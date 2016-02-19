India this week

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) attend a protest inside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. India's biggest nationwide student protests in a quarter of a century spread across campuses on Monday after the arrest of a...more

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) attend a protest inside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. India's biggest nationwide student protests in a quarter of a century spread across campuses on Monday after the arrest of a student accused of sedition, in the latest battle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over freedom of expression. Outrage over the arrest of the left-wing student leader, who had organized a rally to mark the anniversary of the execution of a Kashmiri separatist, has led to demonstrations in at least 18 universities. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

