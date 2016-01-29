India this week
India leave the field after their victory against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Kashmiri Muslim men raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed at his shrine in Srinagar January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
India's Shikhar Dhawan fails to stop a six from the batting of Australia's Aaron Finch during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Switzerland's Martina Hingis (L-R), India's Sania Mirza and Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka and Andrea Hlavackova pose for pictures after Hingis and Mirza won their doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park,...more
Switzerland's Martina Hingis (R) and India's Sania Mirza celebrate after winning their doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A Muslim bride gets ready as others wait at a beauty parlour before the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Muslim grooms wait for the arrival of their brides during a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artist performs as he takes part in India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French soldiers march during India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French President Francois Hollande and his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) drink tea as they attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016....more
Indian army officers stand on vehicles displaying missiles during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
French President Francois Hollande (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi look up as they watch the flypast of Indian Air Force's (IAF) fighter jets during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Francois Hollande and his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee wave as they attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi,...more
Indian army soldiers perform "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during an awareness programme to attract youth in joining the armed forces on the eve of India's Republic Day at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Indian army soldier shows the functions of a gun to a schoolgirl during an awareness programme to attract youth in joining the armed forces on the eve of Republic Day at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian army soldiers perform "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during an awareness programme to attract youth in joining the armed forces on the eve of Republic Day at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
French President Francois Hollande (L) hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi after delivering their press statements at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French President Francois Hollande (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukhderjee (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) waves next to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (R) upon his arrival at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Members of the Indian military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
President Pranab Mukherjee gestures as he arrives in a ceremonial buggy for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
The Home Ministry building is illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Next Slideshows
It's a Barbie world
The far-reaching cultural influence of the Barbie doll, as Mattel launches a new range of diverse body shapes.
Portraits of Indian brides
Take a look at the pictures of brides from different parts of India.
El Nino claims California apartment
An apartment perched on the Pacific is deemed in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion.
Rubbish in Rio
The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.