rohit Sharma (C) jumps as he celebrates reaching his century during the second One Day International cricket match against Australia in Brisbane January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Glenn Hunt/AAP

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
India's Rohit Sharma (C) jumps as he celebrates reaching his century during the second One Day International cricket match against Australia in Brisbane January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Glenn Hunt/AAP
Close
9 / 14
Sikhs dressed as "Panj Pyaare", or the five beloved of Sikh Gurus, hold swords as they take part in a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Chandigarh, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sikhs dressed as "Panj Pyaare", or the five beloved of Sikh Gurus, hold swords as they take part in a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Chandigarh, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Sikhs dressed as "Panj Pyaare", or the five beloved of Sikh Gurus, hold swords as they take part in a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Chandigarh, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
10 / 14
India's Virat Kohli (R) watches as teammate Rohit Sharma celebrates after reaching his century during their One Day International cricket match against Australia in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto

India's Virat Kohli (R) watches as teammate Rohit Sharma celebrates after reaching his century during their One Day International cricket match against Australia in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
India's Virat Kohli (R) watches as teammate Rohit Sharma celebrates after reaching his century during their One Day International cricket match against Australia in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto
Close
11 / 14
Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) pose during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) pose during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (R) pose during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 14
Men stretch during their routine exercises on a road divider during a foggy morning in Agartala, India, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Men stretch during their routine exercises on a road divider during a foggy morning in Agartala, India, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Men stretch during their routine exercises on a road divider during a foggy morning in Agartala, India, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
13 / 14
A Muslim cleric takes a selfie with Sarah Sewall (C), U.S. Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, during her visit to the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, India, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A Muslim cleric takes a selfie with Sarah Sewall (C), U.S. Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, during her visit to the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, India, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
A Muslim cleric takes a selfie with Sarah Sewall (C), U.S. Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, during her visit to the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, India, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Powerball fever

Powerball fever

Next Slideshows

Powerball fever

Powerball fever

The Powerball lottery jackpot hit $1.5 billion, making it the largest-ever U.S. lottery prize.

16 Jan 2016
Gaza Parkour

Gaza Parkour

Parkour is a physical discipline of movement focused on overcoming obstacles.

16 Jan 2016
On the slopes of Iran

On the slopes of Iran

Skiers carve up the powder at Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran.

16 Jan 2016
Winter blues

Winter blues

Scenes of winter weather around the world.

14 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast