India this week
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses with the Jaguar XE during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People row a boat in the waters of Dal Lake on a sunny winter day in Srinagar February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Vendors work as they wait for customers at a garment store in a market in Mumbai, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Gay rights activists cover themselves with a rainbow flag as they celebrate the Supreme court's decision on gay sex in Mumbai, February 2, 2016. India's top court on Tuesday said it will review a decision over whether to uphold a colonial-era law...more
Students and a women police officer (C) dance as they take part in "One Billion Rising" campaign on a street in Chandigarh, February 2, 2016. One Billion Rising is a global coordinated campaign aimed to call for an end to violence against women and...more
Hybrid engine of Hyundai i30 car is displayed at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Students cheer as they take part in "One Billion Rising" campaign in a street in Chandigarh, February 2, 2016. One Billion Rising is a global coordinated campaign aimed to call for an end to violence against women and girls, according to its...more
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan listens to a question during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Labourers works at the construction site of a residential building in Mumbai, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah arrives for an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Gay rights activists hold on to each other as they watch a news TV channel covering Supreme court's decision on gay sex in Mumbai, February 2, 2016. India's top court on Tuesday said it will review a decision over whether to uphold a colonial-era law...more
A model poses next to a Renault Eolab concept car on display at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
