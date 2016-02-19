Edition:
India this week

A policeman partially removes concertina wire to allow Kashmir Muslim women to pass in front of the closed shops during restrictions in Srinagar February 15, 2016. Police in parts of Srinagar city on Monday imposed restrictions by sealing off many residential areas to prevent protests after Kashmiri separatists called for a shutdown against the deaths of two youths in Pulwama district on Sunday, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Ratan Tata (L), chairman emeritus of Tata Group and Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Chief Minister, attend the Maharashtra Investment Seminar during the "Make in India" week in Mumbai, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) attend a protest inside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. India's biggest nationwide student protests in a quarter of a century spread across campuses on Monday after the arrest of a student accused of sedition, in the latest battle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over freedom of expression. Outrage over the arrest of the left-wing student leader, who had organized a rally to mark the anniversary of the execution of a Kashmiri separatist, has led to demonstrations in at least 18 universities. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Indian army soldiers carry the coffins containing the bodies of their colleagues who died in an avalanche at the Siachen Glacier last week, during a repatriation ceremony at the HAL Airport in Bengaluru, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A lawyer shouts slogans during a protest outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, February 17, 2016. Fighting broke out on Wednesday around Delhi's Patiala House court hearing a case against a Jawaharlal Nehru University student union leader accused of sedition, a charge that has sparked protests across university campuses and criticism the government was curtailing free speech. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
An employee works on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated plant at Vithalapur town in the western state of Gujarat, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Residents gather around a mobile museum displayed on an improvised handcart in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
An Indian policeman uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Kashmiri demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar February 19, 2016. The demonstrators held the protest after Friday prayers demanding what they said was freedom from Indian rule in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Residents gather around a mobile museum displayed on an improvised handcart in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Employees work on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated plant at Vithalapur town in the western state of Gujarat, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Kanhaiya Kumar (C), head of the student union at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is escorted by police outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
