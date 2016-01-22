India this week
Female civil defence personnel march during the full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Sri Lankan military officers walk on Indian Navy's largest aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya at Colombo port in Sri Lanka January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Mallika Sarabhai, Indian classical dancer, performs as part of homage next to the body of her mother and classical dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai before her cremation in Ahmedabad, India, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Indian soldier stands guard on Indian Navy's largest aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya at Colombo port in Sri Lanka January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Kashmiri Muslim demonstrator throws a stone towards Indian police (unseen) during a protest in Srinagar January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman practices yoga at the India stand at the FITUR international tourism trade fair in Madrid, Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A woman gets her hand painted with henna at the India stand at the FITUR international tourism trade fair in Madrid, Spain, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spain's Queen Letizia (L) poses with representatives of the India stand while touring the FITUR international tourism trade fair which opened in Madrid, Spain January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
French soldiers take part in the rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man carries a basket filled with earthen pots for delivery to a sweet shop through an alley at a market place in Kolkata, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osbourne (L) greets India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at number 11 Downing Street in London, Britain January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A fisherman casts his net in the waters of a flood channel on the outskirts of Srinagar January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) shakes hands with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during their meeting in Jerusalem January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yair Sagi/Yedioth Ahronoth/Pool
A tailor makes Indian national flags ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Agartala, India, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) observes a moment of silence after laying a wreath with Indian ambassador to Israel, Jaideep Sarkar (R), during a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem January 18, 2016....more
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives to lay wreath on the tomb of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during her visit to the West Bank city of Ramallah January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Kashmiri Muslims pray outside the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, on his death anniversary in Srinagar, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims pray outside the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, on his death anniversary in Srinagar, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Members of the Indian military band take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Artists from Gujarat perform during a media preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A member of the French military band (R) interacts with her Indian counterpart after the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Students hold earthen pitchers filled with water as they take a holy bath ahead of the Magh Mela festival during a ceremony in Ahmedabad, India, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim bride ties a flower on the wrist of another bride during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad, India, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Brides and grooms take part in a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad, India, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor carries snacks for sale on the banks of the river Ganga in Allahabad, India, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Members of the French military band perform after the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
