India this week

Gay rights activists hold on to each other as they watch a news TV channel covering Supreme court's decision on gay sex in Mumbai, February 2, 2016. India's top court on Tuesday said it will review a decision over whether to uphold a colonial-era law that criminalizes gay sex in a victory for homosexual rights campaigners at a time when the nation is navigating a path between tradition and modernity. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

