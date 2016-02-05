Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 5, 2016 | 4:10pm IST

India this week

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses with the Jaguar XE during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses with the Jaguar XE during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses with the Jaguar XE during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
1 / 12
People row a boat in the waters of Dal Lake on a sunny winter day in Srinagar February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People row a boat in the waters of Dal Lake on a sunny winter day in Srinagar February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
People row a boat in the waters of Dal Lake on a sunny winter day in Srinagar February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
2 / 12
Vendors work as they wait for customers at a garment store in a market in Mumbai, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Vendors work as they wait for customers at a garment store in a market in Mumbai, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Vendors work as they wait for customers at a garment store in a market in Mumbai, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
3 / 12
Gay rights activists cover themselves with a rainbow flag as they celebrate the Supreme court's decision on gay sex in Mumbai, February 2, 2016. India's top court on Tuesday said it will review a decision over whether to uphold a colonial-era law that criminalizes gay sex in a victory for homosexual rights campaigners at a time when the nation is navigating a path between tradition and modernity. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Gay rights activists cover themselves with a rainbow flag as they celebrate the Supreme court's decision on gay sex in Mumbai, February 2, 2016. India's top court on Tuesday said it will review a decision over whether to uphold a colonial-era law...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Gay rights activists cover themselves with a rainbow flag as they celebrate the Supreme court's decision on gay sex in Mumbai, February 2, 2016. India's top court on Tuesday said it will review a decision over whether to uphold a colonial-era law that criminalizes gay sex in a victory for homosexual rights campaigners at a time when the nation is navigating a path between tradition and modernity. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 12
Students and a women police officer (C) dance as they take part in "One Billion Rising" campaign on a street in Chandigarh, February 2, 2016. One Billion Rising is a global coordinated campaign aimed to call for an end to violence against women and girls, according to its organisers. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Students and a women police officer (C) dance as they take part in "One Billion Rising" campaign on a street in Chandigarh, February 2, 2016. One Billion Rising is a global coordinated campaign aimed to call for an end to violence against women and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Students and a women police officer (C) dance as they take part in "One Billion Rising" campaign on a street in Chandigarh, February 2, 2016. One Billion Rising is a global coordinated campaign aimed to call for an end to violence against women and girls, according to its organisers. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
5 / 12
Hybrid engine of Hyundai i30 car is displayed at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Hybrid engine of Hyundai i30 car is displayed at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Hybrid engine of Hyundai i30 car is displayed at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
6 / 12
Students cheer as they take part in "One Billion Rising" campaign in a street in Chandigarh, February 2, 2016. One Billion Rising is a global coordinated campaign aimed to call for an end to violence against women and girls, according to its organisers. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Students cheer as they take part in "One Billion Rising" campaign in a street in Chandigarh, February 2, 2016. One Billion Rising is a global coordinated campaign aimed to call for an end to violence against women and girls, according to its...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Students cheer as they take part in "One Billion Rising" campaign in a street in Chandigarh, February 2, 2016. One Billion Rising is a global coordinated campaign aimed to call for an end to violence against women and girls, according to its organisers. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
7 / 12
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan listens to a question during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan listens to a question during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan listens to a question during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 12
Labourers works at the construction site of a residential building in Mumbai, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Labourers works at the construction site of a residential building in Mumbai, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Labourers works at the construction site of a residential building in Mumbai, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
9 / 12
Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah arrives for an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah arrives for an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah arrives for an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 12
Gay rights activists hold on to each other as they watch a news TV channel covering Supreme court's decision on gay sex in Mumbai, February 2, 2016. India's top court on Tuesday said it will review a decision over whether to uphold a colonial-era law that criminalizes gay sex in a victory for homosexual rights campaigners at a time when the nation is navigating a path between tradition and modernity. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Gay rights activists hold on to each other as they watch a news TV channel covering Supreme court's decision on gay sex in Mumbai, February 2, 2016. India's top court on Tuesday said it will review a decision over whether to uphold a colonial-era law...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Gay rights activists hold on to each other as they watch a news TV channel covering Supreme court's decision on gay sex in Mumbai, February 2, 2016. India's top court on Tuesday said it will review a decision over whether to uphold a colonial-era law that criminalizes gay sex in a victory for homosexual rights campaigners at a time when the nation is navigating a path between tradition and modernity. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 12
A model poses next to a Renault Eolab concept car on display at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A model poses next to a Renault Eolab concept car on display at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A model poses next to a Renault Eolab concept car on display at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
A night at the opera

A night at the opera

Next Slideshows

A night at the opera

A night at the opera

The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.

05 Feb 2016
For sale: Nuclear bunker

For sale: Nuclear bunker

This 46,381 sq ft (4,309 sq m) nuclear bunker in Northern Ireland could be yours if the price is right.

04 Feb 2016
India Auto Expo 2016

India Auto Expo 2016

Images from India's Auto Expo 2016 at Greater Noida.

04 Feb 2016
Monkey money makers

Monkey money makers

Residents of Baowan village in China have for centuries relied on training performing monkeys to make money. And as the Year of the Monkey approaches, they are...

03 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast