India This Week
A worker watches as a loader unloads coal at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, February 12, 2016. India is asking the country's big steelmakers to consider converting local medium-quality coal into premium coking coal to slash an annual...more
Employees make iron parts which are used to construct bridges inside a manufacturing unit in an industrial area on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, February 12, 2016. India's industrial output contracted an annual 1.3 percent in December, government...more
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces and Ashishkumar Chauhan (R), Chief Executive Officer of BSE Ltd., pose after hitting the ceremonial gong at the Bombay Stock...more
A woman holds the hand of a boy as they cross a temporary bridge made of bamboo on a canal in Allahabad, India, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man carrying an umbrella walks under snow-covered trees during snowfall in Tangmarg town in Kashmir region February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Chief Executive Officer Ralf Speth looks on during a news conference to announce Tata Motors' third quarter results in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2016. Tata Motors reported on Thursday strong sales by its British Jaguar Land...more
Sankar Bin, 52, a farmer, loads harvested sugarcane into a cycle rickshaw at a sugarcane field in the Khowai village, in Tripura, India, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A painter applies putty on a window of a parking lot at the construction site of residential buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gestures as he holds the hand of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of...more
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) talks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they wait to receive Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (unseen), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces during a ceremonial...more
An Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) well is pictured in an oil field on the outskirts of the western city of Ahmedabad, India, February 10, 2016. Oil and Natural Gas Corp hopes to agree new cheaper drilling contracts for its western offshore fields,...more
A forest official shoots a tranquilizer dart at a wild elephant in a street in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. According to local media reports, the elephant went on rampage in Siliguri after entering from a nearby Baikunthapur forest on...more
People watch from a shopping complex as a wild elephant moves through a street parked with motorbikes and bicycles after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. According to local media reports, the elephant went on rampage in...more
Students take part in a candlelight vigil for the Indian soldiers who died in an avalanche at the Siachen Glacier, in Jammu February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A robotic flagman signals to maintain traffic during the maintenance and repairs on the Ahmedabad-Delhi national highway on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman looks on as she spreads chilli peppers to drying at a farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor arranges fruits under a mosquito net to prevent it from insects alongside a street in Kolkata, India, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man feeds seagulls on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers sleep during a lunch break at a street side iron shop in Mumbai, India, February 8, 2016. The government on Monday forecast annual economic growth to accelerate to 7.6 percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2016 after Asia's third-largest...more
