Pictures | Fri Jan 29, 2016 | 9:45pm IST

India this week

India leave the field after their victory against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Kashmiri Muslim men raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed at his shrine in Srinagar January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
India's Shikhar Dhawan fails to stop a six from the batting of Australia's Aaron Finch during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Switzerland's Martina Hingis (L-R), India's Sania Mirza and Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka and Andrea Hlavackova pose for pictures after Hingis and Mirza won their doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Switzerland's Martina Hingis (R) and India's Sania Mirza celebrate after winning their doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Muslim bride gets ready as others wait at a beauty parlour before the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Muslim grooms wait for the arrival of their brides during a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
An artist performs as he takes part in India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
French soldiers march during India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
French President Francois Hollande and his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) drink tea as they attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Indian army officers stand on vehicles displaying missiles during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi look up as they watch the flypast of Indian Air Force's (IAF) fighter jets during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Francois Hollande and his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee wave as they attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Indian army soldiers perform "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during an awareness programme to attract youth in joining the armed forces on the eve of India's Republic Day at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
An Indian army soldier shows the functions of a gun to a schoolgirl during an awareness programme to attract youth in joining the armed forces on the eve of Republic Day at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Indian army soldiers perform "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during an awareness programme to attract youth in joining the armed forces on the eve of Republic Day at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (L) hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi after delivering their press statements at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukhderjee (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) waves next to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (R) upon his arrival at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Members of the Indian military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
President Pranab Mukherjee gestures as he arrives in a ceremonial buggy for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
The Home Ministry building is illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
